37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | January 19, 2022
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 37,927 fatalities, and 3,392,632 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,611,423) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through January 15, 2022.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 17,054 deaths and 1,624,526 injuries to 15/01/2022
- 45,865 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 238 deaths
- 53,606 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,459 deaths
- 500 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 52 deaths
- 21,641 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 1,727 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 24,752 Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths
- 128,813 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 673 deaths
- 403,800 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,871 deaths
- 1,855 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 85 deaths
- 17,690 Immune system disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 71,334 Infections and infestations incl. 1,829 deaths
- 31,663 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 321 deaths
- 40,469 Investigations incl. 492 deaths
- 10,933 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 271 deaths
- 193,866 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 209 deaths
- 1,534 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 144 deaths
- 266,754 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,807 deaths
- 2,384 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 72 deaths
- 241 Product issues incl. 3 deaths
- 29,339 Psychiatric disorders incl. 198 deaths
- 5,857 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 261 deaths
- 63,007 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 69,276 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,833 deaths
- 74,806 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 140 deaths
- 3,643 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
- 18,264 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 185 deaths
- 40,907 Vascular disorders incl. 740 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,782 deaths and 510,009 injuries to 15/01/2022
- 11,363 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 118 deaths
- 16,962 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,110 deaths
- 188 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 5,960 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 480 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 7,107 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
- 41,950 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 399 deaths
- 135,810 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,551 deaths
- 773 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
- 5,003 Immune system disorders incl. 20 deaths
- 20,787 Infections and infestations incl. 1,031 deaths
- 9,730 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 205 deaths
- 11,563 Investigations incl. 390 deaths
- 4,660 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 260 deaths
- 62,441 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 215 deaths
- 653 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 81 deaths
- 85,799 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,007 deaths
- 862 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
- 96 Product issues incl. 4 deaths
- 8,976 Psychiatric disorders incl. 178 deaths
- 2,899 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 211 deaths
- 11,475 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 22,050 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
- 26,090 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 95 deaths
- 2,158 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
- 2,608 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 199 deaths
- 11,566 Vascular disorders incl. 393 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 7,749 deaths and 1,136,049 injuries to 15/01/2022
- 13,763 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 271 deaths
- 20,678 Cardiac disorders incl. 812 deaths
- 229 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 13,283 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 673 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 19,849 Eye disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 106,411 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 422 deaths
- 299,266 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,826 deaths
- 1,017 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 67 deaths
- 5,311 Immune system disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 39,194 Infections and infestations incl. 591 deaths
- 13,232 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 195 deaths
- 25,062 Investigations incl. 200 deaths
- 12,894 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 122 deaths
- 166,466 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 157 deaths
- 719 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 38 deaths
- 231,313 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
- 605 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths
- 198 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 20,856 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
- 4,281 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 72 deaths
- 16,524 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 40,829 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,035 deaths
- 51,563 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 61 deaths
- 1,596 Social circumstances incl. 8 deaths
- 1,804 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 29 deaths
- 28,433 Vascular disorders incl. 521 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 2,342 deaths and 122,048 injuries to 15/01/2022
- 1,186 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 48 deaths
- 2,420 Cardiac disorders incl. 196 deaths
- 40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,260 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 98 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,591 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 9,402 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 32,903 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 659 deaths
- 146 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 527 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 7,442 Infections and infestations incl. 198 deaths
- 1,092 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths
- 5,756 Investigations incl. 127 deaths
- 725 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 56 deaths
- 16,739 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 54 deaths
- 82 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
- 22,885 Nervous system disorders incl. 242 deaths
- 54 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 29 Product issues
- 1,677 Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths
- 506 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 2,720 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 4,322 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 293 deaths
- 3,652 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 395 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 822 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 72 deaths
- 3,577 Vascular disorders incl. 167 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
