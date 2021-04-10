Aletho News

Science Says

 • 04/09/2021

The mouthpieces of the scientific establishment have identified the latest global security threat: antiscience. So what does that mean, exactly? Whatever they want it to mean, of course! This week on The Corbett Report podcast, James explores the game of Science Says that the self-appointed experts are playing with the public and outlines how that game is about to get a whole lot darker.

Documentation

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with Dr Jon LaPook about COVID-19
Time Reference: 0:43

 

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends wearing masks ‘for the time being’
Time Reference: 1:03

 

Dr. Fauci Demonstrates Why ‘The Fit Is Better’ If You Double Mask
Time Reference: 1:42

 

An Ohio woman was arrested and tasered at a high school football game for refusing to wear mask
Time Reference: 2:32

 

Episode 353 – The Crisis of Science
Time Reference: 4:05

 

The Sugar Conspiracy
Time Reference: 4:16

 

Episode 286 – Rockefeller Medicine
Time Reference: 4:19

 

Climate Change is Unfalsifiable Woo-Woo Pseudoscience
Time Reference: 4:22

 

Debate: Hitchens V. Hitchens
Time Reference: 4:42

 

The Antiscience Movement Is Escalating, Going Global and Killing Thousands
Time Reference: 7:13

 

Our Digital Gulag
Time Reference: 14:15

 

Episode 395 – Precedent Trump
Time Reference: 16:19

 

Episode 397 – Exposing Biden’s SECRET Plans!!!
Time Reference: 16:23

 

Dr. Leana Wen on CNN
Time Reference: 29:24

 

Dr. Leana Wen – World Economic Forum profile
Time Reference: 32:20

 

Dr. Peter J. Hotez Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Testimony
Time Reference: 35:57

 

Thomas S. Kuhn: The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions
Time Reference: 41:24

 

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions – Full Audiobook
Time Reference: 44:50

 

Dr. Fauci: We don’t want to declare victory against the virus prematurely
Time Reference: 52:07

 

Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
Time Reference: 54:45

 

Israel and Chile both led on Covid jabs, so why is one back in lockdown?
Time Reference: 55:52

 

Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch
Time Reference: 59:17

 

The Weaponization of “Science”
Time Reference: 1:03:23

 

April 10, 2021

