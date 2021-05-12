Incredible TEDx Talk on Viral Issue Realities, Short Excerpt here!
Ivor Cummins | May 9, 2021
Okay this is one to share big time! A stunningly insightful Psychiatry expert absolutely nails it on the realities of Lockdowns! Dr. Mikle Eades’ excellent summary of the Stupid People here: https://www.proteinpower.com/basic-la…
See the full talk here – it’s brilliant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43J7h…
Description from above link:
Why are we obsessed with danger, and conversely with safety? The Swedish psychiatrist and author David Eberhard comments on the effects that a lockdown has on a population, and on how we feel less and less secure despite arguably living in the safest period of time in human history. David has worked in psychiatry for most of his adult life, at multiple different centers in Stockholm. Since 2019, David is working as the head of staff at PRIMA Maria Addiction Care Clinic. In addition, he is a bestselling author and active lecturer, focusing on everything from responsibility and human rights and violations of these, to security thinking and child rearing. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
