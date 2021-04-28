A Message To Everyone Reliant On Thier Family Doctor | Dr. Scott Jensen
Banned Youtube Videos | April 12, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen’s tweet :
“For the THIRD time in under a year someone has tried to take away the my medical license and use the board as a weapon, but they failed again. The sad part is we’ll never get to know who is behind these targeted attacks.
Pay attention, because they are coming after YOU!”
April 28, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, United States
