Doctors For Covid Ethics: Resources For Your Use

Doctors for Covid Ethics

As coercive pressures on citizens to take investigational vaccines mount in many countries around the world, we wanted to share with you some resources that may help you to raise awareness, and defend the principles of informed consent and bodily autonomy, in the face of assaults on these fundamental rights and freedoms.

First is a document that we have prepared on the vaccine risk-benefit analysis. It aims to help raise understanding of the evidence and science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, and to combat common misconceptions. It is a summary of vaccine necessity, efficacy and safety (attached in pdf form). The document was initially posted on our Medium site, but was taken down by Medium, so we have re-posted it on a secure blockchain website, here. It is also available on the Off Guardian website, here.

Second is a form for employees whose employers are requiring Covid-19 injections as a condition of employment. It was written for US employees, but it could be adapted to local circumstances as required.

And third is a letter to Universities from the President of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, urging Universities to reverse their policy of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. It provides a succinct and cogent rationale that could be adapted for other institutions and situations.

We hope that you find these resources helpful. Please do not underestimate the value of each and every individual action that you take, and each and every person that you reach. These are difficult times. But the sheer weight of fact and evidence against coercive and repressive measures mounts daily. In addition to the AAPS statement above, evidence given to the CDC and an independent French drug assessment centre have called for the cessation of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Some new articles and video interviews with signatories are also available on our Medium site, should they be of interest to you https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/. And we have a Twitter account, here https://twitter.com/Drs4CovidEthics

With our sincerest respect and thanks,

Doctors for Covid Ethics

We are many

More at doctors4covidethics.medium.com

