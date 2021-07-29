CDC Insanity: Fully Vaccinated Spreading Delta Variant – So Everyone Needs to Get Vaccinated & Mask Up

Those of us in the alternative media who have been exposing the dangers of vaccines for years, have had to deal with the attacks and ridicule from the vaccine believers who parroted the one statement that always ended any debate on the subject of vaccines, which they claimed were responsible for eliminating most of the world’s infectious diseases:

The science is settled. Vaccines save lives.

Writing and reporting on this topic for more than a decade now, I have constantly told our readers that this statement, “The science is settled,” is one of the most unscientific statements the health bureaucrat “doctors” at the alphabet letter agencies have ever made, because when is the “science” ever settled?

Never mind the fact that the rate of autism among our children has increased from one in ten thousand to one out of every 50 children in the U.S. as the CDC childhood vaccination schedule ballooned over the years. Never mind that the U.S. has the highest infant mortality rate in developed countries along with the highest amounts of vaccines injected into children from birth to age 18 among the developed countries.

No, that is not related to vaccines, because “the science is settled” when it comes to vaccines, we were all told. Those infant deaths were all written into the death certificates as SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), and everyone knows that autism is genetic, happening before birth, so don’t be a stupid “conspiracy theorist” and blame vaccines, because when it comes to vaccines, “the science is settled.”

So to all my fellow truth seekers in the alternative media who have been ridiculed for many years for publishing the truth about vaccines and the injuries and deaths they cause because “the science is settled,” we were all just vindicated yesterday by CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who announced to the world that people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 were spreading the “delta variant” and that it was now time to mask up again, just weeks after they announced that people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer needed to wear masks, because: THE SCIENCE IS SHIFTING.

Imagine that. The “science” behind vaccines isn’t settled after all. We “conspiracy theorists” were correct all along, because the science is never settled, because the scientific method inherently can never prove anything, only provide theories that are subject to revisions as more data becomes available…

In yesterday’s public address by the shifty CDC director Rochelle Walensky, not only did she announce that people fully vaccinated were spreading the COVID-19 delta variant to others requiring people to mask up again, she also stated:

“But the big concern is the next variant that might emerge, just a few mutations potentially away, could potentially evade our vaccines.”

Wow, sounds like it is time to admit these vaccines are a colossal failure and should be scrapped altogether, right?

Nope, instead she told America and the world that everyone who is not yet “vaccinated” needs to immediately go out and get one of the shots to stop the spread of this variant to make sure this doesn’t happen. And mask up again in the meantime.

Is this not the textbook definition of “insanity?” Is the United States just becoming one large asylum for the insane?

I did a search again today in the corporate media for “breakthrough cases” and could hardly believe what I found: Interviews with people who were fully vaccinated and had now become sick along with a COVID-19 positive test, and also spreading it to their friends and family members who are also fully vaccinated, and yet, they claim the vaccines “are working,” because if they had not received one of the COVID-19 injections, they would have been far sicker.

How could you even prove that?? But that’s what people are actually believing, as they follow the propaganda and shake their fists at those of us who are not vaccinated, blaming us for all these outbreaks.

Is this not insanity? Is anyone else waking up in the morning like I am, and asking yourself: “How could this all be real??” … Full article