Dark New Dem Bill Uses “Counter American Intelligence” To Wage War on MAGA
Last week, HBO released Part 1 of its 6-part docuseries “Q: Into The Storm.” It’s the latest douse of lighter fluid on a growing pyre of Regime Media agitprop against “conspiracy theories tearing democracy apart.”
Not to be outdone, CNN Clockwork Orange’d the country’s airport terminal captives with another round of “She’s losing her parents to QAnon. Listen to her plea”:
Evidently, “When parents become strangers: How QAnon is tearing families apart” and “’They’re unrecognizable’: One woman reflects on losing her parents to QAnon” were such box office blockbusters the industry keeps churning out sequels.
In turn, the right-wing internet trended the meme “Blue Anon,” a counter-concept designed to mock left-wing conspiracy theories. The results were predictable: Google banned the term Blue Anon from the front page of its search results. Internet slang repository Urban Dictionary banned the entry for the term “BlueAnon” altogether. … continue
March 24, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News
From the Archives
China’s Uyghur Problem — The Unmentioned Part
By F. William Engdahl – New Eastern Outlook – 05.10.2018
In recent months Western media and the Washington Administration have begun to raise a hue and cry over alleged mass internment camps in China’s northwestern Xinjiang where supposedly up to one million ethnic Uyghur Chinese are being detained and submitted to various forms of “re-education.” Several things about the charges are notable, not the least that all originate from Western media or “democracy” NGOs such as Human Rights Watch whose record for veracity leaves something to be desired.
In August Reuters published an article under the headline, “UN says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps.” A closer look at the article reveals no official UN policy statement, but rather a quote from one American member of an independent committee that does not speak for the UN, a member with no background in China. The source of the claim it turns out is a UN independent advisory NGO called Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The sole person making the charge, American committee member Gay McDougall, stated she was “deeply concerned” about “credible reports.” McDougall cited no source for the dramatic charge.
Reuters in their article boosts its claim by citing a murky Washington DC based NGO, the Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD). In an excellent background investigation, researchers at the Grayzone Project found that the CHRD gets hundreds of thousands of dollars from unnamed governments. The notorious US government NGO, National Endowment for Democracy, is high on the list of usual suspects. Notably, the CHRD official address is that of the Human Rights Watch which gets funds also from the Soros foundation. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
