The mouthpieces of the scientific establishment have identified the latest global security threat: antiscience. So what does that mean, exactly? Whatever they want it to mean, of course! This week on The Corbett Report podcast, James explores the game of Science Says that the self-appointed experts are playing with the public and outlines how that game is about to get a whole lot darker.
Documentation
|Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with Dr Jon LaPook about COVID-19
|Time Reference:
|0:43
|WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends wearing masks ‘for the time being’
|Time Reference:
|1:03
|Dr. Fauci Demonstrates Why ‘The Fit Is Better’ If You Double Mask
|Time Reference:
|1:42
|An Ohio woman was arrested and tasered at a high school football game for refusing to wear mask
|Time Reference:
|2:32
|Episode 353 – The Crisis of Science
|Time Reference:
|4:05
|The Sugar Conspiracy
|Time Reference:
|4:16
|Episode 286 – Rockefeller Medicine
|Time Reference:
|4:19
|Climate Change is Unfalsifiable Woo-Woo Pseudoscience
|Time Reference:
|4:22
|Debate: Hitchens V. Hitchens
|Time Reference:
|4:42
|The Antiscience Movement Is Escalating, Going Global and Killing Thousands
|Time Reference:
|7:13
|Our Digital Gulag
|Time Reference:
|14:15
|Episode 395 – Precedent Trump
|Time Reference:
|16:19
|Episode 397 – Exposing Biden’s SECRET Plans!!!
|Time Reference:
|16:23
|Dr. Leana Wen on CNN
|Time Reference:
|29:24
|Dr. Leana Wen – World Economic Forum profile
|Time Reference:
|32:20
|Dr. Peter J. Hotez Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Testimony
|Time Reference:
|35:57
|Thomas S. Kuhn: The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions
|Time Reference:
|41:24
|The Structure of Scientific Revolutions – Full Audiobook
|Time Reference:
|44:50
|Dr. Fauci: We don’t want to declare victory against the virus prematurely
|Time Reference:
|52:07
|Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
|Time Reference:
|54:45
|Israel and Chile both led on Covid jabs, so why is one back in lockdown?
|Time Reference:
|55:52
|Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch
|Time Reference:
|59:17
|The Weaponization of “Science”
|Time Reference:
|1:03:23
