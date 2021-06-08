Aletho News

Blinken’s statements encourage Israel to continue its crimes: Hamas

Palestine Information Center – June 8, 2021

GAZA – The Hamas Movement denounced the recent statement of US Secretary Antony Blinken on Israel’s right to self-defense, saying that it gives the green light to the “Zionist enemy” to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people.

Hamas in a press statement on Tuesday said, “Is the killing of women and children, demolishing homes on the heads of their residents, expelling citizens from their homes in Jerusalem, attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting journalists and breaking their hands, self-defense?”

It stressed that the occupier does not have the right to self-defense but its duty according to international law is to end the occupation and stop the aggression against the occupied people.

Hamas also condemned the continued US military support to Israel and providing it with all kinds of advanced weapons which makes the United States an accomplice in the violence against Palestinians.

“Hamas is a democratically elected Palestinian national resistance movement that exercises its legitimate right under international law to resist the occupation by all available means, including armed resistance”, it added.

The Movement demanded that Blinken and his administration abide by international law and implement international resolutions that affirm Palestinians’ right to freedom and independence and to return to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced.

  1. POOR LITTLE ISRAEL!!! A NUCLEAR ARMED MILITARY COLONY THAT HOUSES TERRORISTS KILLERS AND RACISTS WHO WE ARE TO BELIEVE HAVE THE MOST MORAL ARMY AND THE ONLY ‘DEMOCRACY IN THE MIDDLE EAST!!
    ISRAEL WITH ITS 450+ Nuclear warheads, Israel with its mini Nukes and Biological and Chemical weapons [funded and paid for by compliant US Taxpayers, ] some of which it has used whilst bombing Iraq, Syria and its favourite Military testing ground, GAZA- all with impunity and blessings from the West with their ridiculous mantra of Israel must defend itself.
    Israel doe snot face an Army, Navy or Airforce from Palestinian Resistance Movements and Palestine doe snot create WMDs, being the 4th largest Arms suppliers LIKE ISRAEL is, earning billions from its Military industrial Complex sale of Arms Worldwide and other nefarious technologies [Rafael Lazers’]

    Operation Talpiot – Israel’s Kill Switches on the World’s Infrastructure
    http://www.mediawhores.co.nz/2017/04/05/operation-talpiot-israel..
    —–
    Operation Talpiot” and “The Technion” – Conspiracy Daily Update
    https://conspiracydailyupdate.com/2017/05/17/who-is-b

    Did Talpiot pull off 9/11? I think they did. – The Info Underground
    http://www.theinfounderground.com/smf/index.php?topic=1742.0
    ——–
    Inside the IDF’s Super-Secret Elite Brain Trust – The Tower
    http://www.thetower.org/article/inside-the-idfs-super-secret...
    SO PLEASE DONT INSULT OUR INTELLIGENCE WITH THE CLAPTRAP RUSE AND TROPE OF ISRAEL DEFENDING ITSELF. I DID NOT SEE AMERICA DEFEND ITSELF FROM ISRAELI TERRORIST ATTACKS ON USS LIBERTY OR ON 9/11??

    ALL THE ABOVE FROM THIS ‘SHITTY LIITLE ISRAEL’ that commits mass genocide and tortures and traumatises the entire nation of occupied Palestine who under international law and Geneva Convention have every right to resist their occupation by the occupying power Israel that has NO RIGHT to defend itself as IT is the aggressor and for over 75 years has proven to be so.
    LITTLE ISRAEL THAT ASSISTS MILITARY DICTATORSHIPS LIKE COLOMBIA AND GUATEMALA AND trains the racist Hindu Modi of India with whom it shares its hatred of Muslims.
    Of course we can also delve into Israel’s longtime role in Human Trafficking, Organ Harvesting, Drug trafficking, money laundering amongst many of its violent accolades in criminality which again it gets away with murder!!NOT TO MENTION ALL THE WORLD LEADERS IT BRIBES AND BLACKMAILS [EPSTEI &/MAXWELL AGENTS]

    Palestinians have by Law the right to DEFEND their occupied people, their homes, their families and their usurped lands.
    expect nothing from Judeo Zionist Jews Israeli Firsters like criminal Blinken et Co

    THIS IS WHAT THE WORLD IS TO EXPECT AND WHICH WE MUST DEFEND OURSELVES FROM

    How Zionist is the New World Order? and How Biblical Is Zionism?
    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/10/zio-nwo

    ISRAEL THE JEWISH SUPREMACIST STATE THAT WANTS TO REPLACE AMERICA AS THE NEW NUCLEAR ARMED MILITARY SUPER POWER ONCE IT POLITICALLY FINANCIALLY AND MORALLY BANKRUPTS THE COMPLIANT USA.

    Like

    Comment by Maisoon | June 8, 2021 | Reply


« Previous |