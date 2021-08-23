Contacts: Telemedicine Doctors For COVID19 Scripts

Let’s save as many lives as we can. Below are some of the telemedicine doctors’ contact details who are providing early treatment for “COVID”.

Principia Scientific International scientists and medical experts largely agree that ‘COVID19’ is nothing more than influenza. However, being that many readers have contacted us for details of medical doctors willing and able to provide online prescriptions, we are posting their contact details below for your use.

Here are some of the telemedicine doctors providing early treatment for C19. Ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine http://exstnc.com Ivermectin https://covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this-website/how-to-get-ivermectin/… Fluvoxamine https://cityhealthuc.com/fluvoxamine

MULTIPLE COUNTRIES (Telemedicine)

Dr. Darrell DeMello +91-7718079507 darrelldemello@gmail.com

Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto +55 (11) 9 9118 5051 Tel / WhatsApp fabio@buenonetto.com (and face to face in São Paulo – Brasil)

AFGHANISTAN

Dr. M. Anwar Noor +93-775313155 anwarnoor285@gmail.com

ARGENTINA

States using IVM: Corrientes, Jujuy, Misiones, Pampa, Salta, Santa Cruz, Tucuman

Dr. Maria Victoria Moreno +54-911-5564-0216 victoriamorenocuttle@gmail.com (Buenos Aires)

AUSTRALIA

Dr. Peter Lewis (IVM) 03 9822 9996

AUSTRIA

Dr. Terezia Novotna novotna.terezia7081@gmail.com

​BANGLADESH

Dr. Mohammad Tarek Alam 9120792 93

​BELIZE

IVM approved by Belize’s Ministry of Health as a prescription treatment option for Covid-19

​BERMUDA

Dr. Henry Dowling (441) 296-7296 office@aiih.net https://aiih.net

Dr. Paula Estwick (441) 293-5476 pestwick@nmac.bm https://www.nmac.bm

​BOLIVIA

Bolivian government added IVM to its guidelines for treating coronavirus infections in May 2020

Dr. Andres Zurita +79606228793 andreszc1.11.111@gmail.com (consultations by telemedine for all Bolivia)

BRASIL (BRAZIL)

Cities using IVM: Belem, Fortaleza,Itajai, Paranagua, Porto Alegre, Porto Feliz

Dr. Wilton Adriano wadrianocc@gmail.com (Golania, Goias)

Dr. Felipe Dias Wanderley de Carvalho diasds1313@gmail.com (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)

Dr. Lucy Kerr 55 11 3287 3755 (São Paulo)

Dr. Maria de Fátima Gomes de Luna mfgdeluna@gmail.com (Fortaleza, Ceará)

Dr. Carolina Muniz carolina.munizferreira@yahoo.com (Rio de Janeiro)

Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto 55 (11) 9 9118 5051 Tel / WhatsApp fabio@buenonetto.com (São Paulo)

Dr. Jussara Resende 55 11 98825 6308 (São Paulo)

Dr. Claudia de Bessa Solmucci 55 31 4009 8200 cbsolmucci@gmail.com (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)

​BULGARIA

Use of IVM for COVID-19 treatment is common

CANADA

Dr. Umbrine Fatima (Ontario only) (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com

Prophylaxis, Active, Long COVID (appointments only … no walk ins)

CAMEROON

Dr. Sam Enoh samuelenohtanya@gmail.com

CZECH REPUBLIC

Physicians can prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients; then report it in the Infectious Diseases Information System

CUBA

HCQ available; IVM being tested for COVID-19 treatment

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

IVM is used widely both for prophylaxis and for treatment of COVID-19. Some doctors use HCQ as well.

Dr. José Natalio Redondo Galan josenatalioredondo@gmail.com

ECUADOR

Dr. Mario Zapata Casares drmzc@cidocenter.com

​

EGYPT

National treatment guidelines issued November 2020

EL SALAVDOR

Government sanctioned protocol includes IVM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYmTD7kXsAIh2L_?format=jpg&name=large

FRANCE

IVM generally available for COVID-19 but patient may have to request it … IVM not included in national guidelines

GUATEMALA

Some municipalities are providing free Covid Kits to those who are sick. The kits include IVM and other items.

