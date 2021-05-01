Israel soldiers diagnosed with cancer after work on Iron Dome, report says
MEMO | April 30, 2021
A group of Israeli soldiers said their army service near the Iron Dome missile defence systems has led them to be diagnosed with cancer, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.
The paper said yesterday that the soldiers had been diagnosed with cancer towards the end of their military service, or several months after being discharged from duty.
“New medical research has proven that the highest incidence of cancer in the Israeli army is among workers in the field of air defence,” it said.
The Israeli army said in a statement that its medical staff had conducted an in-depth investigation and had concluded that “the types of morbidity found were common among the characteristics of the population examined”.
The full report is due to be released today.
