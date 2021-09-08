Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Over 100 Youths in Ontario End Up in Hospital After COVID Vax

Dr. Joseph Mercola | September 7, 2021

A slew of younger persons in Canada are experiencing heart problems following their mRNA vaccinations, with 106 reports of myocarditis / pericarditis under the age of 25 so far, according to the Toronto Sun. In total, 202 persons showed up in emergency rooms with heart complaints after vaccination; 146 were hospitalized, with three of those ending up in an ICU.

The report was “quietly” released by Public Health Ontario, the Sun said, and covers administration of the mRNA vaccines from December 13, 2020, to August 7, 2021. It also advises public health practitioners to be on the lookout for cardiac side effects.

Compared with Pfizer’s jab, reports of heart inflammation were seven times higher for Moderna’s jab when administered to those aged 18 to 24.

SOURCES:

Toronto Sun September 3, 2021

Public Health Ontario

September 8, 2021 - Posted by | Aletho News |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |