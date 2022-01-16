Aletho News

Jessica Malaty Rivera says on CNN that Malone is spreading misinformation, but she won’t debate any of us

By Steve Kirsch | January 14, 2022

Jessica went on CNN saying Spotify should remove the Malone interview. I reached out to her asking if she wanted to debate Malone and the rest of us. She blocked me.

Check this out. First watch this video clip of infectious disease expert Jessica Malaty Rivera on CNN claiming that Malone is spreading COVID misinformation:

I then tweeted this in response to her tweet about the podcast:

Jessica responded within minutes with her reply to my generous offer:

Malone’s Rogan interview reached over 50 million people

The Malone podcast reached over 50 million people. It is the most listened to podcast in Rogan history. None of the “experts” calling for censorship of Malone’s podcast are willing to step up to the plate and challenge him on the science. Zero. They simply want to censor him with no debate. Do you know why? Here’s why:

That is not the American way.

Please share this. Widely.

And please let Jessica know as well, since I can’t anymore. Thanks!

