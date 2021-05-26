Facebook to fact-check and suppress individual users
By Tom Parker | Reclaim the Net | May 26, 2021
Personal Facebook accounts that are flagged by Facebook’s fact-checkers for repeatedly sharing “misinformation” will now have all their posts suppressed in the news feed as part of the tech giant’s latest crackdown on content that challenges the narratives of its fact-checking partners.
Facebook also announced that it will start dissuading its users from liking pages that are flagged by its fact-checkers via a pop-up that forces users to complete an additional step before they can like the page. When users attempt to like flagged pages, this pop up appears, tells users that the page has “repeatedly shared false information,” and asks them to choose whether to “Go Back” or “Follow Page Anyway.”
Additionally, the tech giant will start presenting users with a redesigned notification when their posts are flagged by fact-checkers. This new notification will encourage users to view the fact-check and delete their post.
The targeting of personal accounts is one of the most far-reaching Facebook censorship measures to date with an enforcement measure that previously only affected pages, groups, and domains, now applying to all of Facebook’s 2.8 billion users.
Facebook’s announcement comes days after one of its third-party fact-checkers, Politifact, quietly walked back its Wuhan lab leak fact-check.
For over a year, countless Facebook users have had their posts censored based on this fact-check which branded the idea that COVID-19 was created in a lab as a “debunked conspiracy theory.” But now that the mainstream media and fact-checkers have finally admitted this may not be a conspiracy, they’re allowed to discuss the Wuhan lab leak as a potential coronavirus cause with impunity.
Those who were censored based on this retracted fact-check would have had the reach of their flagged posts slashed by as much as 95%. And under Facebook’s new rule targeting personal account, entire accounts could now be suppressed based on erroneous fact-checks.
The funny thing is they already started doing these things, they’ve done it directly to me, and I’m a little nobody. You don’t even have to be a big name or have a big following anymore. I’ve been messaged by people that liked my page recently telling me that they’ve received a warning about liking my page before doing so, screenshots included with their messages. They already do that fact check process to attempt to force you into deleting content. Funny how they start doing stuff first and then announce after the fact. I’ve experienced all of this stuff personally, firsthand 😕
Comment by Jack Sutter | May 26, 2021 |
Mr Zukerburg, just like his ‘mates’ in America’s “1%”, do NOT want anyone dissagreeing with the Tripe they put on their sites. “This is just how Nazi Germany started”(Basil Fawlty).
There’s far more people who have woken up than Zukerberg thinks. His view of the World is the wrong one, Not ours.
To Hell with him and his corrupted crappy Facebook…..Who Cares?
Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 26, 2021 |