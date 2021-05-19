Never have so many become so blinded to the truth

THERE was a time in the not-too-distant past when our freedoms were predicated on the vulnerable being vaccinated. This was the limiter which justified the continuation of draconian measures into winter after Christmas was stolen. Christmas was stolen to save January. November was stolen to save Christmas. They told us in October that if we didn’t lock down then we would face 4,000 deaths a day. A number they knew at the time to be a gross overestimate. They used it anyway.

We now know unequivocally that we are victims of this government’s unethical psychological campaign of coercion. We know many loved ones believe their relatives’ deaths were falsely certified as Covid deaths on presumption and not evidence. And that a quarter of recently attributed deaths were not caused by the virus. I am still incredulous at the statement ‘deaths of any cause within 28 days of a positive Covid test’ as the caveat to daily reported figures.

We have simply lost our minds.

Of course no one wants to get Covid. Like any seasonal flu it has the potential to be nasty. But it remains a relatively insignificant virus for the vast majority of the population. Despite an average death age for the disease (82) higher than population life expectancy (81), we have been forced to endure an endless campaign of mendacious claims and impositions justified with empty promises.

Now the end of the long and ‘irreversible’ roadmap (which has for several months been at odds with the once solid claim of ‘data not dates’) is being re-framed before our eyes with Sage claiming the possibility of 10,000 hospital admissions per day in July and restrictions continuing beyond June 21.

The justification for this new round of official caution, the ‘Indian variant’, has been promulgated with several weeks of distressing media imagery. Just a few weeks before a similar stream of distress was being transmitted from Brazil.

For those who want to balance the BBC’s scenes of mass graves in Brazil and funeral pyres across India, it may be worth researching these countries’ Covid deaths per million to gain some proportion.

For many of us the past six months has been psychological torture. Endless days of winter isolation leading to a half-life in spring. A persistent sense of atrophy has remained with the dull ache of forced containment. Small businesses placed into induced comas. The nation’s cultural treasures kept under lock and key. Human connection severed. Life’s potential suppressed.

If you are buying into the official narrative you are rewarded with a sense of moral vindication. Your sacrifice is for a greater national good. It’s bad manners to question the motives and morality of what has taken place. Or to entertain the idea that taking an unlicensed medical treatment may not be okay.

If, like me, you are uncertain about the jab for perfectly sensible and personal reasons, you may be preparing for the extraordinary reality that access to your ‘normal’ life, including the things you love, be it cultural, social or leisure, may soon be off limits. You may be wondering if your job is going to be at risk. And whether you will again be allowed to travel abroad.

The Covzealots are now rounding on those of us they label with ‘vaccine hesitancy’. We are determined to be a risk, so it seems fair game to consider people like me to be selfish, idiotic, anti-vaxxer-conspiracy-nuts. The ramping up against us has the signs of becoming a persecutory campaign.

For what it’s worth, I’ve spent eight years of my life in various volunteering roles. Supporting the elderly, the mentally ill and young people. I’m as fallible as the next man. But I’m not going to take lectures on morality because I won’t be bullied or coerced into compliance by the state.

If you are observing the official narrative, you have seen the pattern. You were well prepared for the approaching about-turn on restriction easing. You were prepared for the forthcoming drive to vaccinate children (I was shocked when they announced the recommendation for pregnant women) with a medical device which remains in its trial phase.

The propaganda bomb, created with sophisticated psychological techniques, deployed throughout the media and driven forwards by state activists in the press, has been designed to rattle even the hardiest among us. For many, the commonplace week or two of coughs, aches and sneezes has become the existential terror of ‘is this really it?’

Whilst I understand the power of fear, I cannot grasp how so many fellow citizens have become so blinded. There seem to be two branches of the same pro-Covid narrative playing out within the mainstream: willingness to excuse ‘Boris’ and therefore lend sympathy for his government’s vaccine nationalism, or anger at his incompetence, that enough wasn’t done at the outset, so the endless spiral of restrictions is necessary (according to the ‘experts’). Either way they work together to support compliance.

Before the Iraq war, I was shouted down for questioning an agenda where so many things did not add up. The dodgy dossier latterly proved doubters like me to be correct. The same people are shouting at me again. Many supposedly astute individuals seem to want to lend good faith to another state operation being supported by Tony Blair.

I wonder if those amongst us going along with a monumental attack on truth, freedom and individual liberty would see through the shoddy claims of the government Covid salesmen were they lent the autonomy to be the ‘rational actors’ Sage planners had originally determined the population should be treated as? We will never know.