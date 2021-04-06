NY State Senate Passes Draconian Bill

Passed by New York state senators, draconian NY State Assembly Bill A416 states the following:

“Upon determining by clear and convincing evidence (sic) that the health of others is or may be endangered (sic), the governor may order the removal and/or detention of such… person(s) or group of such persons by issuing a single order (sic).”

“Identifying such persons either by name or by a reasonably specific description of the individuals or group being detained,” they shall be indefinitely held “in a medical facility or other appropriate private facility.”

The measure targets individuals unwilling to self-inflict harm by hazardous to health covid jabs.

If taken, they risk contraction of the illness they’re supposed to protect against — but don’t.

They also risk possible irreversible harm to health or death if taken as directed.

If New York Governor Cuomo signs this draconian measure into law, and if similar measures are adopted by other states and/or congressional legislation is passed and signed into law on this issue, preserving and protecting health by refusing to be jabbed with experimental, unapproved, toxic drugs could be considered the equivalent of a criminal offense.

Involuntary/indefinite detention if ordered will become de facto concentration camp imprisonment.

Under federal law, experimental drugs cannot be mandated.

The Nuremberg Code requires voluntary consent on matters relating to human health.

It prohibits mandatory participation in medical experiments.

Procedures must yield positive results that benefit individuals and society.

None of the above applies to mass-jabbing with toxic, experimental drugs that don’t protect and risk serious harm to health or death.

Under NY State Assembly Bill A416, healthy individuals and ones they came in contact with can be labeled “disease carriers” — by politicians, their public heath handmaidens, and/or go-along judicial authorities.

Longterm involuntarily detention may follow under draconian conditions able to destroy health.

If in the “opinion of (New York) governor” Cuomo or his minions, anyone considered a public health threat — even when healthy and threatening no one — can be forcibly interned against their will.

According to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR):

“Everyone has the right to liberty and security of person.”

“No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention.”

“No one shall be deprived of his (or her) liberty except on such grounds and in accordance with such procedure as are established by law.”

“Anyone arrested or detained on a criminal charge shall be brought promptly before a judge or other officer authorized by law to exercise judicial power and shall be entitled to trial within a reasonable time or to release.”

“Anyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings before a court, in order that that court may decide without delay on the lawfulness of his (or her) detention and order his release if the detention is not lawful.

“Anyone who has been the victim of unlawful arrest or detention shall have an enforceable right to compensation.”

Depriving individuals of liberty for refusal to self-inflict harm by jabbing with hazardous drugs is a flagrant breach of international law.

Is that where things are heading in New York?

Is something similar coming in other states, possibly nationwide in the US?

Will rule of law protections no longer apply when conflict with federal, state or local diktats?

Is guilt by accusation the new standard?

If NY State Assembly Bill A416 and similar measures are adopted in the US, rights guaranteed by international law and the Constitution no longer will apply.

Tyranny enforced by police state harshness will be the new standard — including indefinite detention of anyone accused of virtually anything no matter how untrue.

What’s going on in the US and West ominously resembles how the scourge of Nazism imposed tyrannical rule in Germany.

Is that where things are heading?

Fundamental rights are disappearing in plain sight while Americans and others in the West are distracted by bread, circuses, and establishment media propaganda.