IDF Invades Gaza?

Earlier reports from Israel said IDF forces invaded the Strip — for the fourth time since Israel’s 2008-09 Cast Lead aggression on Gaza.

According to the Times of Israel, the “IDF… mis(led) foreign media on (a) Gaza ground invasion,” adding:

An initial pre-dawn Friday statement said “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

When asked for clarification, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus responded:

“Yes. As it’s written in the statement. Indeed, ground forces are attacking in Gaza… (T)hey are in the Strip.”

Some troops are “positioned in an enclave technically within Gaza territory,” the Times of Israel reported, adding:

“(F)or all intents and purposes… such a placement does not reasonably represent a ‘ground invasion.’ ”

The NYT falsely reported that “Israeli ground forces had attacked Gaza early Friday,” adding:

“The extent of the Israeli assault was not clear.”

The Times later corrected its report, saying ”that while ground forces were newly involved in the fighting, no Israeli troops were actually in Gaza, indicating that they were firing from within Israel.”

WaPo earlier tweeted: “Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinians escalates, Israeli military says.”

A later tweet corrected the above incorrect one, saying: “Israeli military issues ‘clarification’ to earlier statement and now says its ground troops are not in Gaza.”

Deploying thousands of troops, tanks and artillery along Gaza’s border may or may not be in preparation to invade the Strip by the Netanyahu regime.

A previous and same day article noted that Israeli war minister Gantz and IDF chief Kochavi planned an intensive terror-bombing campaign — instead of a ground invasion.

Like earlier preemptive wars on the Strip, their diabolical plan is all-about inflicting maximum pain, suffering, slaughter and destruction against besieged Gazans — including defenseless civilian men, women, children, infants, the elderly and infirm in harm’s way.

Dominant Israeli hardliners consider them legitimate targets, in defiance of core international law — prohibiting attacks on civilians, considered protected persons in times of war.

Like US-dominated NATO, Israel operates exclusively by its own anything goes rules — Palestinians victimized time and again, including by ongoing preemptive Netanyahu regime aggression.

On May 14, Haaretz, the Jerusalem Post, and Ynet News editions included no reports of a Gaza ground invasion — so far.

According to Kan 11 News’ military correspondent Roy Sharon, earlier reports of a ground invasion are false, adding:

“Around the world, when they hear of ground forces entering, we remember Operation Protective Edge, and other large-scale operations, that the IDF enters with tanks and infantry forces for a massive operation in Gaza.”

“That is not what is happening at all right now.”

“There is no entry of ground forces into Gaza.”

“It’s true that ground forces are attacking in Gaza, but they are attacking from outside Gazan territory.”

According to an AFP News tweet:

“The Israeli army clarifies that its troops have not entered the Gaza Strip as it had earlier stated, blaming an ‘internal communication’ problem for the confusion.”

“Israel says it is carrying out an attack ‘in the Gaza Strip’ but that there are no boots on the ground.”

IDF ground forces are attacking Gaza from an enclave inside Israeli territory at this time.

Things are fluid, subject to change, including by escalating aggression on Gaza more than already — if Netanyahu thinks it benefits him politically.

As of early Friday morning, reports indicate that at least 119 Gazans were killed since Monday, including 31 children, well over 800 others wounded by relentless round-the-clock IDF terror-bombing and cross-border shelling.

According to Reuters, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said individuals involved in ongoing conflict may be investigated for war crimes, adding:

“These are events that we are looking at very seriously.”

“We are monitoring very closely and I remind that an investigation has opened and the evolution of these events could also be something we look at.”

For the past 73 years, the highest of Israeli crimes of war, against humanity, and other atrocities were never punished.

Accountability is off-the-table because of one-sided US/Western support.

Like the US, Israel uses banned weapons in all its preemptive wars, including:

Depleted uranium (DU) munitions spreading toxic radiation

White phosphorous bombs and shells that burn flesh to the bone and can’t be extinguished by water

Thermobaric bombs able to penetrate buildings, underground shelters and tunnels

Their blast pressure sucks oxygen from spaces and human lungs in the vicinity.

Norwegian trauma surgeon Dr. Mads Gilbert treated wounded Gazans earlier.

Many victims had horrific wounds he never saw before.

