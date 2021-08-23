Contacts: Telemedicine Doctors For COVID19 Scripts

Aletho News

By Martha Albertson | Principia Scientific | August 23, 2021

Let’s save as many lives as we can. Below are some of the telemedicine doctors’ contact details who are providing early treatment for “COVID”.

Principia Scientific International scientists and medical experts largely agree that ‘COVID19’ is nothing more than influenza. However, being that many readers have contacted us for details of medical doctors willing and able to provide online prescriptions, we are posting their contact details below for your use.

Here are some of the telemedicine doctors providing early treatment for C19. Ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine exstnc.com Ivermectin covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this Fluvoxamine cityhealthuc.com/fluvoxamine

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER: This list of doctors and medical providers is ONLY a collection of information offered as a convenience to interested members of the public and is neither a recommendation of the provider nor a verification of the provider’s qualifications or practices, medical or otherwise.

  DIRECTORY

Information is not guaranteed to be accurate. A particular medical professional currently may not be accepting new patients.

MULTIPLE COUNTRIES (Telemedicine)

Dr. Darrell DeMello                                   +91-7718079507   darrelldemello@gmail.com

Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto                  +55 (11) 9 9118 5051  Tel / WhatsApp       fabio@buenonetto.com   (and face to face in São Paulo – Brasil)

AFGHANISTAN

Dr. M. Anwar Noor                                    +93-775313155     anwarnoor285@gmail.com

ARGENTINA

States using IVM: Corrientes, Jujuy, Misiones, Pampa, Salta, Santa Cruz, Tucuman

Dr. Maria Victoria Moreno                        +54-911-5564-0216     victoriamorenocuttle@gmail.com      (Buenos Aires)

AUSTRALIA

Dr. Peter Lewis (IVM)                                 03 9822 9996

AUSTRIA

Dr. Terezia Novotna                                  novotna.terezia7081@gmail.com

BANGLADESH

Dr. Mohammad Tarek Alam                      9120792 93

BELIZE

IVM approved by Belize’s Ministry of Health as a prescription treatment option for Covid-19

BERMUDA

Dr. Henry Dowling                                     (441) 296-7296        office@aiih.net                  https://aiih.net

Dr. Paula Estwick                                        (441) 293-5476        pestwick@nmac.bm         https://www.nmac.bm

BOLIVIA

Bolivian government added IVM to its guidelines for treating coronavirus infections in May 2020

Dr. Andres Zurita                                        +79606228793        andreszc1.11.111@gmail.com      (consultations by telemedine for all Bolivia)

BRASIL (BRAZIL)

Cities using IVM:  Belem, Fortaleza,Itajai, Paranagua, Porto Alegre, Porto Feliz

Dr. Wilton Adriano                                                                      wadrianocc@gmail.com                         (Golania, Goias)

Dr. Felipe Dias Wanderley de Carvalho                                    diasds1313@gmail.com                          (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)

Dr. Lucy Kerr                                               55 11 3287 3755                                                                        (São Paulo)

Dr. Maria de Fátima Gomes de Luna                                         mfgdeluna@gmail.com                          (Fortaleza, Ceará)

Dr. Carolina Muniz                                                                       carolina.munizferreira@yahoo.com       (Rio de Janeiro)

Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto                  55 (11) 9 9118 5051  Tel / WhatsApp       fabio@buenonetto.com   (São Paulo)

Dr. Jussara Resende                                  55 11 98825 6308                                                                      (São Paulo)

Dr. Claudia de Bessa Solmucci                 55 31 4009 8200       cbsolmucci@gmail.com                         (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)

BULGARIA

Use of IVM for COVID-19 treatment is common

CANADA

Dr. Umbrine Fatima (Ontario only)        (716) 407-3250           admin@myhealth360wellness.com     myhealth360wellness.com

     Prophylaxis, Active, Long COVID   (appointments only … no walk ins)

CAMEROON

Dr. Sam Enoh                                            samuelenohtanya@gmail.com

CZECH REPUBLIC

Physicians can prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients; then report it in the Infectious Diseases Information System

CUBA

HCQ available; IVM being tested for COVID-19 treatment

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

IVM is used widely both for prophylaxis and for treatment of COVID-19. Some doctors use HCQ as well.

