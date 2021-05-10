Laurence Fox Threatens Met Police & Calls Them “Thugs”
By Richie Allen | May 10, 2021
In a series of extraordinary tweets, the actor turned politician Laurence Fox called the Metropolitan Police thugs and said that there would be trouble if they kept returning to his house for no reason.
Yesterday, police visited his home for the second time in two months. The officers said they had received reports of a party at the actor’s address. He says he was having dinner with his father.
Fox tweeted that the police presence had made his daughters cry and that officers should go and solve knife crime. The Reclaim Party leader was previously visited by Met Police officers in March ahead of the City Hall elections.
The officers warned him then, that his campaigning could be in breach of lockdown restrictions. Fox filmed the encounter and shared it online.
We really are here now. The police really are knocking on doors to count the number of people in your home, in your private residence. Maybe the Met police should rename themselves the stasi.
Even more worrying for me, is that there’s no outrage. Look at Twitter. Rather than pile-on the police for behaving like Nazi’s, users prefer to mock Fox and his family and call him a racist.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 10, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties | Covid-19, Human rights, UK
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Texas MDs testify before State Senate to oppose mandatory Covid shots
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Report A COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
Have you been injured by a COVID-19 vaccine?
Informed Consent Action Network
Vaccines for COVID-19 are being developed at warp speed. Potential safety issues may not be disclosed or fully disclosed to individuals receiving these experimental products.
A COVID-19 vaccine can cause injury weeks or months after injection.
If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine and suffered an adverse event thereafter, we can assist in investigating whether you have been adequately warned of the potential injury.
Informed consent is the bedrock of medical ethics and we fight every day to assure that every person is given informed consent prior to being given any drug or injected with a vaccine. We look forward to helping you.
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,495,217 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Rob Nolan on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Nicole on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Ura on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… charles allan on Laurence Fox Threatens Met Pol… wteach64 on Texas Medical Doctors Testify… wteach64 on Texas Medical Doctors Testify… Claire on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… Paul on Texas Medical Doctors Testify… Sadie A on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… brianharryaustralia on Leaked documents prove UK fund… brianharryaustralia on USAID was ‘key tool’ for Washi… brianharryaustralia on Prominent American “Anti…
Aletho News
- Deadly Prion Brain Diseases & Experimental mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines: Study Finds Plausible Link May 10, 2021
- COVID vaccine deaths: the numbers point to a catastrophe May 10, 2021
- DECLARATION OF CANADIAN PHYSICIANS FOR SCIENCE AND TRUTH May 10, 2021
- Laurence Fox Threatens Met Police & Calls Them “Thugs” May 10, 2021
- Who needs a totalitarian state when zealous, woke workers ensure that books with ‘invalid opinions’ never get an airing? May 10, 2021
- Is There a Climate Crisis? The Science Says Not Now and Not in the Future | William Happer May 10, 2021
- The American Cyber Stasi Will Suppress All Digital Dissent In Biden’s Dystopia May 9, 2021
- COVID-19: Just the Facts May 9, 2021
- Dr Mike Yeadon – “Please warn everyone not to go near top-up vaccines” May 9, 2021
- Update on ivermectin for covid-19 May 9, 2021
- The Biden Administration Wants to Partner with Criminals to Spy on You May 9, 2021
- Prominent American “Anti-Racist” Jews Are Funding Racist Gangs Attacking Arabs In Israel May 9, 2021
- Leaked documents prove UK funded anti-Damascus groups: Assad’s top aide May 9, 2021
- USAID was ‘key tool’ for Washington undermining the Venezuelan government, official review reveals May 9, 2021
- Texas Medical Doctors Testify Before State Senate to Oppose Mandatory COVID Shots May 9, 2021
- Report A COVID-19 Vaccine Injury May 9, 2021
- AMLO Complains to the US over USAID Funding of Opposition Group May 9, 2021
- Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem: The full story May 8, 2021
OffGuardian
- Walking with Father Daniel May 9, 2021
- Culture, Self and Law May 9, 2021
- WATCH: How to de-Google May 8, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Criminalization of Dissent May 3, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Rising Carbon Prices Are Pushing Up Energy Bills May 10, 2021
- Mark Maslin Promotes His New Alarmist Book May 10, 2021
- Julie Birchill Blasts Eco-Nuts May 10, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Update on ivermectin for covid-19 May 9, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
What a deplorable bunch thepolice have become using lockdown as a springboard for threatening
innocent law abiding citizens
London is awash with knife crime and murder why cant they do what we pay them for
LikeLike
Comment by charles allan | May 10, 2021 |