They included severe internal chemical, biological and radiological burns, effects of toxic gases, severed arms, legs, and other body parts, and abdomens sliced open, among others.

During Israel’s summer 2014 Protective Edge aggression, Gilbert said the following about Gaza’s killing fields:

“The ‘ground invasion’ of Gaza resulted in scores and carloads with (the) maimed, torn apart, bleeding, shivering, dying – all sorts of injured Palestinians, all ages, all civilians, all innocent.”

“The heroes in the ambulances and in all of Gaza’s hospitals are working 12-24hrs shifts, grey from fatigue and inhuman workloads (without payment (at) all in Shifa (hospital) for the last four months).”

“They care, triage, try to understand the incomprehensible chaos of bodies, sizes, limbs, walking, not walking, breathing, not breathing, bleeding, not bleeding humans.”

“HUMANS! Now, once more treated like animals by ‘the most moral army in the world (sic).’ ”

“My respect for the wounded is endless, in their contained determination in the midst of pain, agony and shock; my admiration for the staff and volunteers is endless.”

“My closeness to the Palestinian sumud (steadfastness) gives me strength, although in (some of the) glimpses I just want to scream, hold someone tight, cry, smell the skin and hair of the warm child, covered in blood, protect ourselves in an endless embrace – but we cannot afford that. Nor can they.”

“Ashy grey faces – oh NO! Not one more load of tens of maimed and bleeding: We still have lakes of blood on the floor in the ER, piles of dripping, blood-soaked bandages to clear out.”

“The cleaners (are) everywhere, swiftly shoveling the blood and discarded tissues, hair, clothes, cannulas – the leftovers from death – all taken away…(only) to be prepared again, to be repeated all over.”

“More than 100 cases came to Shifa (in the) last 24 hrs, enough for a large well trained hospital with everything, but here (there is) almost nothing.”

“Electricity, water, disposables, drugs, OR-tables, instruments, monitors – all rusted and as if taken from museums of yesterdays hospitals.”

“But they do not complain, these heroes. They get on with it, like warriors, head on, enormous(ly) resolute.”

“And as I write these words to you, alone, on a bed, my tears flow, the warm but useless tears of pain and grief, of anger and fear. This is not happening!”

“And then, just now, the orchestra of the Israeli war-machine starts its gruesome symphony again.”

“Salvos of artillery from the navy boats just down on the shores, the roaring F16, the sickening drones (Arabic ’Zennanis’, the hummers), and the cluttering Apaches.”

“So much made and paid in and by US. Mr. Obama – do you have a heart?”

“I invite you – spend one night – just one night – with us in Shifa. Disguised as a cleaner, maybe.”

“I am convinced, 100%, it would change history. Nobody with a heart AND power could ever walk away from a night in Shifa without being determined to end the slaughter of the Palestinian people.”

“But the heartless and merciless have done their calculations and planned another Dahiya onslaught on Gaza.”

“The rivers of blood will keep running the coming night. I can hear they have tuned their instruments of death.”

“Please. Do what you can… This cannot continue.”

It’s happening again in Gaza, likely for days longer, maybe weeks if Netanyahu thinks it benefits him politically.

On Thursday, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen reported the following:

Israeli “occupation (forces are) us(ing) internationally banned weapons in Gaza,” including “toxic gasses.”

In the days ahead, more will be known about Israel’s latest dirty war on over two million Gazans in the densely populated besieged Territory.

Palestinian Policy Network member Yara Hawari accused the Netanyahu regime of using “skunk” in attacks on Palestinians throughout the Territories, describing it as follows:

It’s “a liquid compound with an overpowering odor that has been described by those who have experienced it as the smell of sewage mixed with rotting corpses.”

It’s “a concoction of chemicals that causes intense nausea, obstructing normal breathing, causing violent gagging and vomiting.”

It also causes skin irritation, eye and abdominal pain.

Used for collective punishment, exposure to concentrated high doses risks serious harm or death.

Israel exports terror weapons to other countries, including the US.

Their effectiveness is field-tested on Palestinians throughout the Territories, notably against Gazans.

Countless thousands were killed, seriously wounded or disabled from Israeli viciousness.

It’s happening in real time throughout the Territories, Gazans harmed most of all.

Instead of condemning and demanding accountability for Israeli crimes of war and against humanity, most world community nations largely look the other way.