Dr. José Natalio Redondo Galan       josenatalioredondo@gmail.com

ECUADOR

Dr. Mario Zapata Casares                   drmzc@cidocenter.com

EGYPT

National treatment guidelines issued November 2020

EL SALAVDOR

Government sanctioned protocol includes IVM  https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYmTD7kXsAIh2L_?format=jpg&name=large

FRANCE

IVM generally available for COVID-19 but patient may have to request it … IVM not included in national guidelines

GUATEMALA

Some municipalities are providing free Covid Kits to those who are sick. The kits include IVM and other items.

HONDURAS

Government approved protocol includes IVM and HCQ

HUNGARY

Clinical trial of IVM for COVID-19 treatment  at the South Pest Central Hospital and the National Institute of Pulmonology

INDIA

Much of India has IVM available as a first line of treatment for COVID-19

Dr. Darrell DeMello                                   7718079507   (Mumbai)  darrelldemello@gmail.com  also treats long-hauler Covid-19

Dr. Jagadish G Donki                                9845917230   (Bangalore) doctor333in@yahoo.co.in also treats long Covid-19 (Post Covid Syndrome)

Dr. Shashikanth Manikappa                                             smanikappa@gmail.com1

Dr. Asiya Kamber Zaidi                                                     asiyazaidia@gmail.com

INDONESIA

Ivermectin permission to treat COVID-19 from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) and from Ministry of Health

https://www.solotrust.com//read/37899/Indonesia-Pakai-Ivermectin-Untuk-Obat-Terapi-Covid-19#

IRELAND

Dr. Pat Morrissey                                         patmorrissey74@protonmail.com

Dr. William ‘Billy’ Ralph                              00353 53 91 36411           billy.ralph@usa.net

ITALY

IVM for COVID-19 information at:  https://www.farmagalenica.it/ivermectina-contro-covid-capsule-galeniche-in-farmacia/

Prof. Andrea G Stramezzi, MD, PhD          Send a Whatsapp to +39 351 5407910

JAMAICA

Ministry of Health & Wellness does not recommend for or against IVM in COVID-19 treatment (March 2021)

The Ministry recognizes that some doctors are using IVM for treatment of COVID-19

JAPAN

Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman, Tokyo Medical Association, recommends use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients (9 Feb 2021)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans clinical trials of Ivermectin for outpatient treatment of COVID-19 (30 Jan 2021)

MACEDONIA

IVM for COVID-19 treatment approved by MALMED Drug Agency for North Macedonia

MALAYSIA

Health Ministry and Institute for Clinical Research (ICR) clinical trials of Ivermectin for Covid-19

Malaysian Association for the Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine requested immediate Ivermectin use

MEXICO

States using IVM:  Chiapas

Mexico City government is giving away COVID-19 kits with Ivermectin & Azythtromycin through kiosks.

Dr. Ariel Ortiz                                             (866) 893-8005                     https://obesitycontrolcenter.com

NAMIBIA

My Free Doctor                                         +1 850-750-1322   Text        http://www.myfreedoctor.com

NICARAGUA

National treatment guidelines issued January 2021

NIGERIA

Clinical trial ​approved in Lagos state for Ivermectin treatment of Covid-19

PANAMA

Government has approved and stockpiled IVM and HCQ

PARAGUAY

States using IVM: Alto Parna

PERU

National treatment guidelines issued January 2021

Dr. Gustavo Aguirre Chang                       Facebook: Gustavo Aguirre

Dr. Yiduv Pettyd Ordoñez Romero           yiduv@hotmail.com

PHILIPPINES

A licensed physician may prescribe IVM off label at his/her own discretion in consultation with the patient

Dr. Allan A. Landrito                                  09323137060      dr.allan.landrito@gmail.com

POLAND

Dr. Włodzimierz Bodnar                            +48 16 677 00 79     https://przychodnia-przemysl.pl    (treatment is with amantadine, not IVM)

PORTUGAL

Dr. Joaquim Sá Couto                                jsacouto@mac.com         Consultório na Av. da Boavista Nº 117, no Porto/Portugal

Dr. José Manuel Sabino de Jesus             sabinojesus@sapo.pt

SLOVAKIA

January 27, 2021: The Health Ministry approved the therapeutic use of IVM for six months

SOUTH AFRICA

Court order determines that physicians, on their own judgement, may prescribe IVM for treatment of COVID-19 (April 6, 2021)

Dr. Shankara Chetty                                  846102030      please WhatsApp

Dr. Erica Drewes                                       2 721 201 7036  https://drdrewes.agrista.com

Dr. Alex Ekonomakis                                 117961400

Dr. Chantelle Eybers                                 716248492      Dreybers@slendermed.co.za

Dr. Liandi Fourie                                        126530564

Dr. Hema Kalan                                          126632732      info@drhemakalan.com

Dr. Gerrie Lindeque                                   568172275      info@comppharm.co.za       Whatsapp: 060 528 2910

Dr. Claudia Boitshoko Moloabi                                        info@drclaudiamoloabi.com      (IVM prescribed for Covid 19 prophylaxis)

Dr. Zodwa Ngobese                                  824449268

Dr. Gys du Plessis                                      104428929

Dr. Marna Turner                                        834724948

Dr. Mariska van Tonder                             792899753

Dr. Clarice Van Vreden                              012 259 1059  http://www.ifafimedical.com/contact

Dr. Gerhard Vosloo                                   123465935

Bendiga House                                         083/487-4797    info@bendigahouse.org.za            https://www.bendigahouse.org.za/

My Free Doctor                                         +1 850-750-1322   Text        http://www.myfreedoctor.com

SPAIN

Dr. Nyjon Eccles                                        0207 224 4622   https://thenaturaldoctor.org/spanish-clinic/

SRI LANKA

Sarva Medical and Wound Care Clinic    076 101 4433       sarva.patient.data@gmail.com

Dr. K T Sundaresan                                    drsundaresan@gmail.com

TAIWAN

Dr. Kai-Jow Tsai                                          https://www.drtsaiclinic.com

TANZANIA

Dr. Leopoldo Salmaso                              +255 686655555   or  +39 329 0044616   (Whatsapp & Telegram)        Also for Italian expatriates

THAILAND

Dr. Aubonrutt Wannawisute                     LINE ID: audperio;    081-3063061

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Dr. Elias Barrios                                          (868) 2219281       Instagram: dreliasbarrios

UNITED KINGDOM

Dr. Nyjon Eccles                                         +44 (0)207 7224 4622            https://thenaturaldoctor.org

USA

(see below)

VENEZUELA

Government has approved COVID-19 treatment protocol includes IVM and HCQ

ZIMBABWE

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has approved use of IVM for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19

Dr. Jackie Stone                                                  https://www.facebook.com/jackie.stone.39794

—————————

USA

MULTIPLE STATES (Telemedicine)

Dr. Miguel Antonatos                              (855) 767-8559   https://text2md.com

       (States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, GU, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, MD, ME, MI, MN, MS, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OK, SC, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV)

Nicole Baldwin, ARNP FNP-BC              https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/63477/new-patients/narnp

     (States: AZ, CO, FL, IA, ID, IN, MA, MD, MO, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NY, WI, WY)

Anne Blanchette, PAC, FNTP                 https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/99043/new-patients/ablanchette

      (States: AZ, FL, ID, IL, UT, WA)

