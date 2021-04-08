Mother of All Scams Planned Long in Advance

Diabolical events rolled out early last year took detailed long term planning.

Plans for the mother of all scams was hatched by US and complicit Western dark forces long before garden variety flu outbreaks were renamed covid.

Millions of unwitting Americans and others abroad were conned to believe what shows up annually requires draconian measures to protect against what for the great majority of people is a few days of illness that pass with no adverse side effects.

Readily available safe, effective, inexpensive drugs are needed at most for relief, for many people none at all.

Yet most people in the West have been brainwashed to self-inflict short and longer-term harm from hazardous covid jabs and other draconian policies on the phony pretext of self-protection not gotten.

Notably in the West, virtually all politicians lie. So do their complicit bureaucrats, public health handmaidens, and press agent media.

Renaming flu covid and draconian measures instituted were planned many months in advance, including vaccine passports for unrestricted access to public places.

In April 2018, the European Commission (EC) — the EU’s executive branch — proposed health passports in a document titled ‘Strengthened Cooperation against Vaccine Preventable Diseases.”

Months later, plans to implement the EC’s proposal “examine(d) the feasibility of developing a common vaccination card/passport” for European countries that’s “compatible with electronic immunization information systems and recognized for use across borders.”

Unmentioned in the West is that vaccines cause outbreaks of illnesses they’re supposed to protect against.

They’re hazardous to health, not the other way around.

Bioweaponized covid mass-jabbing to the rescue risks widespread harm, not protection.

What’s been going on since early last year has nothing to do with protecting and preserving health, just the opposite.

Growing numbers of covid jabbed individuals are falling ill from the virus.

Numbers of adverse events and deaths are suppressed, the tip of the iceberg alone reported.

Throughout the West alone, millions of unwitting guinea pigs were harmed, many seriously.

As long as mass-jabbing continues unchecked, numbers of harmed individuals will increase exponentially.

Unreported by major media, a September 2019 mass-jabbing summit was held in Brussels — Western nations and the complicit WHO involved, supporting the scam instead of exposing and debunking it.

Weeks before seasonal flu-renamed covid outbreaks began, a global pandemic exercise was held.

So-called Event 201 “simulated a series of dramatic, scenario-based facilitated discussions, confronting difficult, true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security supported the diabolical scheme.

Political leaders, senior UN officials, scientific, public health, and medical experts, Pharma, other private sector figures, and NGO’s attended summit discussions.

They were titled “In Vaccines We Trust” “The Magic Of Science,” and ‘Vaccines Protecting Everyone, Everywhere” — knowing they afford no protection and risk great harm when used as directed.

Plans were laid in Europe and the US for what was unleashed at year-end 2019.

Seasonal flu-renamed covid was planned as part of the diabolical Great Reset New World Order plot.

It’s all about transforming the world community of nations into ruler-serf societies — ruling class interests owning everything, ordinary people nothing.

Events rolled out in early 2020 took months of detailed planning.

What’s going on is the most diabolical ever plot against public health, free and open societies, and fundamental freedoms too precious to lose.

A new abnormal in the West and elsewhere is eliminating what just societies hold dear.

Protecting public health and fundamental freedoms demands mass resistance against ongoing horrors no one should tolerate.

If eliminated, they’ll likely be lost for good in our lifetimes — dystopian hell replacing them, much of it already in place.