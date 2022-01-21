Aletho News

Yohan Tengra Exposes the Public Health Mafia in India

Corbett • 01/19/2022

How does the global public health mafia direct the health policy of nations around the world? In today’s conversation, James talks to Yohan Tengra of the Awaken Indian Movement to discuss Tengra’s article breaking down the Indian Covid-19 Task Force and how its members’ conflicts of interest relate to the decades-long takeover of India’s public health system.

SHOW NOTES:
Yohan Tengra: AnarchyForFreedom.in / AwakenIndiaMovement / Telegram channel

Who Is Bill Gates?

India’s Covid-19 Task Force & “Experts” Exposed : Conflicts of Interest in Our Public Health System

HPV vaccine deaths: Parliament panel indicts PATH, health officials

Govt cancels FCRA licence of top public health NGO

NITI Aayog Launches Behaviour Change Campaign

A State of Fear: How the UK Weaponized Fear by Laura Dodsworth

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

Fact Check: Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation

Demonetization and You

« Previous |