Covid “vaccines” & pregnancy: Twitter blocks OffG for telling the truth

Social media is allowing promotion of vaccines with unknown effects on pregnant women, and “restricting” any dissent… no matter how well sourced.

Yesterday, the Scottish government put out a tweet containing potentially dangerous medical misinformation.

We at OffGuardian did our civic duty and corrected them, citing non-controversial proven facts available from official sources…. and within eighteen hours our account was “limited”.

We are now locked out of Twitter unless we remove the “misleading” tweet.

In short, Twitter is punishing us for telling the absolute, provable truth. Whilst allowing governments to promote experimental medical treatments which may harm pregnant women and/or their unborn children.

Here’s the original tweet, sent last night by the Scottish Government (@ScotsGov):

Over 55,000 pregnant people in England & Scotland have had the #coronavirus vaccine. It's the best way to protect you and your baby from the risks of the virus during pregnancy. Know how to find the right information. Speak to your healthcare professional or go to NHS Inform. — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 27, 2021

[Note the ultra-PC wording “pregnant people”, not “pregnant women”, because when you’re enforcing quasi-fascist medical practices, inclusive language is important.]

And here is our response, and Twitter’s demand it be removed:

We refute the labelling of our tweet as “misleading or potentially harmful”. Our fact-check of the Scottish government was three-fold, and each of the three claims can be supported with evidence:

Claim 1: “Women young enough to get pregnant have a greater than 99.99% chance of surviving Covid”

This is true. Many studies and experts have noted Covid’s low IFR, especially for people below 70 years of age. For example, a paper published in Nature last year found that “For every 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus who are under the age of 50, almost none will die.” And that’s not even accounting for the absurd ways so many countries count “Covid deaths.

Claims 2: “The NHS says there is no evidence Covid19 can cause miscarriage or impact the development of your baby”

Also true. You can read it on the NHS’s own “Covid19 and Pregnancy Website”, along with other choice quotes such as “If you’re pregnant your chance of getting COVID-19 is not higher than anyone else and it’s very unlikely you’ll get seriously ill with it.”

Claim 3: “The vaccines are experimental and have unknown long-term side effects”

Completely true. The phase 3 trials for the vaccines are not set to conclude until 2023, at least. And clearly we have no long-term data on injections which have literally existed for less than a year.

As you can see, far from being “misleading and potentially harmful”, these claims are both logically sound and supported by sources.

In fact, the tweet to which we are replying could far more accurately be branded “misleading and potentially harmful”, in so far as it is literally medical misinformation that presents a serious potential danger to public health.

Firstly, it claims Covid “vaccines” are:

The best way to protect you and your baby from the risks of the virus during pregnancy.”

… but they don’t quantify those risks. As we’ve already shown, the “risks” run from minimal to non-existent. (Plus, the “vaccines” may not even protect from infection or transmission of the alleged virus anyway, so even if there were a “risk”, the vaccines may do nothing to avert it).

Their graphic then claims that “Covid vaccines are recommended during pregnancy”, but that is an essentially meaningless statement. Anything can be “recommended”, but that doesn’t mean they are proven safe.

The simple truth is, obviously, there has been no time for any long-term studies on the physical or cognitive development of children born to vaccinated mothers, either post-birth or in utero.

That is our position: it is simple, logical, backed up with facts… and we are censored for saying it.

Not only are we “limited” for doing nothing but telling the truth, but the ScotsGov tweet remains, despite being potentially dangerous to pregnant women, and their unborn babies, all across the country.

*

Take a moment to examine the actual psychology of the process here, and see it for what it is – a microcosm of the way millions have been bullied and subjugated over the past eighteen months. Twitter could easily simply remove the tweet. They could delete the entire account. But they don’t.

Instead, they tell us we have to remove it ourselves. We are being manipulated into compliance, in the hopes we will be disempowered and learn to self-censor in the future. It is an exercise in purposed domination. But it only works if you let it.

We are forced by circumstance, namely the need to communicate with our readers and receive submissions, to comply with Twitter’s blackmail. For now. But we do so under protest. In the future, we will be making the inevitable move to alternative platforms. We suggest our readers join us there.

We will be removing the tweet, but we do not repudiate it. We stand by it completely.

The vaccines are untested and therefore potentially harmful to everyone (including pregnant women), whilst mitigating almost zero hypothetical risk. It is the truth, and it’s our responsibility to say it no matter what.

Two plus two equals four. We will never say it’s five.