Dr. Rafael F. Cruz                                      www.RegenMedKy.com    (Go to website and click blue TELEHEALTH box)

      (States: AL, AK, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, WV)

Dr. Darrell DeMello                                  +91-7718079507 darrelldemello@gmail.com  (located in India; consults in the USA)

JP Denham, ARNP           objectivehealthpartnership@pm.me              https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/104928/new-patients/jdenham

      (States:  AZ, FL, ID, MD, MI, OR, WA)

Dr. Alieta Eck                                            (732) 463-0303   eckmds@gmail.com

Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles                                (602) 909-6347  drlwright007@gmail.com  (prescribe non-controlled substances such as IVM in all 50 states)

Dr. Syed Haider                                        (281) 219-7367 Text or better yet sign up: http://www.drsyedhaider.com/

       (States: AK, AZ, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY,

        OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WV, WI, WY)

Glenmore Hendricks, RNP                        glenmore.hendricks@sipmd.com

       (States:  AZ, CA, IA, MA, MI, MT, OR, TX, VA)

Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C            (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699        www.valleymedcovid19.com

Dr. Richard Herrscher                              (972) 473-7544                                                             www.aircaremd.com

Dr. Peter Hibberd                                    (561) 655-4477;  (561) 725-2356 (text)

     (States: FL, TX, CA, IL, CT, IN, KY)

Dr. Joseph N. Holmes                             (980) 264-9020   Text preferred

Dr. Mollie James                                      www.IvermectinCan.com  (telemedicine consults for prevention, active and long-haul)

     (States: AR, IA, IL, KY, MO, OK)

Victoria James, APRN, FNP-C               victoria@appleadayvirtucalclinic.com       https://www.appleadayvirtualclinic.com/

     (States: AZ, FL, MD, NV, OR, WA)

Dr. Rob Karas                                           (479) 966-5088;  (479) 770-4343                                   https://karashealthcare.com/

Dr. Kevin Kargman                                   (856) 261-3068   Text

     (States: AZ, CT, GA, ID, IN, KY,  MI, NJ, OK, WV, WY)

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C  (360) 230-8070   https://ubucares.com    $200 prophylaxis & active treatments with agreement of 2 follow-

     (States: FL, UT, WA)                          up visits to assure safety. Long-haul for our primary care patients only. Call, text, or facetime appointments.

Janna Mustafina CRNP                            www.ecarenow.net

     (States: AZ, CO, DC, FL, MD, NV, RI, UT, WY)

Dr. Ryan D. Partovi                                   (760) 224-3033    www.drpartovi.com      (Nationwide via Telehealth)

Dr. Clifford F. Porter                                 (512) 553-1501                                                              www.txmedicalcare.com

Dr. Felecia Sumner                                   https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/16805/new-patients/fsumner

     (States:  AZ, FL, IL, NC, NJ, PA)

Dr. Keri Topouzian                                    (248) 240-0450  askdrt@gmail.com       prophylaxis, current infections, long covid

     (States: CO, MI, TX)

Patricia Trafford, FNP                               (480) 496-8340   tricia@anewhealth.org       http://www.anewhealth.org

Dr. Michael Uphues                                  muphuesmagic@gmail.com

     (States: FL, IL, IN, MT, NV, TN)

Harmony Vance, ARNP                            https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/23909/new-patients/harmony

     (States: FL, MA, MD, NM, NV, WA)

Dr. Arnoldo Padilla Vazquez                   https://mycatholicdoctor.com/resources/doctors/arnoldo-padilla-vazquez-md/

     (States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, MD, ME, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NV, OK, OR, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY)

Dr. Marivic Villa                                        (352) 561-6299; (352) 430-4460; Text only (352) 430-8166   VillaHealthCenter.com  (Televisit anywhere in US)

Dr. Fred Wagshul                                     (888) 788-9101   LungCenterofAmerica.org

