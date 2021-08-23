Contacts: Telemedicine Doctors For COVID19 Scripts
By Martha Albertson | Principia Scientific | August 23, 2021
Let’s save as many lives as we can. Below are some of the telemedicine doctors’ contact details who are providing early treatment for “COVID”.
Principia Scientific International scientists and medical experts largely agree that ‘COVID19’ is nothing more than influenza. However, being that many readers have contacted us for details of medical doctors willing and able to provide online prescriptions, we are posting their contact details below for your use.
Here are some of the telemedicine doctors providing early treatment for C19. Ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine exstnc.com Ivermectin covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this Fluvoxamine cityhealthuc.com/fluvoxamine
IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER: This list of doctors and medical providers is ONLY a collection of information offered as a convenience to interested members of the public and is neither a recommendation of the provider nor a verification of the provider’s qualifications or practices, medical or otherwise.
DIRECTORY
Information is not guaranteed to be accurate. A particular medical professional currently may not be accepting new patients.
MULTIPLE COUNTRIES (Telemedicine)
Dr. Darrell DeMello +91-7718079507 darrelldemello@gmail.com
Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto +55 (11) 9 9118 5051 Tel / WhatsApp fabio@buenonetto.com (and face to face in São Paulo – Brasil)
AFGHANISTAN
Dr. M. Anwar Noor +93-775313155 anwarnoor285@gmail.com
ARGENTINA
States using IVM: Corrientes, Jujuy, Misiones, Pampa, Salta, Santa Cruz, Tucuman
Dr. Maria Victoria Moreno +54-911-5564-0216 victoriamorenocuttle@gmail.com (Buenos Aires)
AUSTRALIA
Dr. Peter Lewis (IVM) 03 9822 9996
AUSTRIA
Dr. Terezia Novotna novotna.terezia7081@gmail.com
BANGLADESH
Dr. Mohammad Tarek Alam 9120792 93
BELIZE
IVM approved by Belize’s Ministry of Health as a prescription treatment option for Covid-19
BERMUDA
Dr. Henry Dowling (441) 296-7296 office@aiih.net https://aiih.net
Dr. Paula Estwick (441) 293-5476 pestwick@nmac.bm https://www.nmac.bm
BOLIVIA
Bolivian government added IVM to its guidelines for treating coronavirus infections in May 2020
Dr. Andres Zurita +79606228793 andreszc1.11.111@gmail.com (consultations by telemedine for all Bolivia)
BRASIL (BRAZIL)
Cities using IVM: Belem, Fortaleza,Itajai, Paranagua, Porto Alegre, Porto Feliz
Dr. Wilton Adriano wadrianocc@gmail.com (Golania, Goias)
Dr. Felipe Dias Wanderley de Carvalho diasds1313@gmail.com (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)
Dr. Lucy Kerr 55 11 3287 3755 (São Paulo)
Dr. Maria de Fátima Gomes de Luna mfgdeluna@gmail.com (Fortaleza, Ceará)
Dr. Carolina Muniz carolina.munizferreira@yahoo.com (Rio de Janeiro)
Dr. Fabio Lopes Bueno Netto 55 (11) 9 9118 5051 Tel / WhatsApp fabio@buenonetto.com (São Paulo)
Dr. Jussara Resende 55 11 98825 6308 (São Paulo)
Dr. Claudia de Bessa Solmucci 55 31 4009 8200 cbsolmucci@gmail.com (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais)
BULGARIA
Use of IVM for COVID-19 treatment is common
CANADA
Dr. Umbrine Fatima (Ontario only) (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com
Prophylaxis, Active, Long COVID (appointments only … no walk ins)
CAMEROON
Dr. Sam Enoh samuelenohtanya@gmail.com
CZECH REPUBLIC
Physicians can prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients; then report it in the Infectious Diseases Information System
CUBA
HCQ available; IVM being tested for COVID-19 treatment
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
IVM is used widely both for prophylaxis and for treatment of COVID-19. Some doctors use HCQ as well.
Dr. José Natalio Redondo Galan josenatalioredondo@gmail.com
ECUADOR
Dr. Mario Zapata Casares drmzc@cidocenter.com
EGYPT
National treatment guidelines issued November 2020
EL SALAVDOR
Government sanctioned protocol includes IVM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYmTD7kXsAIh2L_?format=jpg&name=large
FRANCE
IVM generally available for COVID-19 but patient may have to request it … IVM not included in national guidelines
GUATEMALA
Some municipalities are providing free Covid Kits to those who are sick. The kits include IVM and other items.
HONDURAS
Government approved protocol includes IVM and HCQ
HUNGARY
Clinical trial of IVM for COVID-19 treatment at the South Pest Central Hospital and the National Institute of Pulmonology
INDIA
Much of India has IVM available as a first line of treatment for COVID-19
Dr. Darrell DeMello 7718079507 (Mumbai) darrelldemello@gmail.com also treats long-hauler Covid-19
Dr. Jagadish G Donki 9845917230 (Bangalore) doctor333in@yahoo.co.in also treats long Covid-19 (Post Covid Syndrome)
Dr. Shashikanth Manikappa smanikappa@gmail.com1
Dr. Asiya Kamber Zaidi asiyazaidia@gmail.com
INDONESIA
Ivermectin permission to treat COVID-19 from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) and from Ministry of Health
https://www.solotrust.com//read/37899/Indonesia-Pakai-Ivermectin-Untuk-Obat-Terapi-Covid-19#
IRELAND
Dr. Pat Morrissey patmorrissey74@protonmail.com
Dr. William ‘Billy’ Ralph 00353 53 91 36411 billy.ralph@usa.net
ITALY
IVM for COVID-19 information at: https://www.farmagalenica.it/ivermectina-contro-covid-capsule-galeniche-in-farmacia/
Prof. Andrea G Stramezzi, MD, PhD Send a Whatsapp to +39 351 5407910
JAMAICA
Ministry of Health & Wellness does not recommend for or against IVM in COVID-19 treatment (March 2021)
The Ministry recognizes that some doctors are using IVM for treatment of COVID-19
JAPAN
Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman, Tokyo Medical Association, recommends use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients (9 Feb 2021)
Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans clinical trials of Ivermectin for outpatient treatment of COVID-19 (30 Jan 2021)
MACEDONIA
IVM for COVID-19 treatment approved by MALMED Drug Agency for North Macedonia
MALAYSIA
Health Ministry and Institute for Clinical Research (ICR) clinical trials of Ivermectin for Covid-19
Malaysian Association for the Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine requested immediate Ivermectin use
MEXICO
States using IVM: Chiapas
Mexico City government is giving away COVID-19 kits with Ivermectin & Azythtromycin through kiosks.
Dr. Ariel Ortiz (866) 893-8005 https://obesitycontrolcenter.com
NAMIBIA
My Free Doctor +1 850-750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com
NICARAGUA
National treatment guidelines issued January 2021
NIGERIA
Clinical trial approved in Lagos state for Ivermectin treatment of Covid-19
PANAMA
Government has approved and stockpiled IVM and HCQ
PARAGUAY
States using IVM: Alto Parna
PERU
National treatment guidelines issued January 2021
Dr. Gustavo Aguirre Chang Facebook: Gustavo Aguirre
Dr. Yiduv Pettyd Ordoñez Romero yiduv@hotmail.com
PHILIPPINES
A licensed physician may prescribe IVM off label at his/her own discretion in consultation with the patient
Dr. Allan A. Landrito 09323137060 dr.allan.landrito@gmail.com
POLAND
Dr. Włodzimierz Bodnar +48 16 677 00 79 https://przychodnia-przemysl.pl (treatment is with amantadine, not IVM)
PORTUGAL
Dr. Joaquim Sá Couto jsacouto@mac.com Consultório na Av. da Boavista Nº 117, no Porto/Portugal
Dr. José Manuel Sabino de Jesus sabinojesus@sapo.pt
SLOVAKIA
January 27, 2021: The Health Ministry approved the therapeutic use of IVM for six months
SOUTH AFRICA
Court order determines that physicians, on their own judgement, may prescribe IVM for treatment of COVID-19 (April 6, 2021)
Dr. Shankara Chetty 846102030 please WhatsApp
Dr. Erica Drewes 2 721 201 7036 https://drdrewes.agrista.com
Dr. Alex Ekonomakis 117961400
Dr. Chantelle Eybers 716248492 Dreybers@slendermed.co.za
Dr. Liandi Fourie 126530564
Dr. Hema Kalan 126632732 info@drhemakalan.com
Dr. Gerrie Lindeque 568172275 info@comppharm.co.za Whatsapp: 060 528 2910
Dr. Claudia Boitshoko Moloabi info@drclaudiamoloabi.com (IVM prescribed for Covid 19 prophylaxis)
Dr. Zodwa Ngobese 824449268
Dr. Gys du Plessis 104428929
Dr. Marna Turner 834724948
Dr. Mariska van Tonder 792899753
Dr. Clarice Van Vreden 012 259 1059 http://www.ifafimedical.com/contact
Dr. Gerhard Vosloo 123465935
Bendiga House 083/487-4797 info@bendigahouse.org.za https://www.bendigahouse.org.za/
My Free Doctor +1 850-750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com
SPAIN
Dr. Nyjon Eccles 0207 224 4622 https://thenaturaldoctor.org/spanish-clinic/
SRI LANKA
Sarva Medical and Wound Care Clinic 076 101 4433 sarva.patient.data@gmail.com
Dr. K T Sundaresan drsundaresan@gmail.com
TAIWAN
Dr. Kai-Jow Tsai https://www.drtsaiclinic.com
TANZANIA
Dr. Leopoldo Salmaso +255 686655555 or +39 329 0044616 (Whatsapp & Telegram) Also for Italian expatriates
THAILAND
Dr. Aubonrutt Wannawisute LINE ID: audperio; 081-3063061
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Dr. Elias Barrios (868) 2219281 Instagram: dreliasbarrios
UNITED KINGDOM
Dr. Nyjon Eccles +44 (0)207 7224 4622 https://thenaturaldoctor.org
USA
(see below)
VENEZUELA
Government has approved COVID-19 treatment protocol includes IVM and HCQ
ZIMBABWE
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has approved use of IVM for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19
Dr. Jackie Stone https://www.facebook.com/jackie.stone.39794
—————————
USA
MULTIPLE STATES (Telemedicine)
Dr. Miguel Antonatos (855) 767-8559 https://text2md.com
(States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, GU, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, MD, ME, MI, MN, MS, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OK, SC, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV)
Nicole Baldwin, ARNP FNP-BC https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/63477/new-patients/narnp
(States: AZ, CO, FL, IA, ID, IN, MA, MD, MO, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NY, WI, WY)
Anne Blanchette, PAC, FNTP https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/99043/new-patients/ablanchette
(States: AZ, FL, ID, IL, UT, WA)
Dr. Rafael F. Cruz www.RegenMedKy.com (Go to website and click blue TELEHEALTH box)
(States: AL, AK, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, WV)
Dr. Darrell DeMello +91-7718079507 darrelldemello@gmail.com (located in India; consults in the USA)
JP Denham, ARNP objectivehealthpartnership@pm.me https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/104928/new-patients/jdenham
(States: AZ, FL, ID, MD, MI, OR, WA)
Dr. Alieta Eck (732) 463-0303 eckmds@gmail.com
Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles (602) 909-6347 drlwright007@gmail.com (prescribe non-controlled substances such as IVM in all 50 states)
Dr. Syed Haider (281) 219-7367 Text or better yet sign up: http://www.drsyedhaider.com/
(States: AK, AZ, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY,
OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WV, WI, WY)
Glenmore Hendricks, RNP glenmore.hendricks@sipmd.com
(States: AZ, CA, IA, MA, MI, MT, OR, TX, VA)
Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699 www.valleymedcovid19.com
Dr. Richard Herrscher (972) 473-7544 www.aircaremd.com
Dr. Peter Hibberd (561) 655-4477; (561) 725-2356 (text)
(States: FL, TX, CA, IL, CT, IN, KY)
Dr. Joseph N. Holmes (980) 264-9020 Text preferred
Dr. Mollie James www.IvermectinCan.com (telemedicine consults for prevention, active and long-haul)
(States: AR, IA, IL, KY, MO, OK)
Victoria James, APRN, FNP-C victoria@appleadayvirtucalclinic.com https://www.appleadayvirtualclinic.com/
(States: AZ, FL, MD, NV, OR, WA)
Dr. Rob Karas (479) 966-5088; (479) 770-4343 https://karashealthcare.com/
Dr. Kevin Kargman (856) 261-3068 Text
(States: AZ, CT, GA, ID, IN, KY, MI, NJ, OK, WV, WY)
Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis & active treatments with agreement of 2 follow-
(States: FL, UT, WA) up visits to assure safety. Long-haul for our primary care patients only. Call, text, or facetime appointments.
Janna Mustafina CRNP www.ecarenow.net
(States: AZ, CO, DC, FL, MD, NV, RI, UT, WY)
Dr. Ryan D. Partovi (760) 224-3033 www.drpartovi.com (Nationwide via Telehealth)
Dr. Clifford F. Porter (512) 553-1501 www.txmedicalcare.com
Dr. Felecia Sumner https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/16805/new-patients/fsumner
(States: AZ, FL, IL, NC, NJ, PA)
Dr. Keri Topouzian (248) 240-0450 askdrt@gmail.com prophylaxis, current infections, long covid
(States: CO, MI, TX)
Patricia Trafford, FNP (480) 496-8340 tricia@anewhealth.org http://www.anewhealth.org
Dr. Michael Uphues muphuesmagic@gmail.com
(States: FL, IL, IN, MT, NV, TN)
Harmony Vance, ARNP https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/23909/new-patients/harmony
(States: FL, MA, MD, NM, NV, WA)
Dr. Arnoldo Padilla Vazquez https://mycatholicdoctor.com/resources/doctors/arnoldo-padilla-vazquez-md/
(States: AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, MD, ME, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NV, OK, OR, SD, TN, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY)
Dr. Marivic Villa (352) 561-6299; (352) 430-4460; Text only (352) 430-8166 VillaHealthCenter.com (Televisit anywhere in US)
Dr. Fred Wagshul (888) 788-9101 LungCenterofAmerica.org
Brian Weinstein MS APN NPC www.synergyhealthdpc.com (all 50 states)
Jennifer Wright MSN, ACP-C https://doctorsstudio.com/i-mask-covid-19-protocol/ (treatment available only via online purchase)
Dr. Anna Yoder, DNP Book an appt at: www.telehealthnp.com Prophylaxis $75; Covid+ $85, long haulers $115
(States: AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, LA, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NV, OR, PA, SD, WA, WV)
America’s Frontline Doctors https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication
iCareVIP (888) 447-7902 https://icarevip.com
My Free Doctor (850) 750-1322 Text http://www.myfreedoctor.com (all 50 states)
ALABAMA
Dr. David Calderwood (256) 535-5944
Rebecca Halechko, CRNP, FNP-BC (205) 624-4325 southernwellness@outlook.com
ALASKA
Renae Blanton, MSN, FNP-BC renae_b@yahoo.com
ARIZONA
Kayla Berns, RN, BSN (623) 524-4000
Sarah Fuller, FNP-C www.valleymobilemedical.com/covid-19-resources sarah@valleymobilemedical.com (for questions)
Same day appointments available if initiated by 10 am. Visits for treatment, prophylaxis, long-haul starting at $79.
Dr. David Jensen (480) 444-8715 djensenmedical@gmail.com
Dr. Karen E. Lee (520) 395-2220 https://www.tucsonfamilygeriatric.com
Zhanna Tarjeft, FNP-BC (480) 550-9551 z@sproutshealth.com www.sproutshealth.com
Dr. Todd Winton (480) 704-1050 https://activelifestyleclinic.com (In person and Telemedicine available)
ARKANSAS
Dr. Rob Karas (479) 966-5088; (479) 770-4343 https://karashealthcare.com/
Dr. Sharron Mason (501) 463-9079
CALIFORNIA
Dr. Margaret Aranda (800) 992-9280 dra@ArandaMDenterprises.com www.arandaMDenterprises.com
Dr. Joshua Batt https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt (Free sign up and initial consult)
Dr. Jose R. Cilliani (714) 541-5252
Dr. Brenden Cochran (425) 361-7945 https://interactivehealthclinic.com (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)
Dr. George C. Fareed (760) 351-4400
Dr. Sabine Hazan (805) 339-0221
Dr. Jorge L. Moreno (323) 726-6289 info@Center-For-Wellness.net (In person and telemedicine)
Dr. Alice Pien (949) 428-4500
Dr. Brian M.Tyson (760) 592-4351
Dr. Tom Yarema DrTom.com/IvermectinInfo
COLORADO
Tracy Dark, FNP (303) 481-8079
Siegfried Emme, FNP (970) 227-0526 ziggyrock1@msn.com www.lovelandmedicalclinic.com
Dr. Katia Meier (303) 790-7860 betterhealth@clearskymedical.com www.clearskymedical.com
CONNECTICUT
Dr. Martin Owen https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/
Dr. Steven Phillips (203) 544-0005
Dr. Robban Sica (203) 799-7733 support@drsica.com www.centerhealingarts.org (prophylaxis, active, long haul)
FLORIDA
Dr. Michael Austin (813) 964-5901 COVID-19_Help@affinitywellness.net
Dr. Bruce Boros (305) 294-0011
Danielle Carrera DNP, APRN Please go to PushHealth.com and use code: DCARRERA (prophylaxis, exposed, positive)
Dr. William J. Cole, Jr. (941) 371-7171 email: DrCole@RetireThePandemic.Com
Janice A. Dennis, FNP, APRRN (561) 847-0573 (call or text) janiceicurn@bellsouth.net
Dr. Umbrine Fatima (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)
Dr. Bernard Garcia (954) 771-2111
Dr. Stephen E. Grable (904) 247-7455 drgrable.com
Vanessa Hamalian NP (941) 253-2530 Telemed for Florida only. $85/visit. Make telemed appt at: www.latitudeclinic.com
Dr. Peter H. Hibberd (561) 655-4477; 561-725-2356 (text)
Dr. Michael M. Jacobs (850) 912-2000
Dr. Nabeel Kouka (305) 280-0505 info@salus.md www.salus.md
Dr. Jasen Kobobel (321) 636-0005 (appointments only with patients already established with his practice)
Dr. Ben Marble (850) 776-5555
Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety
Dr. Angeli Maun Akey FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com (telemedicine)
Dr. William Nields . HeadwatersHealthJax@gmail.com
Dr. Juliana Rajter (954) 906-6000
Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter (954) 906-6000
Dr. Tara A. Solomon (954) 984-8892 Ext 1 www.drtarasolomon.com
Dr. Juan Pascal Suarez-Lopez (407) 843-0151
Dr. Andres Felipe Velasco (386) 574-1423
Brian Weinstein, NP (888) 329-0120
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko (845) 537-2742 text for appointment https://www.vladimirzelenkomd.com
GEORGIA
Dr. Jason N. Cox (912) 632-6000
Dr. Jimmy A. Malaver jmalaver1@netzero.net prophylaxis for exposed medical personnel; treatment for sick outpatients
Dr. M. Todd Trebony (229) 454-5964 Juvenescence Medical Spa, 91 S Underwood St, Camilla, Ga 31730
USMed Clinic (678) 974-1240
IDAHO
Dr. Ryan N. Cole (208) 472-1082
Cynthia Culp NP-C, IFMCP (208) 888-6886 https://fmidaho.com
Joseph W. Petrie, PAC (208) 833-3773 contact@gemexpresscare.com www.gemexpresscare.com
ILLINOIS
Dr. Alan F. Bain (312) 236-7010 https://docintheloop.com
Dr. William Crevier (708) 349-0070 COVID-19 consultation, prophylaxis, treatment only in our office. Bring any labs, EKGs.
INDIANA
AccuDoc Urgent Care (812) 932-3224 https://www.accudocurgentcare.com
Melissa Donahue, FNP (765) 201-0746
Dr. A Brooks Parker (317) 300-4091 (call to schedule a Zoom meeting; ask for Dr. Parker)
KENTUCKY
Dr. James Buckmaster (270) 831-2004 http://corpuschristi-clinic.com also treats via telemedicine in Tennessee
MAINE
Dr. Dustin Sulak https://integr8health.com/
MARYLAND
Dr. Alan R. Vinitsky enlightened_medicine@yahoo.com
MASSACHUSETTS
Dr. Kathleen O’Neil-Smith FIRRIMupDoctors@gmail.com (telemedicine) Medicare not accepted
MICHIGAN
Dr. Jacqueline Chirco (248) 302-0473 https://askdrt.weebly.com
Dr. James Lewerenz (248) 289-6643 longevityhealthinstitute@yahoo.com https://www.longevityhealthinstituteinc.com/
MINNESOTA
Catherine McCulley, CNP (605) 271-1020 cmcculley@2bhealthy.org www.marywuebbenwellness.com (office visit only)
MISSOURI
Dr. Helen Gelhot (314) 576-0094 md@privatemdstl.com 522 North New Ballas Rd. Suite 122; Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Timothy Hubbard, PA-C (417) 363-3900 info@417housecalls.com www.417housecalls.com
Keri Sutton, NP-C (417) 881-4994 integrativehealthcarespringfieldmo.com
Dr. Luke Van Kirk (417) 351-2900 covid@command.md www.command.md
NEVADA
Dr. Joshua Batt https://www.pushhealth.com/practices/488/new-patients/jbatt (Free sign up and initial consult)
Dr. Arezo M. Fathie (702) 407-9994
Dr. Harolyn C. Gilles (602) 929-6347 drlwright711@icloud.com (Scottsdale) $105 for COVID early or long-haul initial consult
James M. Gocke, APRN (775) 782-1610 jgocke@cvmchospital.org Ironwood Primary Care
Dr. Patrick G. Ticman (702) 877-5199
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Dr. Robban Sica (203) 799-7733 support@drsica.com www.centerhealingarts.org (prophylaxis, active, long haul)
NEW JERSEY
Dr. Alieta Eck (732) 463-0303 eckmds@gmail.com
Dr. Eric Osgood (no phone calls) drohsogood@gmail.com prophylaxis, early treatment, longhaul
Jennifer Wright MSN, ANP-C www.doctorsstudio.com treatment is available only via online purchase
NEW MEXICO
Stephanie Wilks, FNP-C (575) 433-3000
NEW YORK
Dr. Robert J. Aquino (631) 547-4100
Kathleen Breault NP CNM (518) 944-1637 (Will provide telemedicine)
Dr. Umbrine Fatima (716) 407-3250 admin@myhealth360wellness.com myhealth360wellness.com (Prophylaxis, Active, Long)
Dr. Nabeel Kouka (305) 280-0505 info@salus.md www.salus.md
NORTH CAROLINA
Kenneth C. Farmer, ANP (910) 399-8666 https://pleasureislandhealth.com
Dr. Joseph N. Holmes (980) 264-9020 text preferred
Dr. Prachee Jain thehometowndoctor@gmail.com thehometowndoctors.com (COVID-19 positive only; no prophylaxis)
Dr. James Johnston Sign up: yourhomemedicalcare.com home-visit physician for patients within 30 mins of Charlotte beltway
Dr. Jodi Stutts (704) 360-5190 jodi519@hotmail.com (COVID-19 positive patients only; no prophylaxis)
Leslie Ware, PA-C, MEd (980) 949-6000 leslie@ahawdpc.com ahawdpc.com/home-2/
OHIO
Dr. Trent Austin (513) 845-4558 www.accudocurgentcare.com
Dr. A. Patrick Jonas (937) 427-7540
Dr. Jennifer Pfleghaar (567) 336-6001
Dr. Brad Schneider (234) 414-0215
Dr. Fred Wagshul (888) 788-9101
OKLAHOMA
Dr. Gayle Bounds (405) 224-6484 drdee55@earthlink.net
Dr. Curt Coggins (918) 245-1328 St. John Clinic, Ascension; Sand Springs. Practice is closed to new patients.
Dr. Randy Grellner (918) 725-1599
Dr. Jim Meehan (918) 600-2240 www.meehanmd.com
Laura Moreno, FNP (405) 861-0224
Dr. James Ross (918) 932-2909
Dr. Kerri Williams www.medclub.clinic (prophylaxis, current infection, long COVID)
PENNSYLVANIA
Dr. Alexis S. Lieberman (215) 774-1166 only patients under age 18
Dr. Safiyya Shabazz (215) 924-2440 https://www.fountainmedonline.com/contact
Dr. Regina Smith (717) 795-9566
SOUTH CAROLINA
Carolina Health & Wellness Services (843) 996-4908 admin@chwpeds.com Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina
Dr. Martin Owen https://mycatholicdoctor.com/make-appointment/martin-owen-m-d/
SOUTH DAKOTA
Catherine McCulley, CNP (605) 271-1020 cmcculley@2bhealthy.org www.marywuebbenwellness.com (office visit only)
TENNESSEE
Dr. George Graves; Danny Nelson FNP (423) 949-2171 DrGeorgeGraves@Gmail.com
Dr. Dawn Linn (615) 551-9707 drdawnlinn@gmail.com impressionshendersonville.com (COVID-19+ only; no prophylaxis)
TEXAS
Dr. Robin Armstrong (409) 938-5000
Dr. Kimberly Barbolla (903) 320-3200
Dr. Hong Davis (972) 867-5888 call or text. hormonedrd@gmail.com
Dr. Alison Garza (956) 393-2200 https://www.dralisongarza.net/contact
Susan Harris, MSN, CNM, FNP-C (972) 304-6400 tharris@lifestreammed.com http://lifestreammed.com
Dr. Eder Hernández DMSc,PA-C (956) 546-2000; (956) 518-7444; (956) 731-6699 www.valleymedcovid19.com
Dr. Richard Herrscher (972) 473-7544 www.aircaremd.com
Dr. Deborah M. Holubec (214) 509-9691 rpcc.dholubec@protonmail.com
Dr. Stella Immanuel (281) 530-1230
Dr. Imran Khan ihaw@protonmail.com
April E. López NP, MSN (956) 627-5555
Dr. Ivette Lozano (214) 660-1616
Cynthia Malowitz, ANP-BC, FNP-C (361) 937-2121 or (361) 937-2124 www.bayareaquickcare.com $35 telemedicine visit for uninsured
Raynell Odom, FNP (830) 391-0877
Dr. Russell Phillips (469) 916-4436 russellp@thecellspa.com www.thecellspa.com
Dr. Clifford F. Porter (512) 553-1501 www.txmedicalcare.com
Dr. Brian Procter (972) 562-8388
Wendy Starnes, APRN, NP (903) 320-3200
Dr. David Sheridan (281) 705-6690 dps@pmlctex.com Available for telemedicine – email or call
Dr. Cami Jo Tice-Harrouff, DNP camijo.ticeharouff@mycatholicdoctor.com
Dr. Ibidunni Omolayo Ukegbu (469) 453-2008 https://pearlmedclinic.com
Dr. Barry Ungerleider https://preventionwithivermectin.com Telemedicine consult $250 if RX issued
Dr. Richard G. Urso (713) 668-6828
UTAH
Dr. David Jensen (480) 444-8715 djensenmedical@gmail.com
Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety
VIRGINIA
Carolina Health & Wellness Services (843) 996-4908 admin@chwpeds.com Telehealth for Virginia and South Carolina
Dr. Mary Ellen Gallagher (703) 527-6664 dr.meg@comcast.net including pediatric care
WASHINGTON
Dr. David D. Bot psychiatry520@gmail.com
Dr. Brenden Cochran (425) 361-7945 https://interactivehealthclinic.com (APPOINTMENT REQUIRED – BOOKED INTO SEPT. NO PREVENTATIVE CARE)
Dr. Carrie Hardy (360) 629-2222 https://stanwoodintegrativemedicine.com
Dr. Michelle Eva Morholt, DNP, FNP-C (360) 230-8070 https://ubucares.com $200 prophylaxis or active, 2 follow-up visits for safety
WISCONSIN
Dr. Kristen Lindgren (920) 737-1625 www.Lindgren.Health
Dr. Steven Meress (920) 922-5433 nurse@foxvalleywellness.com https://foxvalleywellness.com
Dr. Kristen Reynolds goldenreyenergy@gmail.com https://www.goldenreyenergy.com
Dr. John E. Whitcomb (262) 784-5300 info@LiveLongMD.com (early and long COVID-19 patients)
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply