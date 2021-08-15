The catastrophic catalogue of vaccine reactions

THE Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government body which approved the experimental Covid vaccines for emergency use, is receiving unprecedented numbers of Yellow Card Scheme reports about the vaccines. The self-reporting system, which receives approximately 10 per cent of adverse events, monitors the vaccine damage numbers reported by the public and health professionals. It is intended to be an early warning system which flags up problems that might not have come to light in clinical trials so that authorities can act.

The figures to August 4 included 1,536 deaths, which should provoke outrage in the government and a press conference to explain, but instead we’ve had an uncomfortable silence. No one in power wants to talk about the vaccine damage elephant in the room.

We know a ‘rare’ event is attributed to AstraZeneca’s ‘clotshot’, the jab which has the nasty and sometimes fatal side effect of vaccine-induced thrombosis (VITT), but the 73 deaths accepted as VITT deaths by the MHRA so far, are in the minority of the serious reactions that have been reported.

The other serious issue which is developing with Pfizer and Moderna, but is almost double if you receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, is heart problems. There are 13,838 reports of acute cardiac problems and 712 reports of heart attacks and heart failure, with 9,440 acute cardiac events attributed to AZ; 4,644 to Pfizer; Moderna, the new kid on the block, have clocked up 38 while 1,715 are unknown.

Perhaps the best way to bring home what it means if you develop inflammation of the heart muscle ­(myocarditis), inflammation of the sac protecting the heart (pericarditis) or any other heart problem is to join the 5.3k people following the Mark Briggs Updates page on Facebook.

Mark Briggs, 55, is a miner and loving father and grandfather from Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia. He received an AstraZeneca shot on June 15 and developed heart symptoms that night.

His partner Sammy said: ‘He started getting pains between his shoulder blades so took some ibuprofen and came good. He went to his seven-day shift at the mine and on the last shift began getting pains between the shoulder blades again. He drove home and on 23rd June had chest pain. He called the vaccine clinic and said, “I’ve got chest pain, is there anything to worry about?” They said don’t ring us, ring your GP. The GP said don’t ring us, call an ambulance. We called an ambulance, and he was in hospital all day. They couldn’t find anything wrong so sent him home. That night he was in pain and restless and woke at 5am with severe pain in his arms. He went back into hospital and has been there ever since.’

After two weeks Mr Briggs was airlifted from the hospital in Rockhampton to Brisbane, where he could receive specialist treatment. Sammy said: ‘We were all called to say goodbye before he left, in case he didn’t make it. He was in Brisbane for two weeks then sent back to Rockhampton where he crashed again, and he’s been ventilated and heavily medicated since.

‘He didn’t normally get sick, was on no medication, was fit and healthy, played lots of sport and didn’t get the flu vaccine.’

Initially, Mr Briggs was diagnosed with mild pericarditis and since then has developed heart failure, septicaemia and pneumonia. He has had spinal taps, blood tests, bone marrow biopsies, CT scans and other X-rays. He’s been seen by cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, neurologists, rheumatologists, immunologists, but no one can work out what’s wrong with him. He’s been in an artificially induced coma, ventilated, and given the strongest pain medication such as fentanyl and morphine, which barely relieved his discomfort.

So far there is no official diagnosis of vaccine damage. Sammy said: ‘Initially a doctor will say that there is no link with the vaccine because the problem they know with the AstraZeneca is blood clotting, but by the end of the five-day roster they have with him they then say they think it is. One doctor said if it wasn’t Q fever [bacterial infection with severe flu-like symptoms] he was sure it was the vaccine. But no one will officially say until the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration, part of the Australian government department of health responsible for monitoring medicines] has investigated and said it is an official case of vaccine damage.’

He has been in hospital for 52 days. The family don’t know if he will recover, but if he does they’ve been told he’ll need at least six months’ rehabilitation because his muscle wastage is so bad. He has developed anxiety too, which he’s never had, and he was the main earner but on a casual wage, so the family have no money coming in.

Yesterday’s Facebook post from his daughter Jayde Jamieson said that Mark had been flown back to Brisbane and that on Saturday night his heart rate and blood pressure had dropped before going up again on Sunday morning. Both are irregular and all anyone can do currently is pray for his recovery.

Updated Yellow Card report published by MHRA on August 13, covering reports up to August 4, 2021

Pfizer: 20.8million people, 35.5million doses. Yellow Card reporting rate: 1 in 205 people impacted

AstraZeneca: 24.8million people, 48.6million doses. Yellow Card reporting rate: 1 in 109 people impacted

Moderna: 1.4million people, 1.9million doses. Yellow Card reporting rate: 1 in 111 people impacted

Overall 1 in 137 people experience a Yellow Card Adverse Event after vaccination. This may be a reporting rate of approximately 10 per cent, according to MHRA.

Reactions: 284,776 Pfizer; 806,489 AZ; 38,285 Moderna; 3,029 unknown. Total 1,132,579

Reports: 101,483 Pfizer; 226,959 AZ; 12,569 Moderna; 1,003 unknown. Total 342,014

Fatal: 486 Pfizer; 1,036 AZ; 10 Moderna; 27 unknown. Total 1,559

Acute cardiac: 4,425 Pfizer; 8,964 AZ; 417 Moderna; 32 unknown. Total 13,838

Myocardial infarction and heart failure: 219 Pfizer; 476 AZ; 11 Moderna; 6 unknown. Total 712

Anaphylaxis: 453 Pfizer; 803 AZ; 30 Moderna; 1 unknown. Total 1,287

Blood disorders: 9,545 Pfizer; 7,283 AZ; 734 Moderna; 42 unknown. Total 17,604

Infections: 6,718 Pfizer; 17,843 AZ; 617 Moderna; 87 unknown. Total 25,265

Headaches: 20,686 Pfizer; 83,141 AZ; 2,150 Moderna; 223 unknown. Total 106,200

Migraine: 2,319 Pfizer; 7,948 AZ; 245 Moderna; 29 unknown. Total 10,541

Eye Disorders: 4,711 Pfizer; 13,526 AZ; 404 Moderna; 50 unknown. Total 18,691

Blindness: 93 Pfizer; 271 AZ; 10 Moderna; 3 unknown. Total 377

Deafness: 177 Pfizer; 348 AZ; 13 Moderna; 1 unknown. Total 539

Psychiatric disorders: 5,692 Pfizer; 16,802 AZ; 759 Moderna; 73 unknown. Total 23,326

Skin disorders: 20,211 Pfizer; 49,841 AZ; 6,102 Moderna; 207 unknown. Total 76,361

Spontaneous abortions: 242 + 6 stillbirth/foetal death Pfizer; 177 + 2 stillbirth AZ; 21 + 1 foetal death Moderna; 1 unknown. Total 441 + 9 (figures imply 14 related maternal deaths)

Vomiting: 3,069 Pfizer; 11,299 AZ; 404 Moderna; 39 unknown. Total 14,811

Facial paralysis including Bell’s palsy: 658 Pfizer; 843 AZ; 44 Moderna; 5 unknown. Total 1,550

Nervous system disorders: 50,230 Pfizer; 172,644 AZ; 5,891 Moderna; 576 unknown. Total 229,341

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages: 484 Pfizer; 1,945 AZ; 13 Moderna; 6 unknown. Total 2,448

Guillain Barré Syndrome: 39 Pfizer; 377 AZ; 2 Moderna; 5 unknown. Total 423

Dizziness: 7,892 Pfizer; 24,041 AZ; 1,252 Moderna; 81 unknown. Total 33,266

Tremor: 1,198 Pfizer; 9,636 AZ; 132 Moderna; 37 unknown. Total 11,003

Pulmonary embolism & deep vein thrombosis: 549 Pfizer; 2,630 AZ; 23 Moderna; 17 unknown. Total 3,219

Respiratory disorders: 12,238 Pfizer; 27,129 AZ; 978 Moderna; 105 unknown. Total 40,450

Seizures: 668 Pfizer; 1,841 AZ; 94 Moderna; 8 unknown. Total 2,611

Paralysis: 282 Pfizer; 719 AZ; 33 Moderna; 5 unknown. Total 1039

Haemorrhage (all types): 2,332 Pfizer; 4,605 AZ; 114 Moderna; 22 unnknown. Total 7,073

Vertigo/Tinnitus: 2,535 Pfizer; 6,199 AZ; 238 Moderna; 21 unknown. Total 8,993

Reproductive/breast: 15,471 Pfizer; 16,103 AZ; 1,969 Moderna; 108 unknown. Total 33,651

See Annex One for full reports.