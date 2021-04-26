French Report Urges Halt to Covid Mass-Jabbing

There’s nothing remotely safe and effective about experimental/unapproved Pfizer/Moderna mRNA technology and J & J’s vaccine for covid mass-jabbing.

Translated into English, a report by an independent French drug assessment center — the Centre territorial d’Information indépendante et d’Avis pharmaceutiques — CTIAP) called for halting mass-jabbing for covid “as a matter of urgency.”

It stressed that experimental Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J & J covid drugs lacked sufficient testing, adding:

Their excipients (coloring agents, preservatives, fillers and other ingredients) should be considered as new active substances.”

They were OK’d for emergency use — when no emergency exists — before there was “proof of quality for the active substance and the finished product.”

CTIAP also called their manufacturing processes problematic.

Its report stressed that “variabilities, which impact the very core of the product, could even invalidate any clinical trials conducted” ahead, adding:

“Can we imagine launching a car manufacturing line and putting vehicles on the road, despite the uncertainties noted in the official documents published?”

“These uncertainties are related to the quality of the parts making up the engine and the various other parts, including those related to safety, the manufacturing process, the reproducibility of the batches that are being marketed, etc.”

“In the field of medicines (including covid mRNA technology and vaccines), the pharmaceutical act of ‘release’ of the finished product (an authorized product intended for sale) constitutes the final stage of control that precedes the release of these products to the population.”

“This key step of ‘release’ is under the pharmaceutical responsibility of the manufacturers.”

“Prudence…dictate(s) that, in all countries where these vaccines against (covid) have been marketed, all the batches thus ‘released’ should be withdrawn immediately.”

“These MAs (marketing authorizations) that have been granted should be suspended, or even canceled, as a matter of urgency until further notice.”

European Medicines Agency (EMA) documents explain lack of sufficient evidence to show whether experimental covid drugs are safe and effective.

Marketing authorization granted them by the EMA is “conditional” for up to one year — based on “incomplete data.”

Separately on Friday, a CDC advisory panel recommended unrestricted use of J & J’s hazardous covid vaccine for individuals aged-18 and older.

If approved by the Pharma-connected CDC and FDA as expected, J & J covid mass-jabbing will resume.

Claiming benefits — that don’t exist — outweigh risks defies reality.

The same holds for Pfizer/Moderna mRNA technology and AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine.

They’re experimental, inadequately tested, rushed to market drugs that are too hazardous for human use.

Mass-jabbing with them already caused countless numbers of adverse events, including deaths in the US, Europe and elsewhere.

Ignored by the CDC, FDA, and EMA is that no need or justification exists for use of these high-risk experimental drugs.

Safe, effective, low cost drugs, and alternative non-drug therapy, works to prevent, treat and cure seasonal flu-renamed covid as needed.

Defying reality, the pro-mass-jabbing NYT falsely claimed that “pause(d) (use of J & J’s covid vaccine) was widely considered a blow to national and global vaccination efforts (sic) and removed an effective vaccine (sic) that many states and countries had counted on to deploy in hard-to-reach places (sic).”

Experimental covid drugs don’t protect. They risk serious adverse events near-or-longer-term, including possible death.

Preserving and protecting health requires rejecting them.

The alternative is playing fast and loose with what’s too precious to lose.