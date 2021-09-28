Blame Doctors And Hospitals, Not The Virus, For COVID Deaths

Very, very few physicians are courageous enough to stand up against the vaccine-but-not-early treatment with generics tyranny pushing mass COVID vaccination.

Few will prescribe ivermectin. Few acknowledge the many vaccine risks that for most people outweigh the benefits.

Few accept the science that natural immunity is better than vaccine immunity and people with it should not get the jab.

When Americans see the data on COVID deaths of over 600,000 who or what should they blame? The truth is this: Better than blaming the virus they should blame hospitals and the vast majority of physicians. Why?

Because the medical establishment has never had the courage to stand up to the medical tyranny engineered by Fauci and implemented by the CDC and FDA.

People still are dying from COVID because their physicians refuse to genuinely follow the science and prescribe cheap, safe and proven generics like ivermectin.

Of course, there have always been a minority of doctors who have since March 2020 been curing their patients of COVID by using a variety of protocols that hospitals and their doctors refuse to use.

Why are so many nurses and physicians refusing to be vaccinated? Because they have seen on a daily basis large numbers of patients suffering and dying not from the virus but from the COVID vaccines.

Now one of the most respected physicians and medical researchers, Dr. Robert Malone, has spearheaded a movement to combat medical tyranny by organizing physicians from all over the world and creating just days ago a Physicians Declaration. Here are some key highlights from this historic action.

— There is an unprecedented assault on our ability to care for our patients. — Public policy [think Fauci] has chosen to ignore fundamental concepts of science, health and wellness, instead embracing a “one size fits all” treatment strategy [think COVID vaccines] that results in too much illness and death when the individualized, personalized approach to health care is safe and equally or more effective. –Thousands of physicians are being denied the right to provide treatment to their patients [think ivermectin], as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies, rendering the vast majority of healthcare providers helpless to protect their patients in the face of disease. Physicians are now advising their patients to simply go home (allowing the virus to incubate) and return when their disease worsens, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat [other than using vaccines]. — Physicians must defend their right to prescribe treatment, observing the tenet FIRST, DO NO HARM. Physicians shall not be restricted from prescribing safe and effective treatments [other than vaccines]. These restrictions continue to cause unnecessary sickness and death. The rights of patients, after being fully informed about the risks and benefits of each option [especially vaccines], must be restored to receive those treatments [such as ivermectin]. — We invite patients, who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.

That last point is where you the reader must join this revolt and demand from your physicians and hospitals your right to get access to generic medicines like ivermectin. Print the Declaration and give it to your doctor.

If this Declaration simply remains words but not profound changes in the practice of medicine in this pandemic, then all hope for saving lives will be lost.

We are rapidly approaching the point where more people will die from COVID vaccines than the virus.

Fauci and his allies will not easily admit their many evil wrong actions. If you want to examine extensive medical science details on the emerging Vaccine Dystopia, then read this truth-telling article.