HONDURAS

Government approved protocol includes IVM and HCQ

HUNGARY

Clinical trial of IVM for COVID-19 treatment at the South Pest Central Hospital and the National Institute of Pulmonology

INDIA

Much of India has IVM available as a first line of treatment for COVID-19

Dr. Darrell DeMello 7718079507 (Mumbai) darrelldemello@gmail.com also treats long-hauler Covid-19

Dr. Jagadish G Donki 9845917230 (Bangalore) doctor333in@yahoo.co.in also treats long Covid-19 (Post Covid Syndrome)

Dr. Shashikanth Manikappa smanikappa@gmail.com1

Dr. Asiya Kamber Zaidi asiyazaidia@gmail.com

INDONESIA

Ivermectin permission to treat COVID-19 from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) and from Ministry of Health

https://www.solotrust.com//read/37899/Indonesia-Pakai-Ivermectin-Untuk-Obat-Terapi-Covid-19#

IRELAND

Dr. Pat Morrissey patmorrissey74@protonmail.com

Dr. William ‘Billy’ Ralph 00353 53 91 36411 billy.ralph@usa.net

ITALY

IVM for COVID-19 information at: https://www.farmagalenica.it/ivermectina-contro-covid-capsule-galeniche-in-farmacia/

Prof. Andrea G Stramezzi, MD, PhD Send a Whatsapp to +39 351 5407910

JAMAICA

Ministry of Health & Wellness does not recommend for or against IVM in COVID-19 treatment (March 2021)

The Ministry recognizes that some doctors are using IVM for treatment of COVID-19

JAPAN

Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman, Tokyo Medical Association, recommends use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients (9 Feb 2021)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans clinical trials of Ivermectin for outpatient treatment of COVID-19 (30 Jan 2021)

MACEDONIA

IVM for COVID-19 treatment approved by MALMED Drug Agency for North Macedonia

MALAYSIA

Health Ministry and Institute for Clinical Research (ICR) clinical trials of Ivermectin for Covid-19

Malaysian Association for the Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine requested immediate Ivermectin use

MEXICO

States using IVM: Chiapas

Mexico City government is giving away COVID-19 kits with Ivermectin & Azythtromycin through kiosks.

Dr. Ariel Ortiz (866) 893-8005 https://obesitycontrolcenter.com

NAMIBIA

My Free Doctor +1 850-750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com

NICARAGUA

National treatment guidelines issued January 2021

NIGERIA

Clinical trial ​approved in Lagos state for Ivermectin treatment of Covid-19

PANAMA

Government has approved and stockpiled IVM and HCQ

PARAGUAY

States using IVM: Alto Parna

PERU

National treatment guidelines issued January 2021

Dr. Gustavo Aguirre Chang Facebook: Gustavo Aguirre

Dr. Yiduv Pettyd Ordoñez Romero yiduv@hotmail.com

PHILIPPINES

A licensed physician may prescribe IVM off label at his/her own discretion in consultation with the patient

Dr. Allan A. Landrito 09323137060 dr.allan.landrito@gmail.com

POLAND

Dr. Włodzimierz Bodnar +48 16 677 00 79 https://przychodnia-przemysl.pl (treatment is with amantadine, not IVM)

PORTUGAL

Dr. Joaquim Sá Couto jsacouto@mac.com Consultório na Av. da Boavista Nº 117, no Porto/Portugal

Dr. José Manuel Sabino de Jesus sabinojesus@sapo.pt

SLOVAKIA

January 27, 2021: The Health Ministry approved the therapeutic use of IVM for six months

SOUTH AFRICA

Court order determines that physicians, on their own judgement, may prescribe IVM for treatment of COVID-19 (April 6, 2021)

Dr. Shankara Chetty 846102030 please WhatsApp

Dr. Erica Drewes 2 721 201 7036 https://drdrewes.agrista.com

Dr. Alex Ekonomakis 117961400

Dr. Chantelle Eybers 716248492 Dreybers@slendermed.co.za

Dr. Liandi Fourie 126530564

Dr. Hema Kalan 126632732 info@drhemakalan.com

Dr. Gerrie Lindeque 568172275 info@comppharm.co.za Whatsapp: 060 528 2910

Dr. Claudia Boitshoko Moloabi info@drclaudiamoloabi.com (IVM prescribed for Covid 19 prophylaxis)

Dr. Zodwa Ngobese 824449268

Dr. Gys du Plessis 104428929

Dr. Marna Turner 834724948

Dr. Mariska van Tonder 792899753

Dr. Clarice Van Vreden 012 259 1059 http://www.ifafimedical.com/contact

Dr. Gerhard Vosloo 123465935

Bendiga House 083/487-4797 info@bendigahouse.org.za https://www.bendigahouse.org.za/

My Free Doctor +1 850-750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com

SPAIN

Dr. Nyjon Eccles 0207 224 4622 https://thenaturaldoctor.org/spanish-clinic/

SRI LANKA

Sarva Medical and Wound Care Clinic 076 101 4433 sarva.patient.data@gmail.com

Dr. K T Sundaresan drsundaresan@gmail.com

TAIWAN

Dr. Kai-Jow Tsai https://www.drtsaiclinic.com

TANZANIA

Dr. Leopoldo Salmaso +255 686655555 or +39 329 0044616 (Whatsapp & Telegram) Also for Italian expatriates

THAILAND

Dr. Aubonrutt Wannawisute LINE ID: audperio; 081-3063061

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Dr. Elias Barrios (868) 2219281 Instagram: dreliasbarrios

UNITED KINGDOM

Dr. Nyjon Eccles +44 (0)207 7224 4622 https://thenaturaldoctor.org

USA

(see below)

VENEZUELA

Government has approved COVID-19 treatment protocol includes IVM and HCQ

ZIMBABWE

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has approved use of IVM for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19

Dr. Jackie Stone https://www.facebook.com/jackie.stone.39794

USA

MULTIPLE STATES (Telemedicine)

Dr. Miguel Antonatos (855) 767-8559 https://text2md.com

(States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, GU, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, MD, ME, MI, MN, MS, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OK, SC, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV)

Nicole Baldwin, ARNP FNP-BC https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/63477/new-patients/narnp

(States: AZ, CO, FL, IA, ID, IN, MA, MD, MO, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NY, WI, WY)

Anne Blanchette, PAC, FNTP https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/99043/new-patients/ablanchette

(States: AZ, FL, ID, IL, UT, WA)

Dr. Rafael F. Cruz www.RegenMedKy.com (Go to website and click blue TELEHEALTH box)

(States: AL, AK, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, WV)

Dr. Darrell DeMello +91-7718079507 darrelldemello@gmail.com (located in India; consults in the USA)

JP Denham, ARNP objectivehealthpartnership@pm.me https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/104928/new-patients/jdenham

(States: AZ, FL, ID, MD, MI, OR, WA)

Dr. Alieta Eck (732) 463-0303 eckmds@gmail.com

Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles (602) 909-6347 drlwright007@gmail.com (prescribe non-controlled substances such as IVM in all 50 states)

​

Dr. Syed Haider (281) 219-7367 Text or better yet sign up: http://www.drsyedhaider.com/

(States: AK, AZ, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY,

OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WV, WI, WY)

Glenmore Hendricks, RNP glenmore.hendricks@sipmd.com

(States: AZ, CA, IA, MA, MI, MT, OR, TX, VA)

Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699 www.valleymedcovid19.com

Dr. Richard Herrscher (972) 473-7544 www.aircaremd.com

Dr. Peter Hibberd (561) 655-4477; (561) 725-2356 (text)

(States: FL, TX, CA, IL, CT, IN, KY)

Dr. Joseph N. Holmes (980) 264-9020 Text preferred

Dr. Mollie James www.IvermectinCan.com (telemedicine consults for prevention, active and long-haul)

(States: AR, IA, IL, KY, MO, OK)

Victoria James, APRN, FNP-C victoria@appleadayvirtucalclinic.com https://www.appleadayvirtualclinic.com/

(States: AZ, FL, MD, NV, OR, WA)

Dr. Rob Karas (479) 966-5088; (479) 770-4343 https://karashealthcare.com/

Dr. Kevin Kargman (856) 261-3068 Text

(States: AZ, CT, GA, ID, IN, KY, MI, NJ, OK, WV, WY)

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis & active treatments with agreement of 2 follow-

(States: FL, UT, WA) up visits to assure safety. Long-haul for our primary care patients only. Call, text, or facetime appointments.

Janna Mustafina CRNP www.ecarenow.net

(States: AZ, CO, DC, FL, MD, NV, RI, UT, WY)

Dr. Ryan D. Partovi (760) 224-3033 www.drpartovi.com (Nationwide via Telehealth)

Dr. Clifford F. Porter (512) 553-1501 www.txmedicalcare.com

Dr. Felecia Sumner https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/16805/new-patients/fsumner

(States: AZ, FL, IL, NC, NJ, PA)

Dr. Keri Topouzian (248) 240-0450 askdrt@gmail.com prophylaxis, current infections, long covid

(States: CO, MI, TX)

Patricia Trafford, FNP (480) 496-8340 tricia@anewhealth.org http://www.anewhealth.org

Dr. Michael Uphues muphuesmagic@gmail.com

(States: FL, IL, IN, MT, NV, TN)

Harmony Vance, ARNP https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/23909/new-patients/harmony

(States: FL, MA, MD, NM, NV, WA)

Dr. Arnoldo Padilla Vazquez https://mycatholicdoctor.com/resources/doctors/arnoldo-padilla-vazquez-md/

(States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, MD, ME, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NV, OK, OR, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY)

Dr. Marivic Villa (352) 561-6299; (352) 430-4460; Text only (352) 430-8166 VillaHealthCenter.com (Televisit anywhere in US)

Dr. Fred Wagshul (888) 788-9101 LungCenterofAmerica.org

Brian Weinstein MS APN NPC www.synergyhealthdpc.com (all 50 states)

Jennifer Wright MSN, ACP-C https://doctorsstudio.com/i-mask-covid-19-protocol/ (treatment available only via online purchase)

Dr. Anna Yoder, DNP Book an appt at: www.telehealthnp.com Prophylaxis $75; Covid+ $85, long haulers $115

(States: AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, LA, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NV, OR, PA, SD, WA, WV)

America’s Frontline Doctors https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication

iCareVIP (888) 447-7902 https://icarevip.com

My Free Doctor (850) 750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com (all 50 states)

ALABAMA

Dr. David Calderwood (256) 535-5944

Rebecca Halechko, CRNP, FNP-BC (205) 624-4325 southernwellness@outlook.com

ALASKA

​Renae Blanton, MSN, FNP-BC renae_b@yahoo.com

ARIZONA

Kayla Berns, RN, BSN (623) 524-4000

Sarah Fuller, FNP-C www.valleymobilemedical.com/covid-19-resources sarah@valleymobilemedical.com (for questions)

Same day appointments available if initiated by 10 am. Visits for treatment, prophylaxis, long-haul starting at $79.

Dr. David Jensen (480) 444-8715 djensenmedical@gmail.com

Dr. Karen E. Lee (520) 395-2220 https://www.tucsonfamilygeriatric.com

Zhanna Tarjeft, FNP-BC (480) 550-9551 z@sproutshealth.com www.sproutshealth.com

Dr. Todd Winton (480) 704-1050 https://activelifestyleclinic.com (In person and Telemedicine available)

ARKANSAS

Dr. Rob Karas (479) 966-5088; (479) 770-4343 https://karashealthcare.com/

Dr. Sharron Mason (501) 463-9079

CALIFORNIA

Dr. Margaret Aranda (800) 992-9280 dra@ArandaMDenterprises.com www.arandaMDenterprises.com

Dr. Joshua Batt https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt (Free sign up and initial consult)

​Dr. Jose R. Cilliani (714) 541-5252

Dr. Brenden Cochran (425) 361-7945 https://interactivehealthclinic.com (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)

Dr. George C. Fareed (760) 351-4400

Dr. Sabine Hazan (805) 339-0221

Dr. Jorge L. Moreno (323) 726-6289 info@Center-For-Wellness.net (In person and telemedicine)

Dr. Alice Pien (949) 428-4500

Dr. Brian M.Tyson (760) 592-4351

Dr. Tom Yarema DrTom.com/IvermectinInfo

COLORADO

Tracy Dark, FNP (303) 481-8079

Siegfried Emme, FNP (970) 227-0526 ziggyrock1@msn.com www.lovelandmedicalclinic.com

Dr. Katia Meier (303) 790-7860 betterhealth@clearskymedical.com www.clearskymedical.com

CONNECTICUT

Dr. Martin Owen https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/

Dr. Steven Phillips (203) 544-0005

Dr. Robban Sica (203) 799-7733 support@drsica.com www.centerhealingarts.org (prophylaxis, active, long haul)

FLORIDA

Dr. Michael Austin (813) 964-5901 COVID-19_Help@affinitywellness.net

Dr. Bruce Boros (305) 294-0011

Danielle Carrera DNP, APRN Please go to PushHealth.com and use code: DCARRERA (prophylaxis, exposed, positive)

Dr. William J. Cole, Jr. (941) 371-7171 email: DrCole@RetireThePandemic.Com

Janice A. Dennis, FNP, APRRN (561) 847-0573 (call or text) janiceicurn@bellsouth.net

Dr. Umbrine Fatima (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)

Dr. Bernard Garcia (954) 771-2111

Dr. Stephen E. Grable (904) 247-7455 drgrable.com

Vanessa Hamalian NP (941) 253-2530 Telemed for Florida only. $85/visit. Make telemed appt at: www.latitudeclinic.com

Dr. Peter H. Hibberd (561) 655-4477; 561-725-2356 (text)

Dr. Michael M. Jacobs (850) 912-2000

Dr. Nabeel Kouka (305) 280-0505 info@salus.md www.salus.md

Dr. Jasen Kobobel (321) 636-0005 (appointments only with patients already established with his practice)

Dr. Ben Marble (850) 776-5555

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

Dr. Angeli Maun Akey FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com (telemedicine)

Dr. William Nields . HeadwatersHealthJax@gmail.com

Dr. Juliana Rajter (954) 906-6000

Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter (954) 906-6000

Dr. Tara A. Solomon (954) 984-8892 Ext 1 www.drtarasolomon.com

Dr. Juan Pascal Suarez-Lopez (407) 843-0151

Dr. Andres Felipe Velasco (386) 574-1423

Brian Weinstein, NP (888) 329-0120

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko (845) 537-2742 text for appointment https://www.vladimirzelenkomd.com

GEORGIA

Dr. Jason N. Cox (912) 632-6000

Dr. Jimmy A. Malaver jmalaver1@netzero.net prophylaxis for exposed medical personnel; treatment for sick outpatients

Dr. M. Todd Trebony (229) 454-5964 Juvenescence Medical Spa, 91 S Underwood St, Camilla, Ga 31730

USMed Clinic (678) 974-1240

IDAHO

Dr. Ryan N. Cole (208) 472-1082

Cynthia Culp NP-C, IFMCP (208) 888-6886 https://fmidaho.com

Joseph W. Petrie, PAC (208) 833-3773 contact@gemexpresscare.com www.gemexpresscare.com

ILLINOIS

Dr. Alan F. Bain (312) 236-7010 https://docintheloop.com

Dr. William Crevier (708) 349-0070 COVID-19 consultation, prophylaxis, treatment only in our office. Bring any labs, EKGs.

INDIANA

AccuDoc Urgent Care (812) 932-3224 https://www.accudocurgentcare.com

Melissa Donahue, FNP (765) 201-0746

Dr. A Brooks Parker (317) 300-4091 (call to schedule a Zoom meeting; ask for Dr. Parker)

KENTUCKY

Dr. James Buckmaster (270) 831-2004 http://corpuschristi-clinic.com also treats via telemedicine in Tennessee

MAINE

Dr. Dustin Sulak https://integr8health.com/

MARYLAND

Dr. Alan R. Vinitsky enlightened_medicine@yahoo.com

MASSACHUSETTS

Dr. Kathleen O’Neil-Smith FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com (telemedicine) Medicare not accepted

MICHIGAN

Dr. Jacqueline Chirco (248) 302-0473 https://askdrt.weebly.com

Dr. James Lewerenz (248) 289-6643 longevityhealthinstitute@yahoo.com https://www.longevityhealthinstituteinc.com/

MINNESOTA

Catherine McCulley, CNP (605) 271-1020 cmcculley@2bhealthy.org www.marywuebbenwellness.com (office visit only)

MISSOURI

Dr. Helen Gelhot (314) 576-0094 md@privatemdstl.com 522 North New Ballas Rd. Suite 122; Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Timothy Hubbard, PA-C (417) 363-3900 info@417housecalls.com www.417housecalls.com

Keri Sutton, NP-C (417) 881-4994 integrativehealthcarespringfieldmo.com

Dr. Luke Van Kirk (417) 351-2900 covid@command.md www.command.md

NEVADA

Dr. Joshua Batt https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt (Free sign up and initial consult)

Dr. Arezo M. Fathie (702) 407-9994

Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles (602) 929-6347 drlwright711@icloud.com (Scottsdale) $105 for COVID early or long-haul initial consult

James M. Gocke, APRN (775) 782-1610 jgocke@cvmchospital.org Ironwood Primary Care

Dr. Patrick G. Ticman (702) 877-5199

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Dr. Robban Sica (203) 799-7733 support@drsica.com www.centerhealingarts.org (prophylaxis, active, long haul)

NEW JERSEY

Dr. Alieta Eck (732) 463-0303 eckmds@gmail.com

Dr. Eric Osgood (no phone calls) drohsogood@gmail.com prophylaxis, early treatment, longhaul

Jennifer Wright MSN, ANP-C www.doctorsstudio.com treatment is available only via online purchase

​

NEW MEXICO

Stephanie Wilks, FNP-C (575) 433-3000

NEW YORK

Dr. Robert J. Aquino (631) 547-4100

Kathleen Breault NP CNM (518) 944-1637 (Will provide telemedicine)

Dr. Umbrine Fatima (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)

Dr. Nabeel Kouka (305) 280-0505 info@salus.md www.salus.md

NORTH CAROLINA

Kenneth C. Farmer, ANP (910) 399-8666 https://pleasureislandhealth.com

Dr. Joseph N. Holmes (980) 264-9020 text preferred

Dr. Prachee Jain thehometowndoctor@gmail.com thehometowndoctors.com (COVID-19 positive only; no prophylaxis)

Dr. James Johnston Sign up: yourhomemedicalcare.com home-visit physician for patients within 30 mins of Charlotte beltway

Dr. Jodi Stutts (704) 360-5190 jodi519@hotmail.com (COVID-19 positive patients only; no prophylaxis)

Leslie Ware, PA-C, MEd (980) 949-6000 leslie@ahawdpc.com ahawdpc.com/home-2/

OHIO

Dr. Trent Austin (513) 845-4558 www.accudocurgentcare.com

Dr. A. Patrick Jonas (937) 427-7540

Dr. Jennifer Pfleghaar (567) 336-6001

Dr. Brad Schneider (234) 414-0215

Dr. Fred Wagshul (888) 788-9101

OKLAHOMA

Dr. Gayle Bounds (405) 224-6484 drdee55@earthlink.net

Dr. Curt Coggins (918) 245-1328 St. John Clinic, Ascension; Sand Springs. Practice is closed to new patients.

Dr. Randy Grellner (918) 725-1599

Dr. Jim Meehan (918) 600-2240 www.meehanmd.com

Laura Moreno, FNP (405) 861-0224

Dr. James Ross (918) 932-2909

Dr. Kerri Williams www.medclub.clinic (prophylaxis, current infection, long COVID)

PENNSYLVANIA

Dr. Alexis S. Lieberman (215) 774-1166 only patients under age 18

Dr. Safiyya Shabazz (215) 924-2440 https://www.fountainmedonline.com/contact

Dr. Regina Smith (717) 795-9566

SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina Health & Wellness Services (843) 996-4908 admin@chwpeds.com Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina

Dr. Martin Owen https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/

SOUTH DAKOTA

Catherine McCulley, CNP (605) 271-1020 cmcculley@2bhealthy.org www.marywuebbenwellness.com (office visit only)

TENNESSEE

Dr. George Graves; Danny Nelson FNP (423) 949-2171 DrGeorgeGraves@Gmail.com

Dr. Dawn Linn (615) 551-9707 drdawnlinn@gmail.com impressionshendersonville.com (COVID-19+ only; no prophylaxis)

TEXAS

Dr. Robin Armstrong (409) 938-5000

Dr. Kimberly Barbolla (903) 320-3200

Dr. Hong Davis (972) 867-5888 call or text. hormonedrd@gmail.com

Dr. Alison Garza (956) 393-2200 https://www.dralisongarza.net/contact

Susan Harris, MSN, CNM, FNP-C (972) 304-6400 tharris@lifestreammed.com http://lifestreammed.com

Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699 www.valleymedcovid19.com

Dr. Richard Herrscher (972) 473-7544 www.aircaremd.com

Dr. Deborah M. Holubec (214) 509-9691 rpcc.dholubec@protonmail.com

Dr. Stella Immanuel (281) 530-1230

Dr. Imran Khan ihaw@protonmail.com

April E. López NP, MSN (956) 627-5555

Dr. Ivette Lozano (214) 660-1616

Cynthia Malowitz, ANP-BC, FNP-C (361) 937-2121 or (361) 937-2124 www.bayareaquickcare.com $35 telemedicine visit for uninsured

Raynell Odom, FNP (830) 391-0877

Dr. Russell Phillips (469) 916-4436 russellp@thecellspa.com www.thecellspa.com

Dr. Clifford F. Porter (512) 553-1501 www.txmedicalcare.com

Dr. Brian Procter (972) 562-8388

Wendy Starnes, APRN, NP (903) 320-3200

Dr. David Sheridan (281) 705-6690 dps@pmlctex.com Available for telemedicine – email or call

Dr. Cami Jo Tice-Harrouff, DNP camijo.ticeharouff@mycatholicdoctor.com

Dr. Ibidunni Omolayo Ukegbu (469) 453-2008 https://pearlmedclinic.com

Dr. Barry Ungerleider https://preventionwithivermectin.com Telemedicine consult $250 if RX issued

Dr. Richard G. Urso (713) 668-6828

UTAH

Dr. David Jensen (480) 444-8715 djensenmedical@gmail.com

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

VIRGINIA

Carolina Health & Wellness Services (843) 996-4908 admin@chwpeds.com Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina

Dr. Mary Ellen Gallagher (703) 527-6664 dr.meg@comcast.net including pediatric care

WASHINGTON

Dr. David D. Bot psychiatry520@gmail.com

Dr. Brenden Cochran (425) 361-7945 https://interactivehealthclinic.com (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)

Dr. Carrie Hardy (360) 629-2222 https://stanwoodintegrativemedicine.com

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

WISCONSIN

Dr. Kristen Lindgren (920) 737-1625 www.Lindgren.Health

Dr. Steven Meress (920) 922-5433 nurse@foxvalleywellness.com https://foxvalleywellness.com

Dr. Kristen Reynolds goldenreyenergy@gmail.com https://www.goldenreyenergy.com

​Dr. John E. Whitcomb (262) 784-5300 info@LiveLongMD.com (early and long COVID-19 patients)