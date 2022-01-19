Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | January 19, 2022

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 37,927 fatalities, and 3,392,632 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,611,423) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 15, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 17,054 deathand 1,624,526 injuries to 15/01/2022

  • 45,865   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 238 deaths
  • 53,606   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,459 deaths
  • 500        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 52 deaths
  • 21,641   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 1,727     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 24,752   Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 128,813 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 673 deaths
  • 403,800 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,871 deaths
  • 1,855     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 85 deaths
  • 17,690   Immune system disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 71,334   Infections and infestations incl. 1,829 deaths
  • 31,663   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 321 deaths
  • 40,469   Investigations incl. 492 deaths
  • 10,933   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 271 deaths
  • 193,866 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 209 deaths
  • 1,534     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 144 deaths
  • 266,754 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,807 deaths
  • 2,384     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 72 deaths
  • 241        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 29,339   Psychiatric disorders incl. 198 deaths
  • 5,857     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 261 deaths
  • 63,007   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 69,276   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,833 deaths
  • 74,806   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 140 deaths
  • 3,643     Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
  • 18,264   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 185 deaths
  • 40,907   Vascular disorders incl. 740 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,782 deathand 510,009 injuries to 15/01/2022

  • 11,363   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 118 deaths
  • 16,962   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,110 deaths
  • 188        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 5,960     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 480        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,107     Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 41,950   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 399 deaths
  • 135,810 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,551 deaths
  • 773        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 5,003     Immune system disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 20,787   Infections and infestations incl. 1,031 deaths
  • 9,730     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 205 deaths
  • 11,563   Investigations incl. 390 deaths
  • 4,660     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 260 deaths
  • 62,441   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 215 deaths
  • 653        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 81 deaths
  • 85,799   Nervous system disorders incl. 1,007 deaths
  • 862        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 96           Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 8,976     Psychiatric disorders incl. 178 deaths
  • 2,899     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 211 deaths
  • 11,475   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 22,050   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
  • 26,090   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 95 deaths
  • 2,158     Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
  • 2,608     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 199 deaths
  • 11,566   Vascular disorders incl. 393 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca7,749 deathand 1,136,049 injuries to 15/01/2022

  • 13,763   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 271 deaths
  • 20,678   Cardiac disorders incl. 812 deaths
  • 229        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 13,283   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 673        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 19,849   Eye disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 106,411 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 422 deaths
  • 299,266 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,826 deaths
  • 1,017     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 67 deaths
  • 5,311     Immune system disorders incl. 37 deaths
  • 39,194   Infections and infestations incl. 591 deaths
  • 13,232   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 195 deaths
  • 25,062   Investigations incl. 200 deaths
  • 12,894   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 122 deaths
  • 166,466 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 157 deaths
  • 719        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 38 deaths
  • 231,313 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
  • 605        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths
  • 198        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 20,856   Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 4,281     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 72 deaths
  • 16,524   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 40,829   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,035 deaths
  • 51,563   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 61 deaths
  • 1,596     Social circumstances incl. 8 deaths
  • 1,804     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 29 deaths
  • 28,433   Vascular disorders incl. 521 deaths    

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,342 deaths and 122,048 injuries to 15/01/2022

  • 1,186     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 48 deaths
  • 2,420     Cardiac disorders incl. 196 deaths
  • 40           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,260     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 98           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,591     Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 9,402     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 32,903   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 659 deaths
  • 146        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 527        Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 7,442     Infections and infestations incl. 198 deaths
  • 1,092     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths
  • 5,756     Investigations incl. 127 deaths
  • 725        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 16,739   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 82           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 22,885   Nervous system disorders incl. 242 deaths
  • 54           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 29           Product issues
  • 1,677     Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 506        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 2,720     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 4,322     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 293 deaths
  • 3,652     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 395        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 822        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 72 deaths
  • 3,577     Vascular disorders incl. 167 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Full article

January 19, 2022 - Posted by | War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |