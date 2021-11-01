MacArthur’s Plot for War with China
Tales of the American Empire | October 28, 2021
One myth found in history books is that the United States was surprised by Chinese intervention in the Korean war. This was no surprise because China warned that it would intervene if American forces moved north of the 38th parallel. War with China was sought by General Douglas MacArthur who wanted an excuse to overthrow its new communist government. He assumed that American airpower could demolish Chinese armies while Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces landed from Taiwan and marched to Beijing. However, the Chinese army proved far better than expected in Korea and stymied MacArthur’s secret plan. American President Harry Truman ended this plot by firing General MacArthur.
“Nationalist Chinese forces invade mainland China”; History.com; November 19, 2009; https://www.history.com/this-day-in-h…
November 1, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | China, Korea, United States
