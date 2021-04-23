NYU Professor Fights Back Against the Academic Crybullies
Mark Crispin Miller teaches a course on Mass Persuasian and Propaganda at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development for 20 years. He is now suing 20 department colleagues for libel after they signed a letter to the dean of his school demanding a review of Miller’s conduct. Today we talk to Miller about his course, his views, his libel suit, and the state of free speech in the era of increasing COVID tyranny.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
“Masks Don’t Work” by Denis Rancourt
Change.org petition: Under attack at NYU, Mark Crispin Miller needs your support for academic freedom
MCM’s libel lawsuit, complete (thus far)
Help Mark Crispin Miller sue for libel (GoFundMe)
Nope, Aristotle Did Not Say, “It Is the Mark of an Educated Mind to Entertain a Thought Without….”
Conspiracy Theory in America by Lance Dehaven-Smith
Masking ourselves to death: Part 1 of 3
April 23, 2021
brianharryaustralia on NYU Professor Fights Back Agai… roberthstiver on OPCW ignores critics of its co… ontogram on The Israeli People Committee’s… brianharryaustralia on Latest Skirmish with Syria Sho… brianharryaustralia on Who Wags the Dog? Israel’s Fri… brianharryaustralia on Interventionist Hypocrisy on U… michael on Who Wags the Dog? Israel’s Fri… roberthstiver on Israel official calls for exec… michael on Latest Skirmish with Syria Sho… traducteur on Latest Skirmish with Syria Sho… Martillo on Israel official calls for exec… Martillo on The Covidian Cult (Part I…
“Mark Crispin Miller teaches a course on Mass Persuasian and Propaganda at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development for 20 years”….
Gee, “Mass Persuasion and Propaganda”……..I wonder who would be interested in that?…….I thought that The USA was the home of “Freedom and Democracy”, and a Free Press!…..Who, would be interested in “mass persuasion and Propaganda”, and who would it serve???
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | April 23, 2021 |