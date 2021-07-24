Aletho News

“ABOUT HALF THE CASES ARE VACCINE FAILURES”

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 22, 2021

Dr. Peter McCullough, joins the Highwire again, this time to discuss the serious problem with the efficacy of the #Covid19 vaccines and how mass vaccination is creating this runaway train of a pandemic.

