NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy
UK Column News | April 14, 2021
Full program:
See also:
A Deceptive Construction – Why We Must Question The COVID 19 Mortality Statistics
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 19, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, NHS, UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Vimeo Removes Film “trustWHO” Which Exposes Corruption at W.H.O.
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Is a Coronavirus Vaccine a Ticking Time Bomb?
Science with Dr. Doug | August 1, 2021
Will a vaccine to SARS-CoV-2 actually make the problem worse? Although not a certainty, all of the current data says that this prospect is a real possibility that needs to be paid careful attention to. If you stay with me, I’ll explain why. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,430,921 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Trump Condemns Biden’s D… roberthstiver on New Bill Seeks To Convince Bid… roberthstiver on “Terror by White Supremacists”… brianharryaustralia on Trump Condemns Biden’s D… roberthstiver on Corrupted News Network CN… Gillian Mason on Medical Mal-Practice Saying Co… Virginia Friend on Persuasion and the Prestige Pa… 5 dancing shlomos on Israeli settlers attack Palest… 5 dancing shlomos on Corrupted News Network CN… wteach64 on What Exactly Was Bin Laden’s R… roberthstiver on Russian Foreign Ministry state… michel on Israeli settlers attack Palest…
Aletho News
- NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy April 19, 2021
- “Terror by White Supremacists”: BLM Denounces Coverage of Co-Founder’s R.E. Purchases while Facebook Censors Story April 19, 2021
- New Bill Seeks To Convince Biden To Implement ‘No First Use’ Nuclear Policy April 19, 2021
- Trump Condemns Biden’s Delay in Ending Afghan War to 9/11 April 18, 2021
- Africans Deflect Biden’s Demand To End Fossil Fuel Use April 18, 2021
- ‘Obscene’ windfarm subsidies revealed April 18, 2021
- Persuasion and the Prestige Paradox: Are High Status People More Likely to Lie? April 18, 2021
- Corrupted News Network CNN April 18, 2021
- Is a Coronavirus Vaccine a Ticking Time Bomb? April 18, 2021
- Vimeo Removes Film “trustWHO” Which Exposes Corruption at W.H.O. April 18, 2021
- Journalists, Learning They Spread a CIA Fraud About Russia, Instantly Embrace a New One April 18, 2021
- Russian Foreign Ministry statement on measures in response to hostile US actions April 18, 2021
- Over a year and $85bn later, US spies still don’t know ‘where, when or how’ Covid-19 hit – but it ‘could’ve been a lab’ April 17, 2021
- Israel prevents non-vaccinated Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque April 17, 2021
- If J&J Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Are Halted Because of Blood Clots, Why Not Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Also? April 17, 2021
- Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, steal land with impunity. Imagine outrage & calls for sanctions if any other state did it. April 17, 2021
- Is the Astra-Zeneca vaccine killing people? April 17, 2021
- Associated Press misreports news about Gaza rocket into Israel April 17, 2021
OffGuardian
- Gates Unhinged: Dystopian Vision for the Future of Food April 19, 2021
- Denying the Demonic April 18, 2021
- Open Letter to a Friend Who “Tested Positive”…and Should Have Known Better April 17, 2021
Consent Factory
- The “Unvaccinated” Question March 29, 2021
Richie Allen
- Almost 40% Of US Marines Have REFUSED Coronavirus Jab! April 10, 2021
- Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Causes Fatal Blood Clot April 10, 2021
- Enforcement Teams To Patrol Pubs Looking For Rule-Breakers April 10, 2021
- 99 Year-Old Man Becomes First Person To Die Of Old Age In A Year April 9, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate Science Training April 17, 2021
- Army’s New Solar Farm April 17, 2021
- ‘Obscene’ windfarm subsidies revealed-GWPF April 16, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is the Astra-Zeneca vaccine killing people? April 17, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply