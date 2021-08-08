Aletho News

DR RYAN N COLE: A PATHOLOGIST’S SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE INJECTIONS DO TO YOUR BRAIN & OTHER ORGANS

Free Speech Warrior

Extract presentation from America’s Front Line Doctors ‘White Coat Summit’ San Antonio TX July 28, 2021

August 8, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video |

  1. No surprises.
    I wish they were.
    All very deliberate, cold, calculated agenda
    When are we going to stand up and fight this?????
    Better copy the video now, cause its probably not gonna be available tomorrow.
    Thank you, Aletho News. You’ve got courage.
    Thank you Dr. RYAN Cole
    What can we do to help you?
    You know they are gonna come after your reputation for pursuing and persevering with this.
    Please, tell us what we can do to help you? There are alot of US. Maybe even more than there are of them.

    Like

    Comment by Sarah | August 8, 2021 | Reply


