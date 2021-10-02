Fauci Misled Public on Dangerous Virus Research That May Have Caused Pandemic, Investigation Reveals

An investigation of government documents by The DisInformation Chronicle revealed new evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci approved funding for Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance to conduct dangerous gain-of-function research on coronaviruses closely related to COVID-19.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, housed under National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The DisInformation Chronicle analyzed grants awarded by NIH to EcoHealth Alliance for research on bat coronaviruses, and compared them to leaked documents from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research group housed within the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Some of the same experimental platforms flagged by DARPA as being gain-of-function and dual-use research were those performed in the bat coronavirus emergence grant funded by [NIH] for 6 years,” a staff scientist at U.S. Right to Know told The DisInformation Chronicle.

The investigation also found:

NIH was funding gain-of-function research, meaning scientists were making the viruses more transmissible and virulent (i.e. deadly)

Fauci testified before Congress that the NIH had not funded gain-of-function studies

Daszak denied that his collaborators at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) conducted studies on bats, but in his DARPA proposal he promised the WIV would experiment on bats

Daszak has orchestrated a campaign to label any charge of a lab leak at the WIV a “conspiracy theory”

The DisInformation Chronicle reported:

“Newly leaked Defense Department documents made public by the research group DRASTIC further erode the vanishing credibility of the National Institute of Health’s Anthony Fauci and pandemic researcher Peter Daszak regarding their claims about gain-of-function studies at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Science reporters close to Daszak have long carried his denials.

“If you look at the narratives we were told, some of them were obviously not true,” Gilles Demaneuf of DRASTIC told The DisInformation Chronicle.

DRASTIC is a group of online sleuths whose name means Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19.

In reporting last year, National Public Radio ignored that Daszak’s NIH grant included gain-of-function research, as he told them it was funded to study coronaviruses gathered from bats.

The journal Nature also ignored Daszak’s gain-of-function experiments, and described his research as involving the “collecting faeces and other samples from bats, and blood samples from people at risk of infection from bat-origin viruses.”

Read the full investigation of Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance at The DisInformation Chronicle.

