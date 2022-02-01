Write History
Corona Collapse: Reader Reports Wanted
eugyppius | February 1, 2022
Containment is collapsing around the world. I want to compile reader reports on local debates and the mood on the street.
I am grateful for anything you can give me, but local information is golden. What your friends think, how local politicians are reacting, how mask rules and other regulations are received, what’s up with testing, how people feel about vaccine coercion, the difference between what the law demands and what is enforced – all of this can be hard to get from press reports, and is what I most value from you, my fantastic readers.
Write to me with your report at containment@tutanota.com.
I read everything you send me. Even if I can only respond to a few emails, I really do read everything you send, I have learned so much from all of you.
From the Archives
German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Covid Vaccine Injuries
“Jab is Cause of Death in 30-40% of Autopsies of Recently Vaccinated”
The Expose | September 13, 2021
The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, Peter Schirmacher, has carried out over forty autopsies on people who died within two weeks of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and has expressed alarm over his findings.
Schirmacher stated that 30 to 40 per cent of people he examined died from the vaccine and that in his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is “underestimated.”
Following his findings, Schirmacher has called for more autopsies of vaccinated people to further determine whether the vaccines are linked to deaths. He has warned that the high number of unreported cases of vaccination deaths is partially due to the fact that “pathologists do not notice anything about most of the patients who die after and possibly from a vaccination.” … continue