Brian Weinstein MS APN NPC                                                                                            www.synergyhealthdpc.com  (all 50 states)

Jennifer Wright MSN, ACP-C                 https://doctorsstudio.com/i-mask-covid-19-protocol/  (treatment available only via online purchase)

Dr. Anna Yoder, DNP                               Book an appt at:  www.telehealthnp.com           Prophylaxis $75; Covid+ $85, long haulers $115

       (States: AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, LA, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NV, OR, PA, SD, WA, WV)

America’s Frontline Doctors                   https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication

iCareVIP                                                    (888) 447-7902   https://icarevip.com

My Free Doctor                                        (850) 750-1322   Text          http://www.myfreedoctor.com    (all 50 states)

ALABAMA

Dr. David Calderwood                             (256) 535-5944

Rebecca Halechko, CRNP, FNP-BC        (205) 624-4325   southernwellness@outlook.com

ALASKA

​Renae Blanton, MSN, FNP-BC                                            renae_b@yahoo.com

ARIZONA

Kayla Berns, RN, BSN                              (623) 524-4000

Sarah Fuller, FNP-C                                 www.valleymobilemedical.com/covid-19-resources       sarah@valleymobilemedical.com (for questions)

           Same day appointments available if initiated by 10 am. Visits for treatment, prophylaxis, long-haul starting at $79.

Dr. David Jensen                                      (480) 444-8715   djensenmedical@gmail.com

Dr. Karen E. Lee                                        (520) 395-2220                                                                 https://www.tucsonfamilygeriatric.com

Zhanna Tarjeft, FNP-BC                           (480) 550-9551   z@sproutshealth.com                          www.sproutshealth.com

Dr. Todd Winton                                       (480) 704-1050   https://activelifestyleclinic.com     (In person and Telemedicine available)

ARKANSAS

Dr. Rob Karas                                            (479) 966-5088;  (479) 770-4343                                      https://karashealthcare.com/

Dr. Sharron Mason                                   (501) 463-9079

CALIFORNIA

Dr. Margaret Aranda                                (800) 992-9280   dra@ArandaMDenterprises.com        www.arandaMDenterprises.com

Dr. Joshua Batt                                         https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt        (Free sign up and initial consult)

​Dr. Jose R. Cilliani                                    (714) 541-5252

Dr. Brenden Cochran               (425) 361-7945   https://interactivehealthclinic.com  (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)

Dr. George C. Fareed                              (760) 351-4400

Dr. Sabine Hazan                                     (805) 339-0221

Dr. Jorge L. Moreno                                (323) 726-6289    info@Center-For-Wellness.net           (In person and telemedicine)

Dr. Alice Pien                                            (949) 428-4500

Dr. Brian M.Tyson                                     (760) 592-4351

Dr. Tom Yarema                                                                    DrTom.com/IvermectinInfo

COLORADO

Tracy Dark, FNP                                       (303) 481-8079

Siegfried Emme, FNP                              (970) 227-0526   ziggyrock1@msn.com                            www.lovelandmedicalclinic.com

Dr. Katia Meier                                         (303) 790-7860   betterhealth@clearskymedical.com     www.clearskymedical.com

CONNECTICUT

Dr. Martin Owen                                                                 https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/

Dr. Steven Phillips                                    (203) 544-0005

Dr. Robban Sica                                       (203) 799-7733   support@drsica.com   www.centerhealingarts.org    (prophylaxis, active, long haul)

FLORIDA

Dr. Michael Austin                                   (813) 964-5901  COVID-19_Help@affinitywellness.net

Dr. Bruce Boros                                        (305) 294-0011

Danielle Carrera DNP, APRN                                             Please go to PushHealth.com and use code: DCARRERA  (prophylaxis, exposed, positive)

Dr. William J. Cole, Jr.                             (941) 371-7171   email: DrCole@RetireThePandemic.Com

Janice A. Dennis, FNP, APRRN               (561) 847-0573  (call or text)       janiceicurn@bellsouth.net

Dr. Umbrine Fatima                                 (716) 407-3250   admin@myhealth360wellness.com    myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)

Dr. Bernard Garcia                                   (954) 771-2111

Dr. Stephen E. Grable                             (904) 247-7455   drgrable.com

Vanessa Hamalian NP                             (941) 253-2530   Telemed for Florida only.   $85/visit.   Make telemed appt at: www.latitudeclinic.com

Dr. Peter H. Hibberd                                (561) 655-4477;  561-725-2356 (text)

Dr. Michael M. Jacobs                             (850) 912-2000

Dr. Nabeel Kouka                                     (305) 280-0505   info@salus.md       www.salus.md

Dr. Jasen Kobobel                                   (321) 636-0005   (appointments only with patients already established with his practice)

Dr. Ben Marble                                         (850) 776-5555

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C  (360) 230-8070   https://ubucares.com    $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

Dr. Angeli Maun Akey                                                         FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com  (telemedicine)

Dr. William Nields              .                                                 HeadwatersHealthJax@gmail.com

Dr. Juliana Rajter                                      (954) 906-6000

Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter                          (954) 906-6000

Dr. Tara A. Solomon                                 (954) 984-8892   Ext 1     www.drtarasolomon.com

Dr. Juan Pascal Suarez-Lopez                 (407) 843-0151

Dr. Andres Felipe Velasco                       (386) 574-1423

Brian Weinstein, NP                                 (888) 329-0120

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko                                (845) 537-2742   text for appointment         https://www.vladimirzelenkomd.com

GEORGIA

Dr. Jason N. Cox                                      (912) 632-6000

Dr. Jimmy A. Malaver                               jmalaver1@netzero.net     prophylaxis for exposed medical personnel; treatment for sick outpatients

Dr. M. Todd Trebony                                (229) 454-5964   Juvenescence Medical Spa, 91 S Underwood St, Camilla, Ga 31730

USMed Clinic                                            (678) 974-1240

IDAHO

Dr. Ryan N. Cole                                       (208) 472-1082

Cynthia Culp NP-C, IFMCP                     (208) 888-6886   https://fmidaho.com

Joseph W. Petrie, PAC                             (208) 833-3773   contact@gemexpresscare.com        www.gemexpresscare.com

ILLINOIS

Dr. Alan F. Bain                                         (312) 236-7010   https://docintheloop.com

Dr. William Crevier                                   (708) 349-0070   COVID-19 consultation, prophylaxis, treatment only in our office. Bring any labs, EKGs.

INDIANA

AccuDoc Urgent Care                             (812) 932-3224   https://www.accudocurgentcare.com

Melissa Donahue, FNP                            (765) 201-0746

Dr. A Brooks Parker                                  (317) 300-4091   (call to schedule a Zoom meeting; ask for Dr. Parker)

KENTUCKY

Dr. James Buckmaster                             (270) 831-2004   http://corpuschristi-clinic.com      also treats via telemedicine in Tennessee

MAINE

Dr. Dustin Sulak                                                                   https://integr8health.com/

MARYLAND

Dr. Alan R. Vinitsky                                                               enlightened_medicine@yahoo.com

MASSACHUSETTS

Dr. Kathleen O’Neil-Smith                                                   FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com  (telemedicine)          Medicare not accepted

MICHIGAN

Dr. Jacqueline Chirco                             (248) 302-0473                                                                        https://askdrt.weebly.com

Dr. James Lewerenz                                (248) 289-6643   longevityhealthinstitute@yahoo.com       https://www.longevityhealthinstituteinc.com/

MINNESOTA

Catherine McCulley, CNP                       (605) 271-1020   cmcculley@2bhealthy.org       www.marywuebbenwellness.com   (office visit only)

