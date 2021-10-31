28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | October 31, 2021
The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 28,103 fatalities, and 2,637,525 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.
A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.
The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)
So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.
The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 28,103 deaths and 2,637,525 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,249,109) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through October 19, 2021.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 13,271 deaths and 1,168,872 injuries to 19/10/2021
- 31,537 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 183 deaths
- 33,677 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,958 deaths
- 312 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 25 deaths
- 16,024 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 1,012 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 18,146 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 100,624 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 541 deaths
- 301,622 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,778 deaths
- 1,337 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 64 deaths
- 11,765 Immune system disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 43,138 Infections and infestations incl. 1,340 deaths
- 15,919 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths
- 29,450 Investigations incl. 418 deaths
- 8,182 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 236 deaths
- 149,865 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths
- 983 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 95 deaths
- 202,217 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,430 deaths
- 1,587 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 46 deaths
- 185 Product issues incl. 2 deaths
- 21,513 Psychiatric disorders incl. 168 deaths
- 4,061 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 212 deaths
- 33,753 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 50,834 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,551 deaths
- 55,669 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 118 deaths
- 2,332 Social circumstances incl. 18 deaths
- 1,760 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths
- 31,368 Vascular disorders incl. 567 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,543 deaths and 341,634 injuries to 19/10/2021
- 6,923 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 78 deaths
- 10,706 Cardiac disorders incl. 811 deaths
- 137 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 4,229 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
- 290 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 5,154 Eye disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 28,856 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths
- 91,974 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,764 deaths
- 561 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 2,909 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 11,413 Infections and infestations incl. 596 deaths
- 7,377 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 141 deaths
- 6,389 Investigations incl. 132 deaths
- 3,271 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 171 deaths
- 42,103 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 155 deaths
- 431 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 52 deaths
- 58,789 Nervous system disorders incl. 758 deaths
- 648 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
- 66 Product issues incl. 2 deaths
- 6,354 Psychiatric disorders incl. 132 deaths
- 1,971 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 137 deaths
- 6,174 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 15,051 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 780 deaths
- 18,450 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
- 1,553 Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths
- 1,187 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 75 deaths
- 8,668 Vascular disorders incl. 285 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,767 deaths and 1,039,136 injuries to 19/10/2021
- 12,601 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 236 deaths
- 18,113 Cardiac disorders incl. 659 deaths
- 175 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 12,248 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
- 557 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 18,324 Eye disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 100,110 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 300 deaths
- 273,678 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,376 deaths
- 908 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
- 4,241 Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths
- 29,229 Infections and infestations incl. 367 deaths
- 11,837 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 166 deaths
- 22,810 Investigations incl. 137 deaths
- 12,087 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 155,324 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 85 deaths
- 570 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 20 deaths
- 215,104 Nervous system disorders incl. 900 deaths
- 490 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
- 177 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 19,380 Psychiatric disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 3,911 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 55 deaths
- 14,363 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 36,720 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 691 deaths
- 47,763 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 43 deaths
- 1,391 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 1,273 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths
- 25,752 Vascular disorders incl. 423 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 1,522 deaths and 87,883 injuries to 19/10/2021
- 824 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 35 deaths
- 1,512 Cardiac disorders incl. 141 deaths
- 31 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 865 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
- 54 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,188 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 7,668 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths
- 22,981 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 408 deaths
- 108 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 364 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 2,933 Infections and infestations incl. 107 deaths
- 816 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
- 4,359 Investigations incl. 90 deaths
- 531 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 36 deaths
- 13,245 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths
- 46 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
- 17,645 Nervous system disorders incl. 165 deaths
- 33 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 22 Product issues
- 1,208 Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 345 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 1,544 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 3,133 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 176 deaths
- 2,708 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 276 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 630 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 46 deaths
- 2,814 Vascular disorders incl. 129 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
Copied: A horrifying video conference (video below) from inside China has been intercepted by intelligence sources and in it, bosses from the China Communist Party discuss the future of the United States after distribution of the vaccine: “Everyone who took the vaccine is dead” they say.
The leaked segment of the intercepted video conference begins with the CCP Boss who organized the video conference telling the other CCP participants “What the CCP wants most is to have U.S. Troops get vaccinated.”
The speaker goes on to say “Once they get vaccinated, the U.S. Military will collapse, and the CCP will triumph.”
The conversation continues with the primary speaker saying “After the U.S. Troops are vaccinated, I tell you, the vaccination against the CCP virus will basically be near the end.”
It continues “When the U.S. elite society, because of fear, fear of death, lack of faith, and because these rogue, low-level politicians, opportunists, meant to evade responsibility; especially when the Wall Street, Hollywood celebrities, the White House, and the troops are vaccinated, I can assure you there will be no vaccination issue.” It goes on “The people who are implementing the vaccination are soon to be finished. Those who are pushing the vaccination behind the scenes, will likely have achieved their goals.”
Then shockingly in the same video, below, they talk about . . . AN ANTIDOTE?!?!?!?
“Vaccination will no longer be pushed and the ANTIDOTE will be certainly offered.”
At this point, one of the video conference participants, shocked, interrupts and asks “The antidote will pop-up?” and another comes in asking “What is the Antidote for?”
The main video conference speaker replies “It’s not to heal the damage brought by the vaccines, it’s to prevent you from transmitting the virus, instead of a remedy for the vaccines.” He then delivers the blunt facts: “Those who were vaccinated are sentenced to death. The antidote for the vaccines is still in the hands of the CCP. Since the CCP wants (you) to die, how would they offer the antidote to you, the Lao Baixing of China?”
The leaked segment abruptly ends there.
The leaked video intercept was made public by Jarome Bell. Republican Jarome Bell, is running in Virginia’s second congressional district. He tweeted Friday, “Audit all 50 states. Arrest all involved. Try all involved. Convict all involved. Execute all involved. #MaricopaCountyFraud.”
Bell, who served in the Navy as a chief petty officer for 27 years, is running as a conservative “America First” candidate in the suburban swing district encompassing the Virginia Beach area, according to his campaign’s website. Democrat Elaine Luria currently represented the district.
Bell uploaded the video to Twitter. Literally within minutes of revealing the intercepted video conference from inside China, Bell’s Twitter account was permanently suspended.
An intelligence contact within Twitter was able to access the account from inside Twitter, and screen capture the tweet and video, sending it to the world, Please share!
[video src="https://htrs-special.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/CCP-Virus-Vax-Video-Conference.mp4" /]
(He’s speaking mandarin, translation is correct. ccp needs to be completely destroyed! They are pure evil for doing this to America and the world! )
