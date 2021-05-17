Report: COVID vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers

A long-standing private organization, the National Vaccine Information Center, has analyzed the US government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

As of May 7, 2021, VAERS lists 192,954 adverse-event reports associated with COVID vaccines. [1]

These events cover the spectrum from mild transient effects to death.

VAERS has always has multiple problems.

One: Doctors aren’t required by law to report adverse effects. Many of them wouldn’t risk blowback by doing so.

Two: There is no comprehensive effort to determine whether an adverse effect is actually caused by a vaccine.

Three: Patients can make adverse-effect reports—but are often hesitant to do so.

Four: By far the biggest problem is: most Americans aren’t even aware that VAERS exists.

Therefore, on balance, UNDER-REPORTING adverse effects is the primary defect of VAERS.

Many efforts have been made to estimate the degree of under-reporting. These estimates state the VAERS numbers should be multiplied by 10, all the way to 100, to obtain an accurate picture of adverse effects.

Ten times the current number of COVID vaccine adverse effects would equal 1,929,540. A hundred times the current number=19,295,400. Either way, the number is staggering.

The death reports are escalating by the day. As of May 7—4,057.

Here are other very troubling categories of VAERS adverse effects, as of May 7. Permanent Disability=2,475. Doctor’s Office Visit=32,801. Emergency Doctor/Room=25,566. Hospitalized=11,538. Birth Defect=112. Life-Threatening=3,548.

Yet, public officials and news outlets continue to repeat the mantra, “safe and effective,” and urge everyone to take the shot.

Every person who receives the vaccine is supposed to be informed of the risks beforehand. I assure you NO ONE is being given these adverse effect numbers, plus the advice to multiply the numbers by 10 or 100.

Lack of informed consent runs contrary to every medical code.

I can also assure you the FDA, which is considering whether to give full approval to the current COVID vaccines, isn’t multiplying the adverse-effect numbers by 10 or 100.

Here is something else to consider. Even multiplying the VAERS numbers by 100 may not be sufficient, because the RNA COVID shots are employing a new technology which a) has never been used on the public before and b) isn’t a vaccine at all; it’s a genetic treatment.

As I’ve shown in recent articles, the entire field of genetic research is riddled with lies, pretense, and unpredictable ripple-effect consequences. The notion of inserting a single genetic change into a person and limiting its effects to an announced goal is a fiction. Unexpected changes occur. And their negative disruptive effects, long-term, are unknown.

Those effects will never be listed in any database.

SOURCE:

[1] https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19