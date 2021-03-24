Aletho News

Dark New Dem Bill Uses “Counter American Intelligence” To Wage War on MAGA

revolver | March 23, 2021

Last week, HBO released Part 1 of its 6-part docuseries “Q: Into The Storm.” It’s the latest douse of lighter fluid on a growing pyre of Regime Media agitprop against “conspiracy theories tearing democracy apart.” 

Not to be outdone, CNN Clockwork Orange’d the country’s airport terminal captives with another round of “She’s losing her parents to QAnon. Listen to her plea”:

Evidently, “When parents become strangers: How QAnon is tearing families apart” and “’They’re unrecognizable’: One woman reflects on losing her parents to QAnon” were such box office blockbusters the industry keeps churning out sequels.

In turn, the right-wing internet trended the meme “Blue Anon,” a counter-concept designed to mock left-wing conspiracy theories. The results were predictable: Google banned the term Blue Anon from the front page of its search results. Internet slang repository Urban Dictionary banned the entry for the term “BlueAnon” altogether. … continue

