Jessica Malaty Rivera says on CNN that Malone is spreading misinformation, but she won’t debate any of us
By Steve Kirsch | January 14, 2022
Jessica went on CNN saying Spotify should remove the Malone interview. I reached out to her asking if she wanted to debate Malone and the rest of us. She blocked me.
Check this out. First watch this video clip of infectious disease expert Jessica Malaty Rivera on CNN claiming that Malone is spreading COVID misinformation:
They can't stand that anyone airs any dissent from the views they demand be treated as orthodoxy.
And they become particularly enraged when the people they think are inferior and stupid have large audiences, while nobody listens to them. That's what drives the desperation. https://t.co/Po6B8Eyaxi
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 14, 2022
I then tweeted this in response to her tweet about the podcast:
Yes, I've listened to it. He did an AWESOME job. Best podcast in Rogan history. Instead of trashing him on CNN, would you like to debate him and our team? Our audience and reach is MUCH greater than your audience so you can't claim you are platforming him.
— Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) January 14, 2022
Jessica responded within minutes with her reply to my generous offer:
Malone’s Rogan interview reached over 50 million people
The Malone podcast reached over 50 million people. It is the most listened to podcast in Rogan history. None of the “experts” calling for censorship of Malone’s podcast are willing to step up to the plate and challenge him on the science. Zero. They simply want to censor him with no debate. Do you know why? Here’s why:
That is not the American way.
Please share this. Widely.
And please let Jessica know as well, since I can’t anymore. Thanks!
January 16, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | CNN, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
Leave a Reply