MISSOURI

Dr. Helen Gelhot                                      (314) 576-0094    md@privatemdstl.com   522 North New Ballas Rd. Suite 122; Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Timothy Hubbard, PA-C                          (417) 363-3900    info@417housecalls.com          www.417housecalls.com

Keri Sutton, NP-C                                    (417) 881-4994    integrativehealthcarespringfieldmo.com

Dr. Luke Van Kirk                                      (417) 351-2900    covid@command.md             www.command.md

NEVADA

Dr. Joshua Batt                                         https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt          (Free sign up and initial consult)

Dr. Arezo M. Fathie                                  (702) 407-9994

Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles                                 (602) 929-6347   drlwright711@icloud.com    (Scottsdale)  $105 for COVID early or long-haul initial consult

James M. Gocke, APRN                          (775) 782-1610    jgocke@cvmchospital.org    Ironwood Primary Care

Dr. Patrick G. Ticman                               (702) 877-5199

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Dr. Robban Sica                                       (203) 799-7733   support@drsica.com   www.centerhealingarts.org    (prophylaxis, active, long haul)

NEW JERSEY

Dr. Alieta Eck                                            (732) 463-0303   eckmds@gmail.com

Dr. Eric Osgood                                       (no phone calls)       drohsogood@gmail.com          prophylaxis, early treatment, longhaul

Jennifer Wright MSN, ANP-C                                            www.doctorsstudio.com          treatment is available only via online purchase

NEW MEXICO

Stephanie Wilks, FNP-C                          (575) 433-3000

NEW YORK

Dr. Robert J. Aquino                                (631) 547-4100

Kathleen Breault NP CNM                      (518) 944-1637   (Will provide telemedicine)

Dr. Umbrine Fatima                                 (716) 407-3250   admin@myhealth360wellness.com    myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)

Dr. Nabeel Kouka                                     (305) 280-0505   info@salus.md       www.salus.md

NORTH CAROLINA

Kenneth C. Farmer, ANP                         (910) 399-8666   https://pleasureislandhealth.com

Dr. Joseph N. Holmes                             (980) 264-9020   text preferred

Dr. Prachee Jain                                       thehometowndoctor@gmail.com   thehometowndoctors.com   (COVID-19 positive only; no prophylaxis)

Dr. James Johnston                                 Sign up: yourhomemedicalcare.com   home-visit physician for patients within 30 mins of Charlotte beltway

Dr. Jodi Stutts                                           (704) 360-5190   jodi519@hotmail.com  (COVID-19 positive patients only; no prophylaxis)

Leslie Ware, PA-C, MEd                           (980) 949-6000   leslie@ahawdpc.com         ahawdpc.com/home-2/

OHIO

Dr. Trent Austin                                        (513) 845-4558     www.accudocurgentcare.com

Dr. A. Patrick Jonas                                  (937) 427-7540

Dr. Jennifer Pfleghaar                              (567) 336-6001

Dr. Brad Schneider                                   (234) 414-0215

Dr. Fred Wagshul                                     (888) 788-9101

OKLAHOMA

Dr. Gayle Bounds                                     (405) 224-6484   drdee55@earthlink.net

Dr. Curt Coggins                                      (918) 245-1328   St. John Clinic, Ascension; Sand Springs.  Practice is closed to new patients.

Dr. Randy Grellner                                    (918) 725-1599

Dr. Jim Meehan                                        (918) 600-2240   www.meehanmd.com

Laura Moreno, FNP                                  (405) 861-0224

Dr. James Ross                                         (918) 932-2909

Dr. Kerri Williams                                     www.medclub.clinic   (prophylaxis, current infection, long COVID)

PENNSYLVANIA

Dr. Alexis S. Lieberman                           (215) 774-1166    only patients under age 18

Dr. Safiyya Shabazz                                  (215) 924-2440    https://www.fountainmedonline.com/contact

Dr. Regina Smith                                      (717) 795-9566

SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina Health & Wellness Services     (843) 996-4908  admin@chwpeds.com    Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina

