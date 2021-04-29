Perspectives on the Pandemic – Investigative journalist Sam Husseini
Episode 7
Journeyman Pictures | May 12, 2020
Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 7: Investigative journalist Sam Husseini
Investigative journalist Sam Husseini has had a storied career asking world leaders questions they would prefer to dodge, on subjects ranging from missing weapons of mass destruction to very real nuclear stockpiles. Now he takes on the “elephant in the room”: the extreme dangers posed by bio-research facilities not just in China, but all over the world…
https://www.journeyman.tv/
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
Sam Husseini
https://husseini.posthaven.com/
