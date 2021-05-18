Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

How Public Health Agencies Are Manufacturing Uncertainty About Early COVID-19 Therapeutics – And Why

FLCCC Weekly Update May 12, 2021

In this episode, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, discusses the ways that public health organizations are manipulating scientific data on early COVID-19 therapeutics in order to sow uncertainty; and why they are doing it.

Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.

Click here to make a donation: https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo…

May 18, 2021 - Posted by | Corruption, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |