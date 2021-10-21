Aletho News

HOW TO IDENTIFY COVID DISINFORMATION – DR SAM BAILEY

DR SAM BAILEY | October 19, 2021

Dr. Sam’s channel – https://odysee.com/@drsambailey

We seek answers from the so-called “authorities” about what defines Covid Misinformation…
Also I will blow the lid on the publicly released TVNZ emails leading to my sacking as a TV show presenter.
It’s unscripted comedy at it’s best!

