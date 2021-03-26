Charade of a Biden Presser

While the real Joe Biden was out to lunch or napping, his double held a charade of a presser.

The real Biden is too cognitively impaired to carry out duties of the office he was selected, not elected, to hold.

The real Biden lost touch with reality, affairs of state handled by others in his name — including contacts with foreign leaders by unelected president-in-waiting Kamala Harris.

Biden’s double needed cheat sheet notes to answer questions —including names and images of reporters to know who asked questions.

Gaffe-filled answers didn’t surprise from a figure uninvolved in daily White House affairs — showing up solely to represent the real Biden in public because he’s cognitively unable to represent himself.

How much longer this charade can go on is an open question.

If not for establishment media keeping things under wraps, it would have been publicly exposed long before last November’s selection process.

An unelected president is largely hidden from public view because he’s too mentally impaired to complete a sentence without mumbling, bumbling, being able to maintain his train of thought or get his facts straight.

All the while, hardliners in charge of his regime’s domestic and foreign policy are running wild.

They’re inflicting enormous harm on ordinary Americans — notably by pushing seasonal flu-renamed covid mass-jabbing with toxic drugs — and heightening tensions by threats against China, Russia and other nations free from US control.

The deplorable state of America today is disturbing and frightening.

Things shifted from a billionaire, bombastic, reality TV president to a hollow one.

The self-styled world’s leading nation is a laughing stock on the global stage — a hugely dangerous one with nukes and other WMDs it used before and may again.

The New York Post said “Biden seem(ed) confused during” his first presser.

He “repeatedly los(t) his train of thought… forgetting questions (asked) and relying heavily on cue cards from a binder he brought along.”

Asked about the state of US infrastructure, he said it ranks 85th in the world.

After checking cheat sheet notes, he corrected himself, saying the US ranks 13th globally.

NY Post editors called his first presser “a trip into an alternate reality.”

“In fact after fact, his statements were either grossly misleading or downright false.”

“New photos reveal several cheat sheets used by” Biden… including one with the headshots and names of reporters he planned to call on.”

He “only took questions from a list of journalists whose names and outlets he read from a cue card.”

“A photo of the card shows circled numbers around select reporters.”

At the end of the presser charade, he said “but folks, I’m going” — exiting without permitting one or more follow-up questions.

Separately the Post said “GOP leaders rip(ped) Biden’s ‘hard to watch’ first presser — maybe his last after Thursday’s gaffe-filled fiasco.

Questions appeared as scripted as unacceptable answers.

According to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer:

Biden “took 30 (including follow ups) questions from 10 friendly reporters for 59 minutes covering 5 subjects.”

Fellow former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted:

“Right out of the gate, the White House press corps” showed support for Joe Biden.

“Would have been nice if they would have routinely shown that level of respect for” Trump.

Wall Street Journal editors called some of Biden’s remarks “dishonest.”

He’s acting as “prime minister of the Pelosi-Schumer” regime.

Fox News slammed Thursday’s charade, saying “(i)f Joe Biden is not capable of doing the job, he shouldn’t be in the job.”

Sean Hannity called him “dazed and confused… (a) pathetic and embarrassing” performance.

“(W)ho is running the (White House) show,” he asked?

“Is it (Kamala) Harris? Is it chief of staff Ron Klain? Is it Schumer? Is it Pelosi?”

“Is it Barack Obama? Is it Susan Rice?”

“Because it’s certainly not the frail, the weak, and the cognitively struggling guy we all witnessed today.”

An RT op-ed accused the White House press corps of “sycophantic… boot-licking.”

An early March Rasmussen poll found that around half of Americans don’t think Biden is physically or mentally capable of conducting affairs of state.

Given his deteriorated state, he’s likely unaware of what’s being done by others in his name.