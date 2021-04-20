Aletho News

Moderna “Vaccine” Wreaks Havoc in BC and Local Doctor Blows Whistle

Sixth Sense | April 17, 2021

Please listen to and share this powerful front-line testimony. Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia tells how the Moderna “vaccine” has decimated the health of his small town, after they had no trouble naturally fending off Covid last year. Now, many residents can’t sleep, their nerves burn with pain, their muscles won’t move properly, and their condition is worsening by the week. He lists his many concerns with these experimental products, and talks about how government officials have already sought to silence him. The interview was uploaded by Laura-Lynn Thompson.

Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 26 MAR 2021 – [PDF DOC]
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] – PDF DOC
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease – PDF DOC
