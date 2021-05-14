Fact Check – O.N.S lie to the public to support the restrictions imposed for the past year

The Office for National Statistics have released a summary of the past twelve months entitled ‘Coronavirus: a year like no other’, in which they have done their best to justify the United Kingdom turning into a dictatorial, nanny state. However when you read the small print within the data that the ONS presents, you start to realise that all is not as it seems.

The ONS summary of 2020 begins with a chart of which they have titled ‘COVID-19 caused more deaths in 2020 than other infectious diseases caused for over a century’.

The chart shows data ranging from 1901 through to 2020, and shows a general decline, with the odd spike here and there from 1901 through to around 1960. Coming down from over 130,000 deaths per year to around 8000 deaths per year.

At this point we see a plateau through to around the year 1980, where we start to see an extremely gentle incline up to the year 2007, where deaths reach around 9000 per year before it starts to decline at the same rate it had started to increase.

But then we come to 2020, the year of the “deadly Covid-19 pandemic”, allegedly. When we look at the graph it’s hard not to think someone has just drawn a darker blue line with the label COVID-19 to point at the actual data. But that almost vertical, darker blue line is in fact what the ONS have presented as an increase in infectious disease deaths during 2020, standing at a total of approximately 75,000. See for yourself in the chart below…

When presented with this chart, it certainly does a pretty good job at showing there has been a problem in the past year. It most certainly adds weight to the policies introduced to allegedly combat Covid-19, in which the economy has been decimated, small businesses have been destroyed, livelihoods have been ruined, mental health problems have boomed, and children’s education ruined.

Except when you read the small print associated with the data you start to realise this data has been “fudged”.

Within the notes section the ONS state this chart uses figures that include deaths of non-residents of the United Kingdom. We’re not sure what they have defined as non-residents but we doubt that would make much difference to the overall data.

They also state that the deaths are based on the date a death was registered rather than occurred, that’s also fine – they’re showing us the number of deaths that have occurred in the year due to infectious and parasitic diseases so that won’t make much difference either.

The ONS then tell us that the figures for 2020 are provisional – also fine, they might go up, might go down – but not really going to make an awful lot of difference, unless of course they decide to change the way Covid deaths are counted and revise the data for 2020. You know, stop adding people to the death toll who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the previous twenty-eight days to them being killed in a car accident, that kind of thing.

So points 1 – 3 are pretty boring so far and aren’t really going to change the data we’ve been presented in the chart courtesy of the Office for National Statistics. It’s point number 4 that should be making anyone viewing this chart ask questions.

The ONS state that the figures used in the chart were based on ‘The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) : ICD-10: Infectious and parasitic diseases (A00-B99).’ – see for yourself in the screenshot below…

What’s so odd about that? We hear you say – Well we’re glad you asked.

If we take a look at the International Classification of Diseases and what they represent over at the World Health Organisation’s website we can start to understand what diseases it is that the ONS have used for the figures within the chart.

A00-B99 which are the codes used for the figures in the data represent the following types of diseases –

Now that’s a pretty broad range of diseases, so maybe it’s easier to make our point by showing you what infectious diseases they didn’t include.

Before we do it’s important to point out what Covid-19 actually is, but rather than explain it ourselves we’ll use the World Health Organisation’s own definition –

‘Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.‘

How about we show you the UK Governments description of what Covid-19 is as well –

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. The most important symptoms of COVID-19 are recent onset of any of the following:

a new continuous cough a high temperature a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)



Here’s what the Office of National Statistics chose not to include when they decided to present a chart to the British public ‘proving’ Covid-19 has caused more deaths than any other infectious disease for over a century –

They chose to leave out all diseases which use the ICD-10 code J00-J99 – Respiratory Diseases.

No we’re not kidding. The Office of National Statistics chose not to use infectious respiratory diseases, including influenza and pneumonia in a chart presented to the British public entitled ‘COVID-19 caused more deaths in 2020 than other infectious diseases caused for over a century’, when COVID-19 is allegedly an infectious respiratory disease.

Do you need any more evidence that the authorities have lied to the British public during the past year and attempted to scare them into compliance?

Perhaps the most important figures missing from this chart are that of the 1918 onward’s Spanish Flu pandemic?

Choosing to leave out the figures for all other infectious respiratory disease deaths when comparing Covid-19 deaths, an infectious respiratory disease, to other infectious disease deaths is comparable to presenting a business plan which uses a chart compiled of how much profit you expect to make in 2020 and comparing it to the decline in the use of paperclips in the last 100 years – in essence just ridiculous.

What we’re not sure of is what the chart would look like if the ONS had decided to include infectious respiratory diseases, including influenza and pneumonia when compiling their figures – but we are extremely interested to find out. So if anyone has this data please send it to contact@theexpose.uk .

COVID-19 caused more deaths in 2020 than other infectious diseases caused for over a century? – Prove it…