Biden Regime Support for Palestinian Unity and Conflict Resolution with Israel?

Since Hamas won the last democratically held Palestinian legislative elections in January 2006, the US and Israel pursued a divide and control strategy.

In January 2005, Israel installed Mahmoud Abbas as puppet Palestinian Authority (PA) president.

A figure with no legitimacy, he serves Israeli/Western interests and his own at the expense of millions of Palestinians he long ago betrayed for special benefits afforded him.

Despite his term of office expiring in 2009, he remains in office, refusing to hold new elections for one invented reason after another, none legitimate.

Throughout at least most of his illegitimate tenure, he’s been hostile toward Hamas and indifferent toward millions of Palestinians he doesn’t give a damn about and it shows.

He’s a quisling leader hostile to what democratic rule is all about.

A former aide once called him the “sultan of Ramallah” — thin-skinned and vengeful, tolerating no opposition, remaining in power as long as Israel considers him useful.

In 1993, he was part of the Oslo team that negotiated unilateral Palestinian surrender to Israeli interests, his signature on the capitulation.

In office over 16 years, he did nothing to interfere with Israeli theft of Palestinian land — nothing to contest their dispossession, nothing to support their rights beyond meaningless lip service.

Collaborating with the enemy is treason — the highest of high political crimes.

Abbas has been guilty at least since abandoning Palestinian liberation efforts in September 1993.

In service to Israeli interests, he prevented Palestinian unity by supporting Israeli opposition to what’s important in pursuing their liberating struggle.

On Monday, Haaretz dubiously reported that “a new US approach to Hamas could be in the making (sic).”

It cited a 2018 report by the Washington-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in cahoots with the Brookings Institution. See below.

According to former Congressman Ron Paul, CNAS is the “neocon wing of the” undemocratic Dem party, adding:

It “argu(es) against US troops ever leaving Iraq and has endorsed the…doctrine of preventative warfare” — aka naked aggression against invented enemies.

“The Center is perhaps best known for pushing the failed counterinsurgency (COIN) doctrine in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

It supports US global dominance by brute force — no matter the cost — if less extreme methods don’t work.

The CNAS/Brookings report expressed support for “pursu(ing) the political and physical reintegration of Gaza and the West Bank, in a manner that promotes a two-state solution and avoids the permanent separation of the two territories,” adding:

It also called for “stabiliz(ation) (of) Gaza, address(ing) the dire humanitarian and economic conditions, and prevent(ing), or if necessary shorten(ing), any future conflicts between Hamas and Israel.”

CNAS and Brookings one-sidedly support all things Israel, what’s always been at the expense of long-suffering Palestinians.

CNAS supported Hillary’s presidential ambitions because of her rage for military solutions in pursuit of Washington’s hegemonic aims

In October 1997, the Clinton co-presidency falsely designated Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah as foreign terrorist organizations in deference to Israeli interests.

Hamas is historic Palestine’s legitimate government.

In 2018 legislative elections, Hezbollah candidates and allies won a 67-seat majority.

They’re not terrorist organizations, not earlier or now.

It’s inconceivable that Israel would go along with supporting or at least permitting Palestinian unity to include an end to its Gaza blockade — in place since 2007.

Given US/Israeli rage for endless wars and instability to advance their hegemonic agendas, it’s also inconceivable that they’d go another way on what relates to over half a century of Occupied Palestine.

The Jewish state has longstanding rock-solid bipartisan support in Washington that’s highly unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

The CNAS report also expressed concerns about Palestinian unity. Contradicting what it appeared to endorse, it said:

Unity “could partially legitimize Hamas or, worse, give it an opening to gain power in, or even seize control of, the West Bank.”

“Reintegration could also lead to a model like that of Lebanese Hezbollah, in which Hamas remains a heavily armed militia, free from the burdens of civilian governance but wielding veto power in government.”

Hamas and Hezbollah maintain military wings for self-defense, their UN Charter right — what the CNAS report left unexplained.

Both Israel and the US have always opposed a legitimate peace process and Palestinian self-determination — while pretending otherwise.

It’s why over half a century of Israeli/Palestinian negotiations on these issues always failed.

With dominant hardline US/Israeli regimes in power, a sea-change from longstanding support by both nations for divide, control, and perpetual war by hot and/or other means to endorsing Palestinian unity, self-determination and conflict resolution sounds more like Hollywood fiction than reality.

A Final Comment

During 11 days of Israeli terror-bombing and shelling of Gazan residential areas — causing large-scale mass slaughter and destruction — the Biden regime blocked four Security Council statements that expressed mild criticism of Israel.

One-sided US support for the Jewish state and indifference toward Palestinian rights reflect longstanding bipartisan policy in Washington.

It remains unchanged.