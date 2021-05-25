Aletho News

The Ultimate Variants Update, in 3 Minutes Flat!

Ivor Cummins | May 20, 2021

Title says it all. Have you been fear-mongered by your media, using unscientific exaggeration of variant data? Have your freedoms been threatened by this? Then share this short information vid to all afflicted.

Downloadable copy here: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/…

HOPE-SIMPSON PAPER: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/…

See also: The Origin of the Species – and of our Viral Issue!

