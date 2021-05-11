COVID vaccine can worsen disease; mainstream study; not on the evening news

“COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.”

Feel free to take THAT to a doctor.

This quote appears in an October 2020 study, published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice. The title of the study: “Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease.”

The two authors are Timothy Cardozo and Ronald Veazy. Cardozo’s affiliation is listed as “Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, NYU Langone Health, New York, NY, USA.” Veazy’s affiliation is “Division of Comparative Pathology, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, Tulane National Primate Research Center, Covington, LA, USA.”

The study declares that volunteers in COVID vaccine clinical trials and people who receive the vaccine after clinical trials—meaning now—should be informed there is a risk of “more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.”

So that’s what I’m doing.

Have you heard of anyone about to receive the vaccine being INFORMED that they’re at risk—that they’re liable to become more seriously ill than if they refused the shot?

Of course not. Politicians, news people, and other idiots simply take the word “vaccine” and push it like a street dealer pushes heroin.

Consent given by the patient, after being truly informed, is a bedrock medical responsibility.

The claim that a declared crisis overrides a person’s need to understand what is being done to him is a criminal claim.

Looking at how the COVID vaccination campaign is being conducted, anyone can see informed consent is being violated to its core.

Manufactured hysteria is not an acceptable substitute for moral duty.

Modern-day fascists believe that “ten thousand bloviating Faucis” declaring the vaccine is absolutely safe and effective is actual science.

Months ago, I wrote a piece that fits nicely with this article. Based on a New York Times op-ed by Peter Doshi and Eric Topol—the clinical trials of the COVID vaccine conducted by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna were designed to prove nothing more than:

The vaccine could prevent a cough, or chills and fever (diagnosed as COVID-19).

That’s right.

Now follow this. The vaccine makers were waiting for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to descend on some volunteers during the clinical trials.

But since the volunteers were healthy, how long would it take for “serious cases of COVID”—pneumonia—to show up? Three years? Ten years? Never?

The vaccine makers certainly weren’t going to wait. No, they were going to stop the clinical trial when 150 of the 30,000 volunteers were diagnosed with “mild COVID”—a cough, or chills and fever.

Then they were going to see how many people who actually got the vaccine vs. how many people who got a saltwater placebo shot received a COVID-19 diagnosis.

THAT was the essence of the clinical trial.

Of course, all three vaccine makers claimed that far more people in the placebo group were diagnosed with COVID—thus “proving” the vaccine was effective.

Effective at preventing “a mild case of COVID”—a cough, or chills and fever—both of which cure themselves naturally, without the need for a vaccine.

There’s your vaccine science.

A show for buffoons.

So now, as vaccine-caused deaths escalate daily, this destructive genetic shot is being given to people all over the world. There is no authentic informed consent that spells out the incredible danger. And the vaccine was never meant to prevent more than a cold or mild flu.

Yet you’re supposed to develop a suicidal impulse, take the shot, and earn your vaccine passport or virtue-signaling immunity bracelet or microchip so you can enlist in the Brave New World.

Jon Rappoport