Dr. Martin Owen                                                                https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/

SOUTH DAKOTA

Catherine McCulley, CNP                       (605) 271-1020   cmcculley@2bhealthy.org       www.marywuebbenwellness.com   (office visit only)

TENNESSEE

Dr. George Graves; Danny Nelson FNP (423) 949-2171   DrGeorgeGraves@Gmail.com

Dr. Dawn Linn                                           (615) 551-9707   drdawnlinn@gmail.com  impressionshendersonville.com (COVID-19+ only; no prophylaxis)

TEXAS

Dr. Robin Armstrong                                (409) 938-5000

Dr. Kimberly Barbolla                               (903) 320-3200

Dr. Hong Davis                                         (972) 867-5888   call or text.     hormonedrd@gmail.com

Dr. Alison Garza                                       (956) 393-2200   https://www.dralisongarza.net/contact

Susan Harris, MSN, CNM, FNP-C           (972) 304-6400   tharris@lifestreammed.com           http://lifestreammed.com

Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C             (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699        www.valleymedcovid19.com

Dr. Richard Herrscher                               (972) 473-7544   www.aircaremd.com

Dr. Deborah M. Holubec                         (214) 509-9691   rpcc.dholubec@protonmail.com

Dr. Stella Immanuel                                  (281) 530-1230

Dr.  Imran Khan                                                                    ihaw@protonmail.com

April E. López NP, MSN                           (956) 627-5555

Dr. Ivette Lozano                                      (214) 660-1616

Cynthia Malowitz, ANP-BC, FNP-C        (361) 937-2121 or (361) 937-2124   www.bayareaquickcare.com   $35 telemedicine visit for uninsured

Raynell Odom, FNP                                 (830) 391-0877

Dr. Russell Phillips                                    (469) 916-4436   russellp@thecellspa.com            www.thecellspa.com

Dr. Clifford F. Porter                                 (512) 553-1501                                                        www.txmedicalcare.com

Dr. Brian Procter                                       (972) 562-8388

Wendy Starnes, APRN, NP                      (903) 320-3200

Dr. David Sheridan                                   (281) 705-6690    dps@pmlctex.com            Available for telemedicine – email or call

Dr. Cami Jo  Tice-Harrouff, DNP                                        camijo.ticeharouff@mycatholicdoctor.com

Dr. Ibidunni Omolayo Ukegbu                (469) 453-2008    https://pearlmedclinic.com

Dr. Barry Ungerleider                                                           https://preventionwithivermectin.com       Telemedicine consult $250 if RX issued

Dr. Richard G. Urso                                   (713) 668-6828

UTAH

Dr. David Jensen                                      (480) 444-8715   djensenmedical@gmail.com

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C  (360) 230-8070   https://ubucares.com    $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

VIRGINIA

Carolina Health & Wellness Services      (843) 996-4908   admin@chwpeds.com    Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina

Dr. Mary Ellen Gallagher                          (703) 527-6664   dr.meg@comcast.net      including pediatric care

WASHINGTON

Dr. David D. Bot                                                                  psychiatry520@gmail.com

Dr. Brenden Cochran               (425) 361-7945   https://interactivehealthclinic.com  (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)

Dr. Carrie Hardy                                        (360) 629-2222   https://stanwoodintegrativemedicine.com

Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C  (360) 230-8070    https://ubucares.com    $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety

WISCONSIN

Dr. Kristen Lindgren                                 (920) 737-1625     www.Lindgren.Health

Dr. Steven Meress                                    (920) 922-5433     nurse@foxvalleywellness.com            https://foxvalleywellness.com

Dr. Kristen Reynolds                                                              goldenreyenergy@gmail.com            https://www.goldenreyenergy.com

​Dr. John E. Whitcomb                             (262) 784-5300      info@LiveLongMD.com (early and long COVID-19 patients)

