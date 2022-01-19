37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 37,927 fatalities, and 3,392,632 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,611,423) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 15, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 17,054 deaths and 1,624,526 injuries to 15/01/2022

45,865 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 238 deaths

53,606 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,459 deaths

500 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 52 deaths

21,641 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths

1,727 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

24,752 Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths

128,813 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 673 deaths

403,800 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,871 deaths

1,855 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 85 deaths

17,690 Immune system disorders incl. 88 deaths

71,334 Infections and infestations incl. 1,829 deaths

31,663 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 321 deaths

40,469 Investigations incl. 492 deaths

10,933 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 271 deaths

193,866 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 209 deaths

1,534 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 144 deaths

266,754 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,807 deaths

2,384 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 72 deaths

241 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

29,339 Psychiatric disorders incl. 198 deaths

5,857 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 261 deaths

63,007 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths

69,276 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,833 deaths

74,806 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 140 deaths

3,643 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths

18,264 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 185 deaths

40,907 Vascular disorders incl. 740 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 10,782 deaths and 510,009 injuries to 15/01/2022

11,363 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 118 deaths

16,962 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,110 deaths

188 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths

5,960 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 6 deaths

480 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,107 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths

41,950 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 399 deaths

135,810 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,551 deaths

773 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths

5,003 Immune system disorders incl. 20 deaths

20,787 Infections and infestations incl. 1,031 deaths

9,730 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 205 deaths

11,563 Investigations incl. 390 deaths

4,660 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 260 deaths

62,441 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 215 deaths

653 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 81 deaths

85,799 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,007 deaths

862 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

96 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

8,976 Psychiatric disorders incl. 178 deaths

2,899 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 211 deaths

11,475 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

22,050 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,142 deaths

26,090 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 95 deaths

2,158 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths

2,608 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 199 deaths

11,566 Vascular disorders incl. 393 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 7,749 deaths and 1,136,049 injuries to 15/01/2022

13,763 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 271 deaths

20,678 Cardiac disorders incl. 812 deaths

229 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

13,283 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

673 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

19,849 Eye disorders incl. 31 deaths

106,411 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 422 deaths

299,266 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,826 deaths

1,017 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 67 deaths

5,311 Immune system disorders incl. 37 deaths

39,194 Infections and infestations incl. 591 deaths

13,232 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 195 deaths

25,062 Investigations incl. 200 deaths

12,894 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 122 deaths

166,466 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 157 deaths

719 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 38 deaths

231,313 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,142 deaths

605 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 19 deaths

198 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,856 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths

4,281 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 72 deaths

16,524 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

40,829 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,035 deaths

51,563 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 61 deaths

1,596 Social circumstances incl. 8 deaths

1,804 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 29 deaths

28,433 Vascular disorders incl. 521 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,342 deaths and 122,048 injuries to 15/01/2022

1,186 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 48 deaths

2,420 Cardiac disorders incl. 196 deaths

40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

1,260 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

98 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,591 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths

9,402 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths

32,903 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 659 deaths

146 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths

527 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

7,442 Infections and infestations incl. 198 deaths

1,092 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths

5,756 Investigations incl. 127 deaths

725 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 56 deaths

16,739 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 54 deaths

82 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

22,885 Nervous system disorders incl. 242 deaths

54 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

29 Product issues

1,677 Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths

506 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths

2,720 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

4,322 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 293 deaths

3,652 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths

395 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

822 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 72 deaths

3,577 Vascular disorders incl. 167 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

