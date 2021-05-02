Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Is our relationship with the government healthy?

Phill Sacre | April 23, 2021

The government have become such a part of our lives over the last few months, it’s almost like we’ve all entered into another relationship with them. But is that relationship healthy, or is it abusive? And how did we even get here?

May 2, 2021 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video |

« Previous |