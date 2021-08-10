THEY KILLED GRANNY, NOW THEY’RE GOING TO KILL THE KIDS BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN
Dr. Vernon Coleman | August 9, 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely what informed conset means, why it’s important and why vaccines are the only drugs given without informed consent.
The Lockdowns, The Masks, The Rules Are Coming Back by Dr. Vernon Coleman (22:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X2TV4Jt5Ejoo
I Will Be At The London Rally This Saturday by Dr. Vernon Coleman (0:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bjQXsG8OhlPk
This Is The Battle That Could Win Us The War by Dr. Vernon Coleman (11:03)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OS2NZaQvI3TS
Covid Jab: Deliberately Unprofessional And Reckless by Dr. Vernon Coleman (9:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMEEUmu3WZqr
How Many Children Will Die Because Of This Woman? Dr. Vernon Coleman (17:57)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B5t0JsBLrHVb
These Ten Things Will Happen Next As The Conspirators Tighten The Screw by Dr. Vernon Coleman (23:22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QbE4U6Zyul3w
When Will They Shut Down The Internet? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (8:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1biUoYzxZLVD
Free Blood Clots With Every Covid Jab by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rmt2FF2wBjwQ
Coronavirus Scare – The Hoax Of The Century? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (11:45)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmPiJAxExkad
Most Mask Wearers Will Be Dead Or Demented In Ten Years by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHzjfEToiKf6
The Gates Of Hell Are Wide Open by Dr. Vernon Coleman (21:06)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rF7FKkVkbB86
Why And How Doctors Have Betrayed Patients by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JLOyp5TEEeE
Proof The Covid-19 Jabs Should Be Stopped Now by Dr. Vernon Coleman (26:24))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eI1AMSFO5rpD
Time Is Running Out, We Must Act Now! by Dr. Vernon Coleman (35:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3hOoBTKzt5G3
Slaughter Of The Gullible And The Innocent by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TOD66g0GsVqO
Why And How They Plan To Kill Seven Billion by Dr. Vernon Coleman (24:38)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/coJXJR6MpuRx
A Syringe Full Of Death by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:48)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q1SQV0FkSK8v
I’m Losing Patience With The Zombies by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:47)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6QsMsndm3eE7
Final, Irrefutable Proof That The Covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed by Dr. Vernon Coleman (12:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1V8IgwjJXLDA
We Are The Resistance And We Will Win This War by Dr. Vernon Coleman (47:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53tXn1dRl5aH
Zombie Apocalypse (The Covid Fraud Summarised In Under 17 Minutes) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (16:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rhnCt8riRQfQ
Just A Little Prick (Part 1) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (30:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/57m61SPdHOyM
Just A Little Prick (Part 2) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJoBCZGBQZYZ
Could The Covid-19 mRNA Injection Kill More Than Covid-19? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (16:22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0mT4s1kmXHK
“We Don’t Debate with Anti-Vaxxers Whether They’re Right Or Wrong”, Says BBC by Dr. Vernon Coleman (23:48)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5F6gAjRmpCUt
The Evil Deception: Giving The Covid-19 Jab Without Informed Consent by Dr. Vernon Coleman (9:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Fr79tlydrzZ
Doctors And Nurses Giving The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried As War Criminals by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P4fQeUw7FOol
Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good by Dr. Vernon Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history
The PCR Test Is Useless For Covid-19 (But Useful For Crooked Governments) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (6:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xH1fsvZWHWQi
Following The Science? Don’t Make Me Laugh by Dr. Vernon Coleman (12:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7L4PTr0cIGQ
