CDC Rigs COVID Counting System To Prop Up Vax Lies
WhatsHerFace | May 9, 2021
The CDC will soon be changing how they record covid-19 breakthrough cases. With this change, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals will no longer be recorded unless the infection results in hospitalization or death.
As expected, this change is happening at a time when thousands of breakthrough cases are being reported in the fully vaccinated. I suppose when you start seeing numbers you don’t like, it’s easiest to just stop counting. It’s like that classic scientific adage says “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”.
So in a few weeks, when you start seeing the artificial drastic decline in covid infections among the vaccinated, remember to give the CDC a big ol’ pat on the back for its hard world… or lack of it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 11, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Is there a climate crisis? The science says not now and not in the future
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The CIA and the Media: 50 Historical Facts the World Needs to Know
By James Tracy | Memory Hole Blog | August 26, 2015
Since the end of World War Two the Central Intelligence Agency has been a major force in US and foreign news media, exerting considerable influence over what the public sees, hears and reads on a regular basis. CIA publicists and journalists alike will assert they have few, if any, relationships, yet the seldom acknowledged history of their intimate collaboration indicates a far different story–indeed, one that media historians are reluctant to examine.
When seriously practiced, the journalistic profession involves gathering information concerning individuals, locales, events, and issues. In theory such information informs people about their world, thereby strengthening “democracy.” This is exactly the reason why news organizations and individual journalists are tapped as assets by intelligence agencies and, as the experiences of German journalist Udo Ulfkotte (entry 47 below) suggest, this practice is at least as widespread today as it was at the height of the Cold War. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,502,027 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Zach on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… goldiedrugfree on COVID vaccine deaths: the numb… mattiepie2Caren on DECLARATION OF CANADIAN PHYSIC… Keith on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… John on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Roma Careaga on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… jim jimjim on COVID vaccine deaths: the numb… jim jimjim on Deadly Prion Brain Diseases… jim jimjim on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Rob Nolan on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Nicole on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Ura on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding…
Aletho News
- CDC Rigs COVID Counting System To Prop Up Vax Lies May 11, 2021
- Covid-19: Fifteen Important Concepts May 11, 2021
- Leading Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to key national security role at Biden’s Department of Justice May 11, 2021
- Agent Orange complaint against multinationals including Monsanto and Dow Chemical rejected by French court May 10, 2021
- W.H.O and World Leaders have serious questions to answer in the upcoming trials for ‘Crimes against Humanity’ May 10, 2021
- When Will “COVID-Vaccines” Become APPROVED? May 10, 2021
- Deadly Prion Brain Diseases & Experimental mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines: Study Finds Plausible Link May 10, 2021
- COVID vaccine deaths: the numbers point to a catastrophe May 10, 2021
- DECLARATION OF CANADIAN PHYSICIANS FOR SCIENCE AND TRUTH May 10, 2021
- Laurence Fox Threatens Met Police & Calls Them “Thugs” May 10, 2021
- Who needs a totalitarian state when zealous, woke workers ensure that books with ‘invalid opinions’ never get an airing? May 10, 2021
- Is There a Climate Crisis? The Science Says Not Now and Not in the Future | William Happer May 10, 2021
- The American Cyber Stasi Will Suppress All Digital Dissent In Biden’s Dystopia May 9, 2021
- COVID-19: Just the Facts May 9, 2021
- Dr Mike Yeadon – “Please warn everyone not to go near top-up vaccines” May 9, 2021
- Update on ivermectin for covid-19 May 9, 2021
- The Biden Administration Wants to Partner with Criminals to Spy on You May 9, 2021
- Prominent American “Anti-Racist” Jews Are Funding Racist Gangs Attacking Arabs In Israel May 9, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: “Brace for Impact” May 10, 2021
- The American Cyber Stasi Will Suppress All Digital Dissent In Biden’s Dystopia May 10, 2021
- Walking with Father Daniel May 9, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Criminalization of Dissent May 3, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Rising Carbon Prices Are Pushing Up Energy Bills May 10, 2021
- Mark Maslin Promotes His New Alarmist Book May 10, 2021
- Julie Birchill Blasts Eco-Nuts May 10, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Update on ivermectin for covid-19 May 9, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply