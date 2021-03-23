Ron Unz’ SoundCloud and Downloadable EBooks

Audio Files, now available on SoundCloud

I’ve been quite pleased with the positive response to the audio versions of my articles which I produced and made freely available on this website, now totaling more than 100 in number, and including multipart versions of a half dozen of the longest ones. This collection represents the spoken form of more than 500,000 words of text, and in less than two weeks, the audio files seem to have been clicked more than 17,000 times, demonstrating that many people do indeed prefer listening to reading. It’s also possible that a few of those visitors have begun redistributing a some of them across other websites and discussion forums, which is another intended use.

Aside from being available as links or playable podcasts at the top of each associated article, a complete listing is also provided in the standard Sidebar, along with a few of my recent interviews:

https://www.unz.com/page/audio-files-podcasts/

I’ve now also established a SoundCloud page as an additional distribution channel, making all of them available in that system as well, grouped by category, while the longest, multipart podcasts also shown separately. These latter also tend to be the most significant and controversial, and they are effectively highlighted by that system:

Since SoundCloud suggests the inclusion of a user-image, I made the somewhat aggrandizing decision to provide my rather flattering July 1999 New Republic cover, which represented the absolute media peak of my political career and was naturally soon followed by the crushing defeat of my 2000 Campaign Finance Reform initiative.

Given the exceptionally controversial nature of many of my articles, especially those in the American Pravda series, I regard my past mainstream credibility as a crucial asset, and TNR, which was then at the absolute height of its national influence, surely helps to provide it.

In addition, I’m also establishing a YouTube channel, which will soon make these audio files available there as well.

Downloadable EBooks in ePub and Mobi/Kindle formats

Meanwhile, I’ve now made available some fifteen freely downloadable eBooks, all in both the ePub and Mobi/Kindle formats. These include two large collections, each running over 300,000 words, and more than a dozen smaller eBooks, mostly containing one of my longer and more significant articles. All of them, together with a complete listing of the contents, are permanently available in the standard Sidebar:

https://www.unz.com/page/downloadable-ebooks/

Over the last few weeks, they’ve already been downloaded nearly 5,000 times, and just as with the audio files, please feel free to redistribute them across other websites and discussion forums.

Major Collections

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle Format

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle Format

Smaller EBooks

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

EPub Format • Mobi/Kindle

