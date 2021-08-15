Aletho News

Telegraph: “Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car”

By Eric Worrall | Watts Up With That? | August 11, 2021

British climate tsar Alok Sharma, leader of Britain’s push to ban gasoline vehicles, who regularly ignores quarantine when returning from countries on the Covid-19 red list, has promised to trade his diesel automobile for an electric vehicle at an unspecified time in the future.

What can I say – whether its President Obama’s epic maskless birthday bashGavin Newsom’s shameful visit to the French Laundry restaurantNancy Pelosi’s Hair appointment during a lockdown, the Chicago teachers union leader partying in Peurto Rico, while claiming its “too risky” to return to work, Sharma’s contempt for quarantine rules and travel restrictions everyone else in Britain has to observe, or Sharma’s love for his diesel vehicle, a kind of vehicle he is working to deny to everyone else in Britain, one thing is clear.

Our elites no longer even try to hide their disdain for living by the rules they inflict on ordinary people.

