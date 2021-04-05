The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns – Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA
March 30, 2021
PANDA (Pandemics – data and analysis) has been outspoken with regards to the policy-makers’ reaction to Covid-19, lockdowns and other approaches to the virus. Its viewpoints have ruffled feathers over the past year, with many in the establishment openly hostile towards the group of actuaries, accountants, economists and other professionals who participate in the global think tank. Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA, spoke at the inaugural BizNews Investment Conference in March 2021. Here’s his keynote address.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 5, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
TRAGEDY & CRISIS IN ONTARIO
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
CIA Project MK-ULTRA
Retiring director of the CIA Allen Dulles (centre) with US Pres. John F Kennedy and Dulles’ replacement John A. McCone
By Larry Romanoff • Unz Review • July 2, 2020
The United States government funded and performed countless psychological experiments on unwitting humans, especially during the Cold War era, perhaps partially to help develop more effective torture and interrogation techniques for the US military and the CIA, but the almost unbelievable extent, range and duration of these activities far surpassed possible interrogation applications and appear to have been performed from a fundamental monstrous inhumanity. To simply read summaries of these, even without the details, is almost traumatising in itself. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,398,115 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Why is the Biden Regime Pushin… aletho on [“Sustainable”] Ur… roberthstiver on [“Sustainable”] Ur… aletho on [“Sustainable”] Ur… roberthstiver on [“Sustainable”] Ur… roberthstiver on Alaska Won’t Let Biden Stop It… roberthstiver on Iran will have no direct, indi… Kevin Savor on Health Advisory & Recovery… brianharryaustralia on Washington Institute Calls Yem… brianharryaustralia on Washington Institute Calls Yem… brianharryaustralia on Iran will have no direct, indi… brianharryaustralia on Australian-British received Is…
Aletho News
- The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns – Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA April 6, 2021
- Oxford Researcher Who Helped Push US to Depixelate Israel in Satellite Snaps Died From Cancer at 34 April 5, 2021
- Israeli circles cautiously monitor developments in Jordan as reports indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh involvement in failed coup April 5, 2021
- Russian senator slams Europe’s silence on Donbass attack as green light to Kiev April 5, 2021
- Why is the Biden Regime Pushing Ukraine to Attack Russia? April 5, 2021
- Reports of Russian troops ‘massing’ near Ukraine miss the mark: Russia-Ukraine war is possible, but only if Ukraine strikes first April 5, 2021
- TRAGEDY & CRISIS IN ONTARIO April 5, 2021
- Luhansk Military Says Civilian Wounded in Ukraine’s Drone Attack April 4, 2021
- Washington Institute Calls Yemeni Forces as New Hezbollah, Warns against Augmenting Military Capabilities of Ansarullah April 4, 2021
- Iran will have no direct, indirect talks with US in Vienna: Official April 4, 2021
- [“Sustainable”] Uranium Prices Poised To Rally April 4, 2021
- Alaska Won’t Let Biden Stop Its Oil Boom April 4, 2021
- A year of fear April 4, 2021
- Health Advisory & Recovery Team vs SAGE April 4, 2021
- Willem Engel Interviews Sukharit Bhakdi About The EMA Letter April 4, 2021
- How Bill Gates Premeditated COVID Vaccine Injury Censorship April 4, 2021
- Top Yale Doctor/Researcher: ‘Ivermectin works,’ including for long-haul COVID April 4, 2021
- A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy’s Battle Against the Leviathan April 3, 2021
OffGuardian
- You Can’t Win. Don’t Even Try! April 5, 2021
- COMPLICITY / COLLUSION April 4, 2021
- The Assassination and Resurrection of Martin Luther King April 4, 2021
Consent Factory
- The “Unvaccinated” Question March 29, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Semaglutide: magic new weight loss pill? April 3, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply