French firefighters’ & hospital unions declare strikes against ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandate
RT | August 4, 2021
Two French unions have called for strikes against the compulsory vaccination of firefighters, healthcare workers, and caregivers. They say the measure violates fundamental rights.
One of the leading French firefighters’ unions, FA/SPP-PATS, which boasts 7,000 members, said it will go on strike starting Monday unless changes are made to the recent law on compulsory vaccination of certain employees.
“The obligatory vaccination of firefighters under [the threat] of penalty violates the constitution,” the union said in a statement.
“Our union does not oppose vaccination,” the organization’s spokesperson, Andre Goretti, told BFM TV. “But the conditions, under which it is being imposed on the professional level, with [the threat of] financial and other sanctions – that’s where we disagree.”
The hospital and caregivers’ union, SUD Sante Sociaux, also called for a strike and protests against the measure which it labelled “a new attack on labor law.”
According to the legislation, which was approved by parliament late last month, firefighters, medical workers, caregivers, and certain soldiers have until September 15 to get vaccinated or face sanctions. The controversial provision containing the vaccination mandate will be examined by the country’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.
The government has been pushing the population to get vaccinated in greater numbers amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Starting from August 9, people will be barred from restaurants, cafes, and long-distance transportation unless they have a health pass. The pass is already required for museums, cinemas, and other cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people.
These restrictions, along with the vaccination mandate, sparked protests across the country. More than 200,000 people participated in demonstrations across France on Saturday.
A group of uniformed firefighters was seen marching in a protest column in the southern city of Nice on Saturday, where around 6,500 people rallied against the government’s restrictive Covid-19 response.
Charles-Ange Ginesy, the head of the Alpes-Maritimes region and president of the regional firefighters’ board of directors, told BFM TV that he was “very disappointed” after seeing uniformed firefighters participating in a protest.
“The right to protest is a right that belongs to each of us. On the other hand, they wore their uniforms, which surprised me a lot,” the official said, expressing hope that “the controller-general will be able to make them understand that such attitude should not be repeated.”
The procedure is underway, during which we look at how these firefighters, who had probably acted out of clumsiness, will be able to return to reason.
Only a group of 20 to 30 marched with the protesters, compared to the 3,800 firefighters in the region, Ginesy said.
French civil servants are typically bound by the ‘duty of reserve’, meaning they must show restraint and moderation when expressing personal opinions.
The firefighters’ union spokesperson, Andre Goretti, meanwhile, defended his colleagues. “There are individual choices that are not put to question by our union,” he said. “It is an expression of a citizen. A firefighter – before being a professional firefighter – is a citizen.”
Authorities have made several concessions following the outrage, such as lowering the fines for businesses that do not check for health passes.
IS THE PANDEMIC REAL?
The Covid-19 Scam: Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control have admitted that the very basis for the alleged “Covid Pandemic”—the PCR test—is unreliable and cannot tell the difference between flu and Covid and between infected and non-infected.
The CDC has announced that it is withdrawing its request for Emergency Use Authorization of the PCR test as of December 31, 2021.
Why is the CDC waiting four months to stop using a Covid test that immensely exaggerates the number of cases? Is the answer that as the test is run at high cycles that produce a 97% false positive rate, the CDC wants to keep the fear of massive infection hyped until all are vaccinated?
As the CDC shares in Big Pharma’s spoils, as does NIH, our public health authorities have serious conflicts of interests. As we live in a world in which literally everything is corrupted by money, why should be think public health is an exception?
Mathew Crawford examined the CDC’s reworking of its warning system that is used to indicate when adverse events associated with vaccines hit a red flag level.
He found that the effect of the revision was to blur the difference between safe and dangerous vaccines. In other words, the warning signal was disabled. Was this the result of incompetence or intent?
Don’t expect any investigation to be made. The entirety of the political, media, and medical establishment world is wedded to the orchestrated pandemic and efficacy of the deadly vaccine. Their credibility is at stake. They cannot afford for such a thing to be acknowledged, much less investigated.
And now we have another shameful development. Eli Lilly has developed an antibody cure for Covid, and its rollout is being blocked on the grounds that it doesn’t cure variants, which might be more alleged than real.
But as the establishment now admits, the vaccines don’t protect against the variants. Nevertheless there is a full court press to coerce universal vaccination with the dangerous vaccinations.
If the same argument employed against Eli Lilly’s cure is applied to the vaccines, use of the vaccines should be immediately blocked, especially with their record of devastating side effects. Moreover, the medical establishment has provided no evidence that Eli Lilly’s cure doesn’t work with variants. It is an assertion that the presstitutes hype.
Indeed, as I keep asking, how do we know that what are called variants are not vaccine-induced illnesses? What do they call the vast reported numbers of vaccine-induced illnesses among the fully vaccinated? They don’t. They hide them under the blanket.
I suspect the real reason for blocking Eli Lilly’s cure is that the vaccine manufacturers have more clout and do not want any diminution of their vaccine market until they have exploited Covid fears to the full. Also, I suspect that the public health authorities who violated the law by allowing emergency use of the untested vaccines on the grounds that there were no cures when there were two—HCQ and Ivermectin—do not want a third cure in the picture.
The medical bureaucrat Dr. Tony Fauci, who called US Senator Rand Paul a liar for pointing out that NIH grant documents show Fauci funded research at the Wuhan laboratory in China concerned with making the coronavirus more infectious, has now admitted on TV that he did fund the research and he defends it on totally absurd grounds that his presstitute protector, Jake Tapper, studiously overlooked.
The Covid-19 Scam: The CNN moron agreed with Fauci, who has made a packet of money from the virus, that it would have been “negligent” not to fund the creation of Covid-19.
So we have “America’s leading virus expert” (what a joke!) creating a virus, then creating a pandemic around it based on fraudulent emergency use of an invalid test, then supporting nonsensical lockdowns that destroyed middle class businesses, then supported nonsensical mask mandates that provided zero protection and caused many illnesses (anything less than a N95 mask offers zero protection), then shot up a large percentages of the world’s population with a new experimental technology called a vaccine that is highly dangerous, and now is pushing mandated vaccination to the young and children who are not threatened by Covid-19.
The utterly corrupt medical establishment say on one side of their filthy mouths that the Covid vaccines do not protect against the variants, therefore the vaccinated again have to wear masks, and on the other side of their filthy mouths they say in total contradiction that the young must be vaccinated with the vaccines in order to be safe.
Now, either we have a situation in which almost the entirety of the medical establishment is totally incompetent and stupid beyond all belief, or we have almost the entirety of the medical establishment involved in a gigantic scam that is murdering and injuring hundreds of thousands of people.
There is no other explanation.
The same goes for the politicians. One of the filthiest is the mass murderer of New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who sent Covid patients into nursing homes where the elderly infected by the imported Covid patients died.
The Democrat Cuomo got a pass from the Democrat Biden DOJ. So much for accountability and justice. If you are a Democrat, there is no accountability. Whatever happened to the John Durham report on Russiagate? Obviously, the report is just another victim of Democrat non-accountability.
Here is the mass murderer Cuomo. Look at his crazed expression. Listen to this hysterical mass murderer declare war on the unvaccinated.
The Republicans, including that fake one—McConnell— have joined up with the Democrats pushing the vaccines. Now that we know that the vaccines do not protect but do kill, the dumbshit Republicans want everyone vaccinated. As so many have said for so long, there is no opposition party.
Federal agencies are now mandating vaccination of their work forces. So are blue states.
The corrupt DOJ Biden “Justice” (sic) Department has “determined that federal law doesn’t prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring Covid-19 vaccines—even if the vaccines have only emergency use authorization, or so says the presstitute CNN.
This is a blatant lie as was the DOJ’s “Russiagate,” and the DOJ’s “impeach gate.” The US has a “Justice” (sic) Department unconcerned with justice and incapable of telling the truth, or it has a “Justice” (sic) Department whose incompetence is unprecedented.
The Covid-19 Scam: The Herland Report Scandinavian news site, TV channel on YouTube and Podcast has millions of viewers. Founded by Scandinavian historian of comparative religions and author Hanne Nabintu Herland, we feature leading intellectuals, authors and activists from across the political spectrum. Subscribe to YouTube interviews here!
The Covid-19 Scam: Here are the actual facts:
“Vaccinations are a medical intervention. All medical interventions require by law that valid consent is obtained. See, for example, the official UK National Health Service site—which states:
“Consent to treatment means a person must give permission before they receive any type of medical treatment, test or examination.
“This must be done on the basis of an explanation by a clinician.
“Consent from a patient is needed regardless of the procedure, whether it’s a physical examination, organ donation or something else.
“The principle of consent is an important part of medical ethics and international human rights law.
“For consent to be valid, it must be voluntary and informed, and the person consenting must have the capacity to make the decision.
“The meaning of these terms are:
“voluntary – the decision to either consent or not to consent to treatment must be made by the person, and must not be influenced by pressure from medical staff, friends or family.
“informed – the person must be given all of the information about what the treatment involves, including the benefits and risks, whether there are reasonable alternative treatments, and what will happen if treatment does not go ahead.
“capacity – the person must be capable of giving consent, which means they understand the information given to them and can use it to make an informed decision.
“If an adult has the capacity to make a voluntary and informed decision to consent to or refuse a particular treatment, their decision must be respected.
“This is still the case even if refusing treatment would result in their death, or the death of their unborn child.”
Clearly, withholding information about the potentially serious and life-threatening risks of vaccinations and mandating and coercing people to undergo medical interventions is not only immoral and unethical and undermines the patient-doctor relationship, but also violates law and should lead to criminal prosecution. But it won’t.
The Democrats protect their criminals. Democrats reserve “justice” for Trump innocents who protest in defense of America’s President Trump.
The Covid-19 Scam: The US has the same code of medical ethics. The problem is that the US medical establishment does not follow its own code. Medical ethics do not pay when you can avoid liability. If you can make money jabbing uninformed people with a death vaccine, do it.
The vaccine companies have used political campaign contributions to purchase their protection from liability from the corrupt Congress of the United States. They can murder all the people they want without any liability.
As I have emphasized for decades, the American population is as gullible and trusting as Native Americans who accepted blankets infused with smallpox as gifts of good will. Americans think it is unpatriotic to distrust the government. As they think those who distrust the US government are communists or worst, it is easy for the establishment to control their minds.
Despite the failure of the vaccines to protect against infection and despite their massive adverse effects, the Oval Office moron says he is determined to force the FDA to approve the untested vaccines that are in use on fraudulent “emergency use” only basis.
The White House wants the “emergency use only” condition removed and the untested vaccines given official tested approval for use. The Oval Office idiot wants this despite the overwhelming evidence that the vaccines do not protect but do cause massive serious adverse health effects and deaths. You can now see why the establishment stole a presidential election in order to put an idiot in office. He makes money for them and advances their secret agendas.
Tell me, is Biden a man who represents the welfare of Americans, or is this a man who represents the welfare of Big Pharma’s profits and the hidden agendas behind the orchestrated pandemic?
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is the chairman of The Institute for Political Economy, former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal, and a well known author of many books.
