A Message To Everyone Reliant On Thier Family Doctor | Dr. Scott Jensen

Banned Youtube Videos | April 12, 2021

Dr Scott Jensen’s tweet :

“For the THIRD time in under a year someone has tried to take away the my medical license and use the board as a weapon, but they failed again. The sad part is we’ll never get to know who is behind these targeted attacks.

Pay attention, because they are coming after YOU!”

