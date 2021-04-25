Visions of the Future

Aletho News

Corbett • 04/24/2021

So what do the elitists have in store for humanity? You don’t need a crystal ball, you just need to read their own writings and watch their propaganda videos. Join James on this edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he takes a tour through the future to see the world that the globalists are seeking to create.

Documentation

Episode 070 – How to Predict the Future
Time Reference: 1:30

 

How to Predict the Future – #PropagandaWatch
Time Reference: 1:32

 

SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028: A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators
Time Reference: 3:16

 

“The SPARS Pandemic Of 2025: Echo Chambers And Vaccine Opposition” by Derrick Broze
Time Reference: 3:32

 

The “SPARS Pandemic Of 2025” Simulation & The Dangerous Bipartisan Vaccine Agenda
Time Reference: 5:31

 

After the Virus (Cognizant)
Time Reference: 11:49

 

After the Virus: The World of 2025 – #PropagandaWatch
Time Reference: 11:56

 

After the Virus: A Discussion Looking Back on the Next 5 Years (video)
Time Reference: 12:37

 

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
Time Reference: 15:36

 

17 Sustainable Development Goals
Time Reference: 17:05

 

UN Rolls Out Agenda 2030 “Global(ist) Goals” – #NewWorldNextWeek
Time Reference: 17:38

 

Time Editorial on Destination 2030
Time Reference: 25:58

 

Doughnut Cities
Time Reference: 27:21

 

The Vegan Dynasty
Time Reference: 27:31

 

“The Green Premium” by Bill Gates
Time Reference: 28:13

 

Building A Better Internet
Time Reference: 28:52

 

Episode 344 – Problem Reaction Solution: Internet Censorship Edition
Time Reference: 30:35

 

8 predictions for the world in 2030
Time Reference: 31:43

 

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better
Time Reference: 32:17

 

Here’s how life could change in my city by the year 2030
Time Reference: 32:24

 

A Future Without Waste | Ida Auken
Time Reference: 32:50

 

Flashmobs For Freedom – #SolutionsWatch
Time Reference: 35:00

 

Report: The DCDC Global Strategic Trends Programme 2007-2036
Time Reference: 35:04

 

Revolution, flashmobs, and brain chips. A grim vision of the future
Time Reference: 35:23

 

Global Trends 2040
Time Reference: 40:21

 

Paul Kingsnorth and… the CIA?
Time Reference: 40:55

 

Megacities on the Move
Time Reference: 43:53

 

Forum For The Future – friends and partners
Time Reference: 44:02

 

Four Visions of City Life in 2040 – Planned-opolis
Time Reference: 44:43

 

2045: A New Era for Humanity
Time Reference: 47:50

 

BBC: Human species ‘may split in two’
Time Reference: 54:15

 

« Previous |