Perspectives on the Pandemic – Investigative journalist Sam Husseini

Episode 7

Journeyman Pictures | May 12, 2020

Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 7: Investigative journalist Sam Husseini

Investigative journalist Sam Husseini has had a storied career asking world leaders questions they would prefer to dodge, on subjects ranging from missing weapons of mass destruction to very real nuclear stockpiles. Now he takes on the “elephant in the room”: the extreme dangers posed by bio-research facilities not just in China, but all over the world…

Sam Husseini

Episode list

Episode 1: Dr. John Ioannidis
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
Episode 3: Dr. David L. Katz
Episode 4: Dr. John Ioannidis update
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors
