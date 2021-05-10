Covid-19: Fifteen Important Concepts

These are the facts concerning Covid-19 and the vaccine

1. Covid-19 is a nasty disease when allowed to progress for more than a week, untreated, and develop into an autoimmune illness.

2. It is highly contagious.

3. In some parts of the country (not Maine) 80% herd immunity has already been reached, based on antibody levels. Eventually we will reach this too, and then everyone will breathe a sigh of relief.

4. It appears that the adenovirus vectored DNA vaccines are about to be scuttled, due to high rates of bleeding (3% in Norway) and clotting (rate uncertain). Platelet activation was a known complication of adenovirus vaccines since at least 2007.

5. The mRNA vaccines were authorized by the FDA using poorly designed studies whose goal was to get them to market as quickly as possible. They cause higher rates of short-term reactions than any other licensed US vaccines. No one knows what kinds of long-term reactions they may cause, nor how often.

6. They were tested to see if they prevented mild disease. We still don’t know to what extent they prevent severe disease, nor to what extent they prevent asymptomatic spread.

7. It is almost impossible to receive any type of compensation if you are injured by an Emergency Use Authorized product, including all Covid vaccines and some new Covid drugs, as everyone involved with them has been given a waiver of liability, so you cannot sue anyone. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program was created as an alternative, but so far, this program has turned away over 90% of applicants. There is a one-year statute of limitations.

Now for the good news. Treatment

8. Most people with severe cases of Covid had low levels of Vitamin D, and multiple comorbidities. Unless you work outside all day, everyone should be supplementing with this vitamin and should consider checking a blood level.

9. Multiple old, licensed, generic medications work wonders against Covid. The best one is ivermectin, which has been shown to reduce both deaths and hospitalizations by 80% when used early. Had it been used routinely in the US, up to 400,000 of the 500,000 deaths might have been prevented. There are now 50 studies supporting its use. All are positive. And it’s very safe.

10. Many other old drugs are also beneficial, and others are being tested and look very promising. It is remarkable what a wide range of repurposed drugs have activity against Covid, from antihistamines (H1 and H2 blockers), melatonin, Zinc, the chloroquine drugs, an antidepressant, an anti-estrogen, a gout drug and several more.

11. The two most devastating complications of Covid are thrombosis and autoimmune cytokine storm. A whole aspirin daily reduces thrombosis when Covid hits, and an inhaled or oral steroid reduces autoimmunity. These are simple, safe measures.

12. I have posted information about treatment on my blog, and have posted several other protocols from different groups of American doctors who treat Covid aggressively and early. There are plenty of doctors who are able and willing to effectively treat Covid patients.

13. Early treatment is key. None of my patients have needed oxygen or hospitalization; none have died. With early treatment you will almost always develop a robust immune response to all currently known Covid variants, which is something the vaccines are not able to provide.

14. The most complete source of information on every common treatment for Covid is c19study.com, which updates constantly as studies are published.

15. My colleagues said that dealing with Covid is a team sport. Maybe. But armed with knowledge, everyone can hit a home run when Covid comes calling.

16. Dr. Peter McCullough, a distinguished cardiology professor at Baylor, has a 20 minute video on Covid that nobody should miss